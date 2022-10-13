Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Dark Capricorn Rising: Powerful, Professional, and Polished

Sponsored By on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 at 11:03 am

Dark Capricorn Rising: - Powerful, Professional, and Polished

We weren’t sure what to expect when we sat down with the members of Dark Capricorn Rising, the Neo Heavy Rock band based in Canton MI. First off, there are the cats. Lots of them. 7 cats total between the 3 members. Juxtapose this with a band that cites Nietzsche, Karl Marx, Adam Smith and Eric Berne as philosophical influences, and Black Sabbath, Rainbow and Deep Purple as their musical influences.

We asked about their name, “Dark Capricorn Rising.” Our research had found that if one has a Capricorn ascendant in their sign, they can be cynical and secretive; If they come to you and say they want to communicate, be ready for an argument! But what we found was a group of talented, serious musicians with a long history in the local music scene, a clear point of view, and a strong message they want to convey.

The name is an acknowledgment to the dark side in us all, and the struggle we experience in daily living. Topical and political, DCR wants fans…fans who know that music can be transformative. Their latest track, Long Time Gone is the story of someone beaten down by the slings and arrows of life, but refusing to give in, and vowing to go on. Two upcoming tracks dropping soon are “The Bleeding Inside”, a song about when humankind is going to get off its self-destructive track and “8 Days in the Middle”, about recovering from a broken relationship.

DCR is professionally produced by nationally acclaimed producer Rick Young, (vocals and lead guitar) and has been compared to Black Sabbath, Korn and Mushroom Head. Young has worked with heavy hitters such as Van Halen, Aretha, Stevie Wonder and many others. “Powerful but professional and polished is the goal. We are not just banging away and making noise, we want people to hear and understand the lyrics, and to get our message” says Young.

Justin Williams, Rick Young and Rocky Di lacovo teamed up to create Dark Capricorn Rising in 2018. All three members are talented musicians with long histories in bands and with session work. Drummer Rocky Di lacovo has worked with several major acts, Rick Young was in the band Teezer and owns and operates Talent Live Studio in Canton, MI. Lead vocalist Justin Williams served in the USMC and co-writes the band’s music with Young.

When asked, why is now the time for Dark Capricorn Rising, Williams replied, “The world is ready for a new voice, a messenger to convey certain profound fundamental truths in an artistic way,” and then added, “we feel that fate has joined us together to get our message across, and still have a good time while doing it!”

The cats seemed to agree (but then who can tell with cats?).

Dark Capricorn Rising has released 1 CD “In The Force of the Blast”, 1 EP “Equinox” and 6 singles, “God Save Ukraine”, “Land of Broken Souls”, “Into the Night”, “Now That You’re Gone”, “Bureaucracy” and their latest, “Long Time Gone”

Listen to Dark Capricorn Rising on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/6lfeu4bjESK3kRYGi31Zgw?si=YUF9sBOJTUusDdaQLvN7YQ&nd=1

Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/111dcr

Reverb Nation https://www.reverbnation.com/darkcapricorn

Apple Music https://music.apple.com/ca/artist/dark-capricorn-rising/1434814775

and You Tube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFQNH33iOD5orwLZ_V7zutw

Follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Darkcapricornrising/

And their website https://www.darkcapricornwarrior.com/ for band updates.


