Bootsy Collins to host Detroit Music Weekend this year

June 10, 2017, marked what would be Aretha Franklin’s final hometown performance in Detroit, which happened at the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend. The free day-long festival has continued since, gathering rising local performers and music fans each year.

Vince Paul, president of the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, started Detroit Music Weekend to highlight local talent and celebrate Motown's contribution to music, “using the arts to create productive working relationships between the city and suburbs,” the festival’s website says.

This year, the event will take place from noon-10 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 26. The theme is funk and Bootsy Collins will make the day even more funky, as the bassist will be hosting the event from 6-9 p.m.

Collins is recognized as one of the greatest bassists of all time, beginning work with James Brown in the 1970s and going on to see him craft his own unique sound. Now, Collins works as a teacher and mentor for the next generation of artists. His most recent single “Funk Not Fight” features emerging talent and straight-ahead messaging on anti-violence, mental health, and the promise of peace through the power of music.

We’re sure he’ll bring that groovy and empowering energy to Detroit.

Before Collins takes the stage to announce headliners, local funk-focused artists will perform throughout the afternoon. The band Kingdom, led by Detroit bassist Kern Brantley, will play at 8 p.m. with a full evening of tributes to Collins’s funkiest songs.

An artist portal is currently open for local musicians interested in performing at this year's festival. A full lineup for the event will be released soon.

While VIP seating and sponsorship opportunities are available to support Music Hall students, Detroit Music Weekend is free to the public.

