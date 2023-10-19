Bad Bunny announces 2024 tour with stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

The Latin trap and reggaeton star’s ‘Most Wanted Tour’ heads to the Motor City in April

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 1:50 pm

click to enlarge Bad Bunny in 2018. - lev radin/ Shutterstock
lev radin/ Shutterstock
Bad Bunny in 2018.

Outside of events like Coachella and the Grammys, the “King of Latin Trap” Bad Bunny took a break from live shows in 2023. In 2024, however, he’s coming back to the stage with a 31-city North American jaunt dubbed the “Most Wanted Tour.”

The Most Wanted Tour kicks off on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, traveling to Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Chicago before stopping at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on April 6.

Bad Bunny will perform multiple nights in several cities like Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando, and New York before wrapping up the tour with three consecutive performances in Miami.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25, but fans are asked to register for advance ticket sales until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST to block scalpers from getting their hands on them first. Once registration closes, fans who signed up in advance will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to tickets on Oct. 25.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the reggaeton performer’s latest album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana , which translates to Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow. It became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify following its Oct. 13 release. The album has been streamed more than 900 million times, with the single “MONACO” hitting #1 in 16 countries on Spotify. The album marks his return to Latin Trap.

According to a press release, the three-time Grammy winner hopes to give fans “a more intimate experience” on this tour, which features 47 shows. The media release also notes the “Most Wanted Tour will be a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots, so parental discretion is advised.”

Don’t say you weren’t warned. VIP Packages are available that include a pre-show Bad Bunny BIP Lounge Experience, exclusive gifts, and more. For more information, see vipnation.com.

Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit

88 events 110 articles

