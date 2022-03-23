Aretha Franklin Amphitheater announces lineup for 2022 Wednesday Jazzy Nights series

There’s nothing like a summer night of live music at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater in Detroit (formerly known as Chene Park). Well, the lineup for the 2022 Wednesday night concert series at the outdoor venue was released Wednesday, and this year it’s being expanded to 14 weeks.
The Jazzy Night concert series at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater will kick off on June 8 with crossover R&B violinist Damien Escobar and end on Sept. 7 with British jazz funksters Incognito featuring Maysa. Other notable artists include Gerald Albright, Will Downing, Keith Washington, Chante Moore, and Average White Band.
Tickets for the whole season range from $210 to $840 and go on sale on April 15 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre box office. Tickets for each individual concert are also available from $15 to $60.
Check out the full lineup below.
- June 8 Damien Escobar Mark with Mixx & Tha Street Jazz Cartel
- June 15 RnR (Rick Braun and Richard Elliot) with Marion Meadows
- June 22 Gerald Albright with Marcus Anderson
- June 29 Average White Band with Larry Lee & the Back in the Day Band
- July 6 PJ Morton with Saxappeal
- July 13 Will Downing with Phil Denny
- July 20 Boney James with Mike Monford
- July 27 Melanie Fiona with Carl Thomas
- Aug. 3 Norman Brown with Tim Bowman
- Aug. 10 Lalah Hathaway with Zo!
- Aug. 17 Leela James with Eric Roberson
- Aug. 24 Keith Washington with Chante Moore
- Aug. 31 Kamasi Washington with BlkBok
- Sept. 7 Incognito with Maysa
