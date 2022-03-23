Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Aretha Franklin Amphitheater announces lineup for 2022 Wednesday Jazzy Nights series

Damien Escobar, Gerald Albright, and Incognito are among this summer’s highlights

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 4:51 pm

click to enlarge Damien Escobar will open up the concert series on June 8. - COURTESY OF ARTIST
Courtesy of artist
Damien Escobar will open up the concert series on June 8.

There’s nothing like a summer night of live music at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater in Detroit (formerly known as Chene Park). Well, the lineup for the 2022 Wednesday night concert series at the outdoor venue was released Wednesday, and this year it’s being expanded to 14 weeks.

The Jazzy Night concert series at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater will kick off on June 8 with crossover R&B violinist Damien Escobar and end on Sept. 7 with British jazz funksters Incognito featuring Maysa. Other notable artists include Gerald Albright, Will Downing, Keith Washington, Chante Moore, and Average White Band.

Tickets for the whole season range from $210 to $840 and go on sale on April 15 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre box office. Tickets for each individual concert are also available from $15 to $60.

Check out the full lineup below.
  • June 8 Damien Escobar Mark with Mixx & Tha Street Jazz Cartel
  • June 15 RnR (Rick Braun and Richard Elliot) with Marion Meadows
  • June 22 Gerald Albright with Marcus Anderson
  • June 29 Average White Band with Larry Lee & the Back in the Day Band
  • July 6 PJ Morton with Saxappeal
  • July 13 Will Downing with Phil Denny
  • July 20 Boney James with Mike Monford
  • July 27 Melanie Fiona with Carl Thomas
  • Aug. 3 Norman Brown with Tim Bowman
  • Aug. 10 Lalah Hathaway with Zo!
  • Aug. 17 Leela James with Eric Roberson
  • Aug. 24 Keith Washington with Chante Moore
  • Aug. 31 Kamasi Washington with BlkBok
  • Sept. 7 Incognito with Maysa
See thearetha.com for more information.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert
Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
Photos from Dua Lipa&#146;s &#145;Future Nostalgia&#146; tour stop at Detroit&#146;s Little Caesars Arena

Photos from Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
23 rap lyrics that talk about &#151; or mention &#151; Detroit

23 rap lyrics that talk about — or mention — Detroit

Music Slideshows

Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert
Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
Photos from Dua Lipa&#146;s &#145;Future Nostalgia&#146; tour stop at Detroit&#146;s Little Caesars Arena

Photos from Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
23 rap lyrics that talk about &#151; or mention &#151; Detroit

23 rap lyrics that talk about — or mention — Detroit

Music Slideshows

Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert
Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
Photos from Dua Lipa&#146;s &#145;Future Nostalgia&#146; tour stop at Detroit&#146;s Little Caesars Arena

Photos from Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
23 rap lyrics that talk about &#151; or mention &#151; Detroit

23 rap lyrics that talk about — or mention — Detroit

Trending

Kid Rock blew smoke

By Joe Lapointe

"The legendary Kid Rock" joined Tucker Carlson's Fox News show on Monday night.

Charivari Detroit Music Festival celebrating Detroit-based DJs set for August

By Randiah Camille Green

The 2022 Charivari Detroit Music Festival will be at Historic Fort Wayne.

Talib Kweli on Detroit, DJing, and the new Black Star record

By Broccoli

Talib Kweli will perform a DJ in Detroit on Friday.

Porches to perform his cathartic, sentimental record at Detroit’s El Club

By Sara Barron

Aaron Maine, aka Porches, performs in Detroit on Thursday.

Also in Music

Men at Work frontman Colin Hay is still at work

By Alan Sculley

Colin Hay performs Sunday, March 27, at Royal Oak Music Theatre.

Talib Kweli on Detroit, DJing, and the new Black Star record

By Broccoli

Talib Kweli will perform a DJ in Detroit on Friday.

Porches to perform his cathartic, sentimental record at Detroit’s El Club

By Sara Barron

Aaron Maine, aka Porches, performs in Detroit on Thursday.

Kid Rock blew smoke

By Joe Lapointe

"The legendary Kid Rock" joined Tucker Carlson's Fox News show on Monday night.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us