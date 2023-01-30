Alice Cooper joins Rob Zombie for ‘Freaks on Parade’ tour this summer

click to enlarge Shutterstock Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie looking like he just crawled out a grave.

Rob Zombie is back to digging through the ditches and burning through the witches. And this time he’s bringing the godfather of shock rock Alice Cooper with him.

On Monday the pair announced their “Freaks on Parade” tour will make a pitstop at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sept. 5.

The pair will be joined by industrial pioneers Ministry and alternative rockets Filter. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m.

The month-long tour kicks off on Aug. 24 in Dallas and stops in 18 other cities before wrapping up on Sept. 24. Rob Zombie did a similar tour last summer without Cooper.

