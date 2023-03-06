After dissing Detroit, Kid Rock announces Motor City stop on his ‘No Snowflakes’ tour

click to enlarge Larry Darling, Flickr Creative Commons Kid Rock performing at CMA Fest 2009.

Kid Rock just can’t seem to walk away from Detroit for good.

After pulling his Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant out of Little Caesars Arena and selling off his riverfront mansion in the city, the performer announced he has included a Motor City date on his upcoming “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” tour.

The fedora-wearing “Bawitaba” singer will be joined by Michigan’s Grand Funk Railroad on Friday, July 14 at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at kidRrock.com, 313presents.com, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. The four-date tour also includes stops in Texas and Tennessee.

Kid Rock and Little Caesars Arena have had a rocky relationship. He opened his Made in Detroit Restaurant inside the arena in 2017, and performed a string of six sold-out concerts there as part of its grand opening. But in 2019, Little Caesars Arena announced it was parting ways with Kid Rock after he appeared to launch into a drunken tirade against Oprah Winfrey at his Big Ass Honky Tonk restaurant in his new hometown of Nashville. “And if you say that, they’re like, ‘Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist,’” he said, his words slurring. “I’m like, OK, fine.”

click to enlarge Shutterstock Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant was located inside Little Caesars Arena until parting ways in 2019.

At the time, Little Caesars Arena’s Ilitch Holdings said Kid Rock “voluntarily decided not to renew his licensing agreement,” adding, “As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values.”

In a response posted on Facebook, Kid Rock suggested he was done with Detroit.

“I appreciate all who have patronized our place and still have much love for the City of Detroit and the people / organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but learned long ago, go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated,” he wrote.

He added, “I guess the millions of dollars I pumped into that town was not enough,” citing a list of charitable causes he has supported.

