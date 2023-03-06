After dissing Detroit, Kid Rock announces Motor City stop on his ‘No Snowflakes’ tour

The controversial performer will be joined by Grand Funk Railroad

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 10:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kid Rock performing at CMA Fest 2009. - Larry Darling, Flickr Creative Commons
Larry Darling, Flickr Creative Commons
Kid Rock performing at CMA Fest 2009.

Kid Rock just can’t seem to walk away from Detroit for good.

After pulling his Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant out of Little Caesars Arena and selling off his riverfront mansion in the city, the performer announced he has included a Motor City date on his upcoming “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” tour.

The fedora-wearing “Bawitaba” singer will be joined by Michigan’s Grand Funk Railroad on Friday, July 14 at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at kidRrock.com, 313presents.com, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. The four-date tour also includes stops in Texas and Tennessee.

Kid Rock and Little Caesars Arena have had a rocky relationship. He opened his Made in Detroit Restaurant inside the arena in 2017, and performed a string of six sold-out concerts there as part of its grand opening. But in 2019, Little Caesars Arena announced it was parting ways with Kid Rock after he appeared to launch into a drunken tirade against Oprah Winfrey at his Big Ass Honky Tonk restaurant in his new hometown of Nashville. “And if you say that, they’re like, ‘Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist,’” he said, his words slurring. “I’m like, OK, fine.”

click to enlarge Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant was located inside Little Caesars Arena until parting ways in 2019. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant was located inside Little Caesars Arena until parting ways in 2019.

At the time, Little Caesars Arena’s Ilitch Holdings said Kid Rock “voluntarily decided not to renew his licensing agreement,” adding, “As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values.”

In a response posted on Facebook, Kid Rock suggested he was done with Detroit.

“I appreciate all who have patronized our place and still have much love for the City of Detroit and the people / organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but learned long ago, go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated,” he wrote.

He added, “I guess the millions of dollars I pumped into that town was not enough,” citing a list of charitable causes he has supported.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle to perform Mother’s Day concert in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Gladys Knight.

Detroit judge dismisses Limp Bizkit guitarist’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife

By Lee DeVito

Wes Borland performing with Limp Bizkit in 2011.

Detroit’s Movement fest releases full lineup: Basement Jaxx, Skrillex, Cybotron, Zeds Dead, and more

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Movement fest releases full lineup: Basement Jaxx, Skrillex, Cybotron, Zeds Dead, and more

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Detroit-area churches

By Lee DeVito

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Detroit-area churches (2)

Also in Music

Detroit judge dismisses Limp Bizkit guitarist’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife

By Lee DeVito

Wes Borland performing with Limp Bizkit in 2011.

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Detroit-area churches

By Lee DeVito

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Detroit-area churches (2)

Detroit’s Mo Pop ‘taking a break’ from summer 2023 festival

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Mo Pop ‘taking a break’ from summer 2023 festival

Rock band Shadow Show kicks off tour in Detroit before heading to SXSW

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Shadow Show.
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us