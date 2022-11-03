A Few Minutes with Dark Capricorn Rising Drummer Extraordinaire Rocky Di lacovo

We recently caught up with Rocky Di lacovo, the drummer with Detroit’s own Dark Capricorn Rising, the Neo Heavy Rock band based in Canton MI. We had a few questions for him and settled in with coffees and his 2 cats napping in our laps.





When did you start playing drums (what age)?





6 years old, I started on coffee cans. My parents refused to buy drums – they thought they were too LOUD!





Who are your earliest influences?





I grew up on Buddy Rich - then came Billy Cobham, later Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham, and Neil Peart of Rush. So early on blues and jazz with Rich and Cobham who is best known for his work with Miles Davis, then Zeppelin, Rush, The Rolling Stones, all bands with blues/jazz influences as well.





If you could sit in for any drummer alive or dead, who would it be?





Always wanted to play for The Rolling Stones. Charlie Watts





How would others describe your playing style?





Jazzy/Ultra Rock





Who have you been compared to?





Buddy Rich & John Bonham





How would you describe Dark Capricorn Rising’s sound?





A Tropical Thunderstorm of Music that becomes addicting.





Any advice for young (or old!) drummers starting out?





Never give it up - continue the journey until you hurt so bad you can't move your legs or arms!





Playing drums relieves all stress - Climb on that Throne and allow your mind to enter a New World leading a charge of mass quantities of brain matter in hopes of fulfilling one's dreams. Then do it over and over and over! Never Stop.





Any cat anecdotes?





Cats rule the world! Enough said!