You can enjoy an 8-ft. pizza with your favorite sports game at Rochester Hills Social

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A unique menu item at Rochester Hills Social is the “pizza for the table,” allowing groups to enjoy an up to 8-foot pizza together.

The former Naked Burger restaurant in Rochester Hills is now Rochester Hills Social, a reimagined sports bar experience located at 6870 N. Rochester Rd.

It’s the latest venture by owners Chef Goran Dimic and Brandon Gorgies of G&B Hospitality, who also operate Naked Burger Clinton Township and Berkley Commons.

“We’ve had this elevated sports bar concept on our minds for some time now,” Dimic said in a press release. “We were scouting different locations then realized the perfect spot was right under our nose. While our Rochester Hills Naked Burger had some great success, we realized this concept better suited the area while the building itself lends well with our expansive bar, upstairs lounge space, plentiful parking, and more.”

The transition from Naked Burger to Rochester Hills Social was completed in under a week, involving updates like new signage, installing TVs, and upgrading the décor.

The menu is diverse, featuring shareable items, pizzas, main dishes, salads, and handheld options. A unique feature is the “pizza for the table,” allowing groups to enjoy an up to 8-foot pizza together. The new spot also boasts an extensive beverage selection, including a rotating list of fifteen draft beers, craft cocktails, margaritas, and a wide range of wine and bubbly options.

As an introduction to Rochester Hills Social, the owners are hosting RH Social Summer, a Wednesday night event series that includes a DJ, bottle service, food specials, and extended operating hours until 2 a.m.

Rochester Hills Social is open seven days a week, with normal business hours beginning with a daily brunch at 11 a.m. and the doors closing at midnight.

