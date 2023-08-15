You can enjoy an 8-ft. pizza with your favorite sports game at Rochester Hills Social

This new sports bar experience just opened in the former Naked Burger

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 11:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A unique menu item at Rochester Hills Social is the “pizza for the table,” allowing groups to enjoy an up to 8-foot pizza together. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A unique menu item at Rochester Hills Social is the “pizza for the table,” allowing groups to enjoy an up to 8-foot pizza together.

The former Naked Burger restaurant in Rochester Hills is now Rochester Hills Social, a reimagined sports bar experience located at 6870 N. Rochester Rd.

It’s the latest venture by owners Chef Goran Dimic and Brandon Gorgies of G&B Hospitality, who also operate Naked Burger Clinton Township and Berkley Commons.

“We’ve had this elevated sports bar concept on our minds for some time now,” Dimic said in a press release. “We were scouting different locations then realized the perfect spot was right under our nose. While our Rochester Hills Naked Burger had some great success, we realized this concept better suited the area while the building itself lends well with our expansive bar, upstairs lounge space, plentiful parking, and more.”

The transition from Naked Burger to Rochester Hills Social was completed in under a week, involving updates like new signage, installing TVs, and upgrading the décor.

The menu is diverse, featuring shareable items, pizzas, main dishes, salads, and handheld options. A unique feature is the “pizza for the table,” allowing groups to enjoy an up to 8-foot pizza together. The new spot also boasts an extensive beverage selection, including a rotating list of fifteen draft beers, craft cocktails, margaritas, and a wide range of wine and bubbly options.

As an introduction to Rochester Hills Social, the owners are hosting RH Social Summer, a Wednesday night event series that includes a DJ, bottle service, food specials, and extended operating hours until 2 a.m.

Rochester Hills Social is open seven days a week, with normal business hours beginning with a daily brunch at 11 a.m. and the doors closing at midnight.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Latin coffee shop and cantina ‘Encarnacion’ planned for Detroit’s West Village

By Layla McMurtrie

Rendering of outside patio plan for Encarnacion coffee shop in West Village.

Redford’s Dairy Whip releases Faygo Red Pop flavor following popular Rock & Rye

By Randiah Camille Green

Dairy Whip is at it again.

Detroit’s Empacho and the joy of baked empanadas

By Tom Perkins

Detroit’s Empacho and the joy of baked empanadas (2)

This Redford ice cream shop is serving Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve for a limited time

By Randiah Camille Green

Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve at Redford's Dairy Whip, though it's more like a sorbet.

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s Empacho and the joy of baked empanadas

By Tom Perkins

Detroit’s Empacho and the joy of baked empanadas (2)

Sicily’s in Detroit proves pizza is just better on sourdough

By Jane Slaughter

Sicily’s in Detroit proves pizza is just better on sourdough

Rando’s Sandos is Detroit’s new sandwich king

By Tom Perkins

Rando’s Sandos is Detroit’s new sandwich king

Employee Meal serves up Mexican dishes in Birmingham

By Jane Slaughter

Employee Meal serves up Mexican dishes in Birmingham
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us