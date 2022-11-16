Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Apparatus Room in the Detroit Foundation Hotel has a family-style feast with plant-based options.

Thanksgiving is great and all, but sometimes we’re just too lazy to cook. In lieu of our wanting to enjoy a grand feast without slaving away in front of the stove, here’s where you can get Thanksgiving dinner around metro Detroit. We’ve included both dine-in and to-go options, depending on whether you want to venture out or eat at home in your pajamas. Note that some places require reservations and have a cut-off for placing carry-out orders. (This list will be updated as we find more. Got a suggestion? Send it to [email protected].)

Dine-in

The Apparatus Room

This swanky restaurant in the Detroit Foundation Hotel is offering a family-style multi-course feast for $78 per person from 4-9 p.m. Highlights include juniper-roasted venison with baked onion, sunchokes and cranberry wojapi, and a roasted pumpkin salad. For vegans and vegetarians, the restaurant also offers a completely plant-based menu with options like a smoked celery root bake with leeks and mushrooms. Pair it with a mean cocktail (or a convincing non-alcoholic version) from the bar.

250 W. Larned St., Detroit; 313-800-5600; detroitfoundationhotel.com/apparatus-room

Symposia

Greektown newcomer Symposia will be open for dine-in from 4-10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Its regular a la carte menu will be on offer in addition to a Thanksgiving dinner of turkey breast, glace de volaille, cranberry and Blood orange chutney, and brioche pain en cocotte for $30.

1000 Brush St., Detroit; 313-962-2323; symposiadetroit.com



San Morello

The Italian fine-dining spot inside Shinola Hotel has a three-course menu and a la carte menu that will be served from noon-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Menu options include wild mushroom risotto, pumpkin agnolotti, squid ink paccheri, short rib braciole, roasted Atlantic cod, and turkey with marsala gravy and smoked squash puree, plus dessert. The prix-fixe menu is $100 per person and several a la carte takeout options are available including a turkey feast for $95 a person.

1400 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-209-4700; sanmorello.com

Madam

Why choose when you can have it all? Daxton Hotel’s Madam has a grand Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. It includes everything from a carving station with Amish turkey and ham to a mimosa and hot chocolate bar. The buffet is $165 for adults, $60 for children ages 6-12, and free for kids under 5.

298 S. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-686-7004; daxtonhotel.com

The Whitney



Detroit’s historic restaurant will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and gravy, stuffing, butternut squash bisque, and dessert for $79.95 a person. A vegetarian option is also available for $69.95.

421 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-5700; thewhitney.com

Texas de Brazil

The Brazilian steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving day from noon offering its non-stop meat fest and salad bar, plus some holiday classics. Dinner is $49.99. Vegetarians can indulge in the vast salad bar for $31.99.

1000 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-964-4333; texasdebrazil.com/locations/detroit

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo’s Italian Kitchen is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at both its Livonia and Rochester Hills locations. Both dine-in and to go packages will be available which include turkey and gravy, Italian sausage stuffing, veggies, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, focaccia, and pumpkin pie. Dinners feed three people for $105 or six for $192.

17700 Haggerty Rd., Livonia; 734-591-5600 | 286 N. Adams Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-375-9644 | bravoitalian.com

click to enlarge Google Maps The Kitchen by Cooking with Que has a Holiday Feast for five.

To-go

The Kitchen by Cooking with Que

Chef Que is coming through for vegans and meat eaters as always. The Kitchen’s Holiday Feast lets you choose the main course, three sides, and a dessert that will serve a family of five for $199. Main course options are a roasted cornish hen or veggie roast and sides include vegan mac n’ cheez, garlicky green beans, roasted potatoes, stuffing, and greens.

6529 Woodward Ave., suite A, Detroit; 313-462-4184; thekitchenbycwq.com/catering. Orders must be placed online at least 72 hours in advance.

Cucina Lab Torino

For $45 a person, you get all the basics to go including an organic turkey, handmade stuffing, veggies au gratin, cranberry sauce, creamy mashed potatoes, pumpkin bread rolls, and a caramel walnut pie or Piemontese Patisserie tray. Orders can be placed by phone.

3960 Crooks Rd., Suite 200, Troy; 248-525-9098; cucina-lab.com

Folk

This posh Corktown spot has to-go options including pasture-raised, antibiotic-free turkeys from Pleasant Valley Co-op, fully cooked hams, side dishes, fresh bread and pies from Zingerman’s Bakehouse, and more.

1701 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; 313-742-2672; folkdetroit.com

Marrow

The Eastside Detroit butcher shop and restaurant helmed by Chef Sarah Welch of Top Chef fame is offering Michigan-grown turkeys at $7 a pound, smoked ham, and a variety of sides. They also have charcuterie boards ranging from $75 to $100.

8044 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; 313-513-0361; marrowdetroit.com

Hometown Restaurant Group

The folks behind Pop’s for Italian, Tigerlily, One-Eyed Betty’s, and Public House are offering a charitable Friendsgiving Feast for $175. It feeds four people and features half an Amish turkey, mac and cheese and collard greens from Public House, seasonal veggies from Tigerlily, and mashed potatoes from One Eyed Betty’s. For every order of the heat-and-serve dinner, a turkey will be donated to Lighthouse MI for families in need. Feasts can be picked up at Pop’s for Italian.

280 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-268-4806

Hazel’s

If you can handle the turkey, Hazel’s has the sides and deserts taken care of. Some offerings from the Birmingham spot include whitefish pate, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, Sweet Irene’s Pumpkin Pie, coffee cake, and chocolate chip cookies.

1 Peabody St.; Birmingham; 248-671-1714; eatathazels.com



