The Heidelberg Project sells old HQ building to Detroit Food Academy

There are more changes at the Heidelberg Project, local artist Tyree Guyton’s world-famous ever-transforming outdoor arts installation.

Guyton’s organization announced Wednesday that it has sold its former headquarters at 3442 McDougall St. to the Detroit Food Academy, a food entrepreneurship nonprofit led by Kiki Louya, previously of Detroit’s Folk restaurant.

“I welcome Kiki and the DFA to the community and can’t wait to see what they’ll cook up,” Guyton said in a statement. “I hope we can create something fantastic together.”

According to a press release, the building “will provide a transformative space comprising teaching kitchens, a college and career center, office space, and small youth-run cafe.”

“Marrying our signature youth development programming with world-class hospitality training, Detroit Food Academy will allow hundreds of students each year to access enriching afterschool programs, earn industry credentials, receive one-on-one job coaching, experience real-world professional training, and explore career and educational opportunities uniquely suited to their interests,” said Louya. “We are thrilled to join the McDougall Hunt neighborhood and acquire a property that facilitates this vision.”

The 4,500 square-foot building was sold for $360,000. DFA plans to completely move in by early 2025.

“The sale of the property to DFA accomplishes two important goals, said Heidelberg Project Executive Director Andy Sturm. “ It provides critical resources to support our focus on the Heidelberg Project’s core art environment, on Heidelberg and Elba Place streets between Ellery and Mt. Elliott. The sale to DFA also supports the continued development of McDougall Hunt as a destination for creativity, civic engagement, and service to the community.”

Guyton will continue to live next door.

The building is not far from the heart of the Heidelberg Project, the outdoor art installation Guyton started creating in 1986 as a way to uplift his blighted childhood neighborhood. Over the years, Guyton took over entire vacant houses and lots with colorful polka dots and found-object installations, and while the Heidelberg Project was initially considered a nuisance in the eyes of the city government, it later became beloved as a quirky tourist destination known the world over.

After the Heidelberg Project fell victim to alleged arson, Guyton announced he would dismantle much of the installations to focus on what he called “Heidelberg 3.0,” envisioned as an arts community anchored by a consolidated, permanent museum-like location.