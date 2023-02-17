Starbucks workers in Allen Park move to unionize

If successful, they would be the 13th store in the coffee chain in Michigan to form a union

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 9:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Workers at 12 Michigan Starbucks stores have formed unions. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Workers at 12 Michigan Starbucks stores have formed unions.

Continuing a wave of union activity at coffee chain Starbucks, workers at a Downriver store have also moved to organize.

According to a press release, “an overwhelming majority” of the hourly workers at 23005 Outer Dr., Allen Park signed union authorization cards Monday morning.

“We are a strong team that believes a union is the right way to create changes in our workforce,” the workers said in a letter emailed to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. “We are eager to have our voices heard and our needs respected, so that together we can co-create a family we are once again proud to be a part of.”

In the letter, the works also complained of cut hours, new workers not getting proper training, and unreliable management.

“Starbucks is a multimillion dollar corporation that tries to pride itself on working in partnership with its employees, all while silencing the workers and denying them their right to

union representation and a collective voice,” Workers United International vice president Kathy Hanshew said in a statement. “Starbucks calls its employees ‘“partners,’ but it is

abundantly clear that this so-called partnership is one of convenience for the company, that leaves many employee concerns unheard.”

She added, “It is time for Starbucks to do the right thing, acknowledge the voice of their ‘partners,’ and allow their workers to unionize without interference.”

In December 2021, workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York voted to form the first U.S. union at the chain. Since then, workers at 12 Michigan Starbucks stores have also formed unions.

Related
What happened when Detroit coffee shop workers tried to unionize

What happened when Detroit coffee shop workers tried to unionize: After baristas at the former Great Lakes Coffee went on strike, the company closed its stores. The fight for labor rights isn’t over.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s PizzaPlex announces closing and crowdfunding campaign to help employees

By Alex Washington

Detroit’s PizzaPlex announces closing and crowdfunding campaign to help employees (2)

Berkley’s Casa Amado Taqueria serves up top-notch tacos and hot dogs

By Tom Perkins

Tacos and a Sonoran dog from Casa Amado Taqueria.

First look: Rusted Crow is opening a new Belleville location

By Robert Stempkowski

The Rusted Crow has an Americana theme at its upcoming Belleville location.

High-end Korean steakhouse announced for Sakura Novi development

By Lee DeVito

High-end Korean steakhouse announced for Sakura Novi development

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s PizzaPlex announces closing and crowdfunding campaign to help employees

By Alex Washington

Detroit’s PizzaPlex announces closing and crowdfunding campaign to help employees (2)

Berkley’s Casa Amado Taqueria serves up top-notch tacos and hot dogs

By Tom Perkins

Tacos and a Sonoran dog from Casa Amado Taqueria.

First look: Rusted Crow is opening a new Belleville location

By Robert Stempkowski

The Rusted Crow has an Americana theme at its upcoming Belleville location.

Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken is a surprisingly loving metro Detroit restaurant chain

By Jane Slaughter

Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken is a surprisingly loving metro Detroit restaurant chain
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us