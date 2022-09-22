Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns for Hispanic Heritage Month this October

click to enlarge
Detroit's Los Altos is one of 21 restaurants participating in Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week.
Southwest Detroit is one of Detroit’s most culturally rich neighborhoods, full of Mexican, Honduran, and Venezuelan cuisine.
The area will showcase its diverse (and delicious) culture during Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty-one participating restaurants will join the event’s return for its third installment after a two-year hiatus.
Each restaurant will offer a “heritage dish” celebrating the owners’ and chefs’ Latin roots that will only be available for the week.
La Jalisciense’s
special dish is shrimp cooked in lemon sauce with red onion and cucumbers, while El Rey de las Arepas will be serving chicken and waffles, and Asty Time will have creole meatballs.
If you’re looking to try several dishes in one trip, check out the food truck rally hosted by Corktown’s Batch Brewing Co. on Oct. 3. It won’t have all 21 restaurants, but 12 will participate including local faves Los Dos Amigos and Taqueria El Rey
, whose building was destroyed in a fire earlier this year.
Batch Brewing has been hosting Taqueria El Rey in their kitchen as a popup
on Mondays and Tuesdays since the restaurant closed. Melissa Fuentes, the daughter of Taqueria El Rey owner Eliseo Fuentes, told Eater Detroit
that the family plans to open a food truck on Vernor Hwy. and 24th St. around Thanksgiving. A new brick-and-mortar location in Lincoln Park will eventually follow.
Over at the Batch Brewing food truck rally, Southwest-based Cafecito Alvarez will be serving non-alcoholic drinks, while the brewery will provide the booze.
Beyond food and drinks, the Wayne Health Mobile Unit will be onsite offering blood pressure screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, and COVID-19 PCR tests, with services provided in Spanish.
For more information, see swdetroitrestaurantweek.com
.
