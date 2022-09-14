Mobile ice cream parlor Bombshell Treat Bar lands Somerset Collection residency

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bombshell Treat Bar

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bombshell Treat Bar Bombshell Treat Bar cart.

Bombshells are heading to Somerset Collection — and no, we're not talking svelte models or pinup girls.We're talking about the frozen dessert experts, Bombshell Treat Bar.The local startup specializes in over-the-top and uniquely decorated hand-dipped ice cream bars. The shop announced that through Nov. 6, Bombshell will have a pop-up residency in Somerset's Neiman Marcus store.“It’s a dream come true to be partnering with Neiman Marcus, a brand known for exceptional luxury, quality and service,” said Jill Kasle, Bombshell Treat Bar co-founder, in a press release. “Bombshell Treat Bar is honored to be a small part of their customer experience and cannot wait to bring more smiles to their store.”The “ice cream parlor on wheels” will serve up small-batch ice cream bars with toppings including edible glitter, as well as layered pints, Belgian chocolate, and items like the Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Treat Bar.The pop-up will be open from Thursday-Sunday during store hours.Bombshell Treat Bar was founded in 2020, offering local delivery before expanding into private and pop-up events.