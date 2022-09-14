Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Mobile ice cream parlor Bombshell Treat Bar lands Somerset Collection residency

The pop-up will serve up hand-dipped ice cream in Neiman Marcus

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 4:54 pm

click to enlarge Mobile ice cream parlor Bombshell Treat Bar lands Somerset Collection residency
Courtesy of Bombshell Treat Bar

Bombshells are heading to Somerset Collection — and no, we're not talking svelte models or pinup girls.

We're talking about the frozen dessert experts, Bombshell Treat Bar.

The local startup specializes in over-the-top and uniquely decorated hand-dipped ice cream bars. The shop announced that through Nov. 6, Bombshell will have a pop-up residency in Somerset's Neiman Marcus store.

“It’s a dream come true to be partnering with Neiman Marcus, a brand known for exceptional luxury, quality and service,” said Jill Kasle, Bombshell Treat Bar co-founder, in a press release. “Bombshell Treat Bar is honored to be a small part of their customer experience and cannot wait to bring more smiles to their store.”

click to enlarge Bombshell Treat Bar cart. - Courtesy of Bombshell Treat Bar
Courtesy of Bombshell Treat Bar
Bombshell Treat Bar cart.

The “ice cream parlor on wheels” will serve up small-batch ice cream bars with toppings including edible glitter, as well as layered pints, Belgian chocolate, and items like the Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Treat Bar.

The pop-up will be open from Thursday-Sunday during store hours.

Bombshell Treat Bar was founded in 2020, offering local delivery before expanding into private and pop-up events.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Pahl's Pumpkin Patch 11168 M-37, Buckley; 231-269-4400; pahlspumpkinpatch.com Keeping it simple — and simply orange—is Pahl's Pumpkin Patch, which offers a u-pick patch for all your pumpkin needs, as well as a corn maze, doughnuts, cider, and gourds. Pahl's opens for the season on September 18.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Food & Drink Slideshows

Pahl's Pumpkin Patch 11168 M-37, Buckley; 231-269-4400; pahlspumpkinpatch.com Keeping it simple — and simply orange—is Pahl's Pumpkin Patch, which offers a u-pick patch for all your pumpkin needs, as well as a corn maze, doughnuts, cider, and gourds. Pahl's opens for the season on September 18.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Food & Drink Slideshows

Pahl's Pumpkin Patch 11168 M-37, Buckley; 231-269-4400; pahlspumpkinpatch.com Keeping it simple — and simply orange—is Pahl's Pumpkin Patch, which offers a u-pick patch for all your pumpkin needs, as well as a corn maze, doughnuts, cider, and gourds. Pahl's opens for the season on September 18.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Trending

Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant

By Lee DeVito

Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant (2)

Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant

By Randiah Camille Green

Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is coming to downtown Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

JoJo's ShakeBAR serves ridiculous milkshakes, burgers, wings, and brunch.

Detroit chef turns soul food truck Krazy Kravings into brick-and-mortar restaurant

By Darlene A. White

Chef Kourtney Coleman.

Also in Food & Drink

Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant

By Lee DeVito

Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant (2)

High-flying Highlands is worthy of Detroit’s best restaurant space

By Tom Perkins

High-flying Highlands is worthy of Detroit’s best restaurant space

11th Starbucks store in Michigan votes to unionize as coffee workers continue to organize

By Steve Neavling

Eleven Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.

Detroit’s Atwater Brewery celebrates 25th anniversary with party on Saturday

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Atwater Brewery celebrates 25th anniversary with party on Saturday
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us