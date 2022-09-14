Mobile ice cream parlor Bombshell Treat Bar lands Somerset Collection residency

click to enlarge
Bombshells are heading to Somerset Collection — and no, we're not talking svelte models or pinup girls.
We're talking about the frozen dessert experts, Bombshell Treat Bar.
The local startup specializes in over-the-top and uniquely decorated hand-dipped ice cream bars. The shop announced that through Nov. 6, Bombshell will have a pop-up residency in Somerset's Neiman Marcus store.
“It’s a dream come true to be partnering with Neiman Marcus, a brand known for exceptional luxury, quality and service,” said Jill Kasle, Bombshell Treat Bar co-founder, in a press release. “Bombshell Treat Bar is honored to be a small part of their customer experience and cannot wait to bring more smiles to their store.”
Bombshell Treat Bar cart.
The “ice cream parlor on wheels” will serve up small-batch ice cream bars with toppings including edible glitter, as well as layered pints, Belgian chocolate, and items like the Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Treat Bar.
The pop-up will be open from Thursday-Sunday during store hours.
Bombshell Treat Bar was founded in 2020, offering local delivery before expanding into private and pop-up events.
