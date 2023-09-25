Halloween-themed bar Nightmare on Bagley wants to get Detroiters in the holiday spirit

The new pop-up features Halloween-themed drinks and spooky decorations

By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 2:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nightmare on Bagley pop-up bar is open until November 5. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Nightmare on Bagley pop-up bar is open until November 5.

October is almost here, which means it’s time to start getting into the Halloween mood. Southwest Detroit’s On Bagley has swooped in to help with that with “Nightmare on Bagley.”

The new pop-up bar, which opened on Sept. 20, features Halloween-themed drinks and spooky decorations to get Detroiters into the holiday spirit.

The bar;s menu includes cocktails named “Bloodrita” and “Peaches & Scream,” as well as wine and canned beer.

“We want On Bagley to be the place for Detroiters to go when they want to celebrate,” owner Christine Driscoll said in a press release. “We love Halloween and all its delightful frightfulness. We’ve turned Nightmare on Bagley into a freaky funhouse to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.”

Other “On Bagley” pop-ups have also happened at the space at 2545 Bagley St., including Blitzen’s on Bagley during the holiday season and Vixen’s on Bagley for Valentine’s Day.

To “enhance the eerie energy of the space,” the press release said that Nightmare on Bagley’s have crafted a playlist of creepy tracks for customers too.

The bar will be open 5-11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Nov. 5.5-11 p.m. InLaws Hospitality, the company that owns the space, also owns Detroit spots Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King, and Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts.

Location Details

Nightmare on Bagley

2545 Bagley St., Detroit Detroit

1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jollibee is finally opening its first Michigan location in October

By Layla McMurtrie

Jollibee is coming to Michigan.

Mexican restaurant Vecino to open in Midtown Detroit this November

By Randiah Camille Green

Menu items at Vecino include Oaxacan cheese with house-made heirloom corn tortillas and whole snapper.

Rochester Hills Breadless set to open in October

By Randiah Camille Green

Rochester Hills Breadless set to open in October (4)

Whatcha Wanna Eat is Detroit’s first inner-city food hall full of minority-owned businesses

By Randiah Camille Green

Food hall owner Bobby Bailey is also the owner of Spud Heads, which is down the street.

Also in Food & Drink

Mexican restaurant Vecino to open in Midtown Detroit this November

By Randiah Camille Green

Menu items at Vecino include Oaxacan cheese with house-made heirloom corn tortillas and whole snapper.

Detroit’s Basan restaurant is a cut above

By Tom Perkins

Basan has been serving up Asian-inspired fare next to Little Caesars Arena for about a year now.

In Sylvan Lake, Goomah and Live Bait bring two restaurants under one roof

By Lee DeVito

The former Pepino’s in Sylvan Lake is now two restaurants: Goomah and Live Bait.

A few seasonal recipes as Michigan’s weather turns colder

By Robert Stempkowski

Served on platters alongside your favorite, cold-weather proteins, peppers are as gorgeous as they are good to eat.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us