Halloween-themed bar Nightmare on Bagley wants to get Detroiters in the holiday spirit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Nightmare on Bagley pop-up bar is open until November 5.

October is almost here, which means it’s time to start getting into the Halloween mood. Southwest Detroit’s On Bagley has swooped in to help with that with “Nightmare on Bagley.”

The new pop-up bar, which opened on Sept. 20, features Halloween-themed drinks and spooky decorations to get Detroiters into the holiday spirit.

The bar;s menu includes cocktails named “Bloodrita” and “Peaches & Scream,” as well as wine and canned beer.

“We want On Bagley to be the place for Detroiters to go when they want to celebrate,” owner Christine Driscoll said in a press release. “We love Halloween and all its delightful frightfulness. We’ve turned Nightmare on Bagley into a freaky funhouse to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.”

Other “On Bagley” pop-ups have also happened at the space at 2545 Bagley St., including Blitzen’s on Bagley during the holiday season and Vixen’s on Bagley for Valentine’s Day.

To “enhance the eerie energy of the space,” the press release said that Nightmare on Bagley’s have crafted a playlist of creepy tracks for customers too.

The bar will be open 5-11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Nov. 5.5-11 p.m. InLaws Hospitality, the company that owns the space, also owns Detroit spots Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King, and Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts.

Location Details Nightmare on Bagley 2545 Bagley St., Detroit Detroit 1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter