Detroit’s Sister Pie to temporarily close for ‘radical reconfiguration’ amid financial crisis

Sister Pie, a popular bakery in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood, will temporarily close for regular operations in June as owner Lisa Ludwinski grapples with a financial crisis and a shifting business model.

In an emotional social media post, Ludwinski said the bakery’s last day of regular hours will be June 8, with a plan to enter a “period of rest and radical reconfiguration” starting the week of June 9. The bakery will pivot to occasional pop-ups, special orders, and baking classes to stay afloat.

“The spirit of Sister Pie is alive and well, but the business isn’t working in its current state,” Ludwinski wrote. “The year 2025 (so far) has been about confronting truth, sometimes courageously and in community, and at other times, under a blanket.”

Ludwinski, a James Beard Award finalist and a Crain’s Detroit Business “40 Under 40” honoree, opened Sister Pie in 2015 in a converted beauty salon at 8066 Kercheval St. Her creative pies, cookies, and commitment to community quickly earned a loyal following. Over the years, Sister Pie became known not just for its baked goods, but also for initiatives like “Pie It Forward,” a program allowing customers to buy slices for future strangers in need.

The decision to pause comes after years of operating in a challenging environment for small businesses. Ludwinski acknowledged the uncertainty ahead, writing, “There’s a lot I don’t know right now, like how long this interlude will last or what Sister Pie will look like when we come back.”

While the bakery plans to scale back, Ludwinski encouraged the community to show support in the coming weeks.

“The best way to support our phenomenal staff during this transition is to visit the bakery in these next couple weeks to spread some kindness (and tips!!),” she said.

Sister Pie has long been a fixture of Detroit’s food scene, blending creative flavors with a deep connection to the community. Ludwinski’s 2018 cookbook, Sister Pie: The Recipes and Stories of a Big-Hearted Bakery in Detroit, earned praise from the New York Times.

As Sister Pie prepares for its next chapter, Ludwinski’s message expressed hope and resilience.

“I’m learning, reminiscing, mourning, growing, and searching for hope in the midst of challenge and chaos,” she wrote. “Stay tuned.”