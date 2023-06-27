Detroit’s Breadless eyes fall opening for suburban expansion

click to enlarge Viola Klocko As its name implies, Breadless wraps its sandwiches in leafy greens like collard, dino kale, Swiss chard, or turnip green.

Breadless, the fast-casual Detroit restaurant that made headlines for its bread-free sandwiches, says it plans to open a second location in the suburbs this fall.

The new store will be located at 181 S. Livernois Rd., Rnear Rochester Hills High School, with a target opening date in late fall.

The company opened its first location last year at 2761 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit, in the Rivertown area. Breadless also sells its sandwiches at Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park.

“We believe our diners will truly appreciate our gluten-free product offerings, and Rochester Hills aligns perfectly with our market penetration goals during this thrilling phase of growth,” co-founder and CEO Marc Howland said in a statement.

As its name implies, Breadless wraps its sandwiches in leafy greens like collards, dino kale, and Swiss chard.

The Rochester Hills store is located in a brand-new 2,117-square-foot building. The company says it plans to hire between 15 and 20 workers.

Like its Detroit shop, the company plans to host community events like yoga classes.

“At Breadless Detroit, we have collaborated with community organizations to host wellness services and organized our own team-planned events to educate individuals about the health benefits of leafy super greens and low-carb eating,” co-founder and CCO LaTresha Howland said in a statement. “Just like at our Breadless Detroit restaurant, we aim to foster a sense of community and provide a holistic wellness experience to the vibrant Rochester Hills community.”

Marc Howland also said a third location is in the works, but did not say where.

“Stay tuned for more updates on our expansion plans,” he said.

More information is available at eatbreadless.com.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter