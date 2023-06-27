Detroit’s Breadless eyes fall opening for suburban expansion

The bread-free sandwich spot will open a second store in Rochester Hills

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 2:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge As its name implies, Breadless wraps its sandwiches in leafy greens like collard, dino kale, Swiss chard, or turnip green. - Viola Klocko
Viola Klocko
As its name implies, Breadless wraps its sandwiches in leafy greens like collard, dino kale, Swiss chard, or turnip green.

Breadless, the fast-casual Detroit restaurant that made headlines for its bread-free sandwiches, says it plans to open a second location in the suburbs this fall.

The new store will be located at 181 S. Livernois Rd., Rnear Rochester Hills High School, with a target opening date in late fall.

The company opened its first location last year at 2761 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit, in the Rivertown area. Breadless also sells its sandwiches at Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park.

“We believe our diners will truly appreciate our gluten-free product offerings, and Rochester Hills aligns perfectly with our market penetration goals during this thrilling phase of growth,” co-founder and CEO Marc Howland said in a statement.

As its name implies, Breadless wraps its sandwiches in leafy greens like collards, dino kale, and Swiss chard.

The Rochester Hills store is located in a brand-new 2,117-square-foot building. The company says it plans to hire between 15 and 20 workers.

Like its Detroit shop, the company plans to host community events like yoga classes.

“At Breadless Detroit, we have collaborated with community organizations to host wellness services and organized our own team-planned events to educate individuals about the health benefits of leafy super greens and low-carb eating,” co-founder and CCO LaTresha Howland said in a statement. “Just like at our Breadless Detroit restaurant, we aim to foster a sense of community and provide a holistic wellness experience to the vibrant Rochester Hills community.”

Marc Howland also said a third location is in the works, but did not say where.

“Stay tuned for more updates on our expansion plans,” he said.

More information is available at eatbreadless.com.

Related
Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?

Is Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop the greatest thing since sliced bread?: The bread-free spot came about after its owners grew frustrated with restaurants that treat gluten-free offerings as afterthoughts

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New fast-food ‘Bob’s Big Boy’ spin-off coming to metro Detroit

By Lee DeVito

New fast-food ‘Bob’s Big Boy’ spin-off coming to metro Detroit

Chowhound: Are breastaurants exploitative?

By Robert Stempkowski

Chowhound: Are breastaurants exploitative?

Oak Park’s old-school Star Bakery is closing up shop

By Randiah Camille Green

Star Bakery has been around since 1915.

Korean chain Bonchon dishes out fried chicken fusion and confusion

By Jane Slaughter

Korean chain Bonchon is known for its fried chicken.

Also in Food & Drink

Meet Mothfire Brewing Co., Ann Arbor’s new craft brewery

By Hillary Bruce

Meet Mothfire Brewing Co., Ann Arbor’s new craft brewery (2)

Korean chain Bonchon dishes out fried chicken fusion and confusion

By Jane Slaughter

Korean chain Bonchon is known for its fried chicken.

Pink FlaminGo To Go is finally a go in Detroit’s Palmer Park

By Tom Perkins

Pink FlaminGo To Go is finally a go in Detroit’s Palmer Park

At Detroit’s Hanah Steakhouse, your wallet had better be as big as your appetite

By Jane Slaughter

A New York strip from Hanah Steakhouse.
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us