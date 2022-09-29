Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally brings fall fun to the Dequindre Cut this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Harvest Fest itself will have more than 50 food trucks.

The autumn equinox has ushered in cooler weather and everything pumpkin spice, and this weekend the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy will celebrate it all.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Dequindre Cut will be packed with food trucks, live music, a pumpkin patch for the kids, trick or treating, bouncy houses, ax throwing, a petting zoo, and too much more to list. And when we say packed, we mean it — the harvest fest’s debut last fall drew more than 50,000 people. That means long lines for food and crowds, so get there early to avoid making the same mistake we did last year.

If you want to beat the crowd, there’s also the Soirée on the Greenway masquerade on Friday, Sept. 30. This evening fundraiser will feature several food trucks and live performances plus the unveiling of Detroit artist Ivan Montoya’s new mural on the Dequindre Cut. Tickets are $75.

The Harvest Fest itself will have more than 50 food trucks including Fork in Nigeria, Cajun Soul Sistas, Cousins Maine Lobster, Real Taco Express, offering everything from vegetarian to West African cuisine. New this year is the “Cirque de Freightyard” carnival experience at the Dequindre Cut Freightyard with psychics, tarot card readers, carnival games, circus busker performers, and a specialty cocktail. This is where the adults can hang out in between taking the kids to trick or treat along the cut. There’s literally something for the whole family, including a costume contest for dogs and cats on Saturday. Costumes are encouraged for humans too.

From 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1-Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Dequindre Cut in Detroit. Admission is $5 a person, and free for children under three, seniors, active duty military, and veterans. For more information see detroitriverfront.org.

