Detroit chef turns soul food truck Krazy Kravings into brick-and-mortar restaurant

The carryout spot is located on Seven Mile Road on the city’s westside

By on Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 8:37 am

click to enlarge Chef Kourtney Coleman. - se7enfifteen
se7enfifteen
Chef Kourtney Coleman.

An up-and-coming Detroit chef claims his food brings “Krazy Kravings” that people can’t ignore.

After launching a soul food truck last year, chef Kourtney Coleman — aka “Celebrity Chef KC” — opened his brick and mortar Krazy Kravings restaurant earlier this year.

“What makes my food Krazy is the flavor is just right, not too much, not too little,” Coleman says. “Once you bite my food it’s instantly a party in your mouth. My food is a delight for your palate.”

The Krazy Kravings restaurant is located on Seven Mile Road, between Lasher and Evergreen Roads on Detroit’s westside, and has quickly established itself as a neighborhood go-to spot for a hearty soul food meal.

The menu, which is carryout only, features shrimp, chicken wings, loaded baked potatoes, corn, and more. Prices range from $20-30 per meal.

Coleman, who has been in the restaurant industry for the past five years, says that he has a beloved item on the menu that he enjoys creating for his customers.

“My favorite food to make on the menu would probably be our mouthwatering Krazy Burger,” he says. “It’s the perfect blend of veggies and burger patty, not to mention my secret sauce. I feel like every time I make a burger it gets more and more delicious.”

click to enlarge The Krazy Kravings menu focuses on soul food. - se7enfifteen
se7enfifteen
The Krazy Kravings menu focuses on soul food.

He says he also loves the loaded potatoes. “My customers request some of the craziest toppings for that potato,” he laughs.

All the food at Krazy Kravings, including seasonings and spices, are fresh, Coleman says, and the meats are made-to-order.

“We usually have a long line, but that’s because I want to make sure everything is fresh, so while you’re waiting for your food, we are in the kitchen making it fresh for our customers,” he explains.

Coleman remembers growing up and watching his mom and aunts cook on different occasions. Being in the kitchen with his family always put him in a peaceful state of mind, he says.

“I enjoy cooking, because it’s relaxing,” he says. “I originally started playing around in the kitchen just messing around, and I kept returning because I like the routine of the kitchen and that nothing is off-limits when you are creating food.”

“Chef KC” started his entrepreneurial journey with his dad, who was an owner of a local nightclub in Detroit. KC would help run the club and would watch the chefs cook in the kitchen, which later inspired him to step out and join the restaurant industry.

“My background is built on entrepreneurship with my dad — all I know is work hard and build,” Coleman says. “It’s natural for me to take my hobby into a hustle or an act of service. I love food. You need food to live.”

click to enlarge The carryout Krazy Kravings restaurant is located on Seven Mile Road, between Lasher and Evergreen Roads on Detroit’s westside. - se7enfifteen
se7enfifteen
The carryout Krazy Kravings restaurant is located on Seven Mile Road, between Lasher and Evergreen Roads on Detroit’s westside.

Coleman says he learned a lot about running a business from the food truck. “It has taught me how to deal with a big crowd, and helped me figure out what people like to eat,” he says. “You also have to keep your ear to the streets literally when you’re in the food truck to know what foods to keep on your menu, and what new food is the catch for the time.”

But the brick-and-mortar carry-out restaurant is easier for him to handle for large crowds, he adds.

“The customer is always catered to and honored,” he says. “I want to give people love and enjoyment from the inside out.”

Coleman has also catered to celebrities when they came for a visit to Detroit, including former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, former pro basketball player Lamar Odom, and rappers Trina and Blueface.

Coleman says he hopes to take his Krazy Kravings restaurant beyond Detroit someday.

“My goal is for Krazy Kravings to be an international brand known and remembered for its savory flavor, unmatched customer service, and making people feel good from the inside out,” he says.

Krazy Kravings is located at 20826 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit. More information is available on Instagram at @krazy_kravings_617.

