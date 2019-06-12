Your guide to metro Detroit’s 2019 outdoor summer concert season 

There are dozens, if not hundreds of songs about summertime. And rightfully so. Living in Michigan means accepting the dread that comes with six months of winter (there are songs about that, too) — but when summer arrives it's a celebration. What better way to embrace the season than taking in a concert on the grass under the stars far away from our respective seasonal depression dens?
This year's concert schedule includes everything from farewell tours featuring living legends, feel-good radio bait, country superstars, '90s nostalgia, Motown mavens, "Love Shack" residents, riverside indie-rock festivals, and legendary marijuana tokers Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg. And how could we forget the return of Detroit's prodigal son, Alice Cooper? In other words, summer in metro Detroit is sounding pretty damn good. Here are our picks for the best outdoor shows to look for this season:
Wednesday, 6/12; Friday, 6/14; Wednesday, 6/19; Friday 6/21 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30/8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $26+.
Thursday, 6/13 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $20+.
Thursday, 6/13 @ Liberty Plaza
Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.
Fri., 6/14–Sun., 7/7 @ University of Michigan
Events begin on Friday, June 14th at 5 p.m.; Downtown Ann Arbor; Free.
Saturday, 6/15 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; livenation.com. $46+.
Saturday, 6/15 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Howdy, y’all. Brush off your cowboy boots and brush up on your two-step; the annual Hoedown returns. Full of country-fied entertainment and vendors galore, the Hoedown ropes in thousands of country music fans. Formerly a downtown Detroit event, the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown will return to the burbs, boasting a lineup of heavy-hitting headliners Brantley Gilbert, Joe Nichols, and Caylee Hammack.
Doors open at 3 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Sunday, 6/16 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; livenation.com. $46+.
Wednesday, 6/19 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.
Thursday, 6/20 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Thursday, 6/20 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Thursday, 6/20 @ West Riverfront Park
VIP reception 5:30-6:30 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. main event, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Shimmer Late Night; 1801 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; detroitriverfront.org/shimmer. $75+.
Thursday, 6/20 @ Liberty Plaza
Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.
Fri., 6/21–Sun., 6/23 @ 5th & Center
Begins Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday at noon; rocknridesro.com. $5.
Fri., 6/21-Sun., 6/23 @ West Riverfront Park
Event begins at 11 a.m. each day; 1801 W. Jefferson., Detroit; 313-566-8200; riverdays.com. $5.
Saturday, 6/22 @ Ferndale
From noon-8 p.m.; Ferndale; thefrontporchmi.com. Free.
Saturday, 6/22 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $25+.
Saturday, 6/22 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Tuesday, 6/25 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $35+.
Wednesday, 6/26 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.
Thursday, 6/27 @ Liberty Plaza
Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.
Thursday, 6/27-Sunday, 6/30 @ Double JJ Ranch
Times TBA; 7100 S. Water Rd., Rothbury; electricforestfestival.com. Sold out.
Thurs., 6/27–Sun., 6/30 @ Louis Adado Riverfront Park
Event begins at 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday; 201 E Shiawassee St, Lansing; $89+.
Friday, 6/28 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Saturday, 6/29 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Saturday, 6/29 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $39+.
Sunday, 6/30 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Sunday, 6/30 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Wednesday, 7/3 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.
Wednesday, 7/3 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Thurs., 7/4–Sun., 7/7 @ Victoria Park
Begins every day at 11 a.m.; 465 Richmond St., London, Ontario. Free.
Friday, 7/5 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $21+.
Friday, 7/5 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Spark it up, because notable stoner and hip-hop hero Snoop Dogg is rolling up. The “Puff Puff Pass” tour brings Snoop Dogg along with fellow West Coast legend Warren G and Cleveland-based hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The tour celebrates 25 years of Snoop Dogg’s critically acclaimed Dr. Dre-produced debut studio album, Doggystyle, which cemented Snoop Dogg’s image as a gangsta rapper. Since then, Snoop Dogg has become arguably one of the most successful career rappers of all time, with more than 16 studio albums and dozens of TV and film appearances. Oh, and he’s become an unlikely bestie to home and garden queen Martha Stewart.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $75+.
Friday, 7/5 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8:00 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $30+.
Saturday, 7/6 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., July 6; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $27+.
Saturday, 7/6 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; livenation.com. $20+.
Tuesday, 7/9 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $45+.
Wednesday, 7/10 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 1 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $14+.
Wednesday, 7/10 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8:00 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.
Wed., 7/10–Thurs., 7/18 @ Midtown Detroit
Event begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday; Schedule is subject to change; concertofcolors.com. Free.
Thursday, 7/11 @ Liberty Plaza
Performance begins at 11 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.
Fri., 7/12–Sun., 7/14 @ Sterling Heights
Event begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 14 mile & Hoover; 586-264-7990; americanpolishfestival.com. $5
Saturday, 7/13 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 1:30 p.m; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $30+.
Sunday, 7/14 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Tuesday, 7/16 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; July 16; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $70+.
Wednesday, 7/17 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.
Friday, 7/19-Sunday 7/21 @ Woodward Avenue Brewers
Time TBA; Nine Mile and East Troy Street, Ferndale; pigandwhiskeyferndale.com. Free.
Friday, 7/19- Sunday, 7/21 @ Michigan International Speedway
Gate times TBA; 12626 U.S. Highway 12, Brooklyn; fasterhorsesfestival.com. $215+.
Thurs., 7/19–Sun., 7/22 @ Downtown Ann Arbor
Events begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 19; 721 E Huron St., Ann Arbor; Free.
Saturday, 7/20@ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Mr. Niceguy is out. Ol’ Black Eyes is in. Hometown hellion Alice Cooper, 71, is teaming up with Grammy Award winner Halestorm, fronted by powerhouse Lzzy Hale, for his latest outing. Cooper’s touring show, dubbed “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back,” will have a “very different look.” In recent years, the “School’s Out” rocker has famously used a giant prop guillotine to behead himself because, you know, rock ’n’ roll. However, when Cooper is on the road with his aptly named supergroup, Hollywood Vampires (where he and bandmates Joe Perry and big-screen pirate Johnny Depp keep cosmetic companies and leather manufacturers in business with their parade of gothic dad fashion), it’s all about original hits, covers, and intimate mic-sharing.
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $30+.
Saturday, July 20 @ Beacon Park
Event begins at 6:30 p.m.; 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-566-8250; empoweringmichigan.com. Free.
Sunday, 7/21 @ The Crofoot
Event begins at noon.; 1 S Saginaw St, Pontiac; sadsummerfest.com; $10-$39.
Tuesday, 7/23 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Tuesday, 7/23 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $31.75+.
Wednesday, 7/24 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., July 24; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.
Wednesday, 7/24 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Thursday, 7/25 @ Liberty Plaza
Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.
Thursday, 7/25 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Friday, 7/26 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $25+.
Sat., 7/27 and Sun., 7/28 @ West Riverfront Park
Your “Apocalypse Dreams” are coming true, thanks to the seventh edition of Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival. The annual weekend-long fest celebrating a wide array of independent music as well as major acts that have inspired up-and-coming artists will pop-off along Detroit’s West Riverfront Park July 27 and 28. Australian psych-pop outfit Tame Impala leads the lineup, along with the highly anticipated return of indie rock favorites Vampire Weekend. The lineup is rounded out with 20 additional acts, including Ella Mai, Kali Uchis, and Detroit native (and recent Metro Times covergirl) Lizzo. The two-day event will also feature King Princess, The Story So Far, NoName, Snail Mail, and Metro Times artist to watch Siena Liggins. Last year’s event included performances from the National, Portugal the Man. While Mo Pop prides itself on not repeating a performer or artist in its line-up, this year’s event will see the return of festival favorites like the locally sourced eats via the Food Truck Alley, a Craft Bazaar, interactive art installations, and the Mo Arcade, which features vintage video games, live DJs, and air conditioning.
Event begins at 1 p.m. both days; 1801 W. Jefferson., Detroit; 313-566-8200; mopopfestival.com. $85+.
Fri., 7/26–Sun., 7/28 @ Outer Limits Lounge
Runs from Friday at 4 p.m. until Sunday night at 2 a.m.; $15-40
Saturday, 7/27 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $51+.
Saturday, 7/27 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $25+.
Sunday, 7/28 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $30+.
Tuesday, 7/30 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $24+.
Tuesday, 7/30 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $25+.
Wednesday, 7/31 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.
Wednesday, 7/31 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr, Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29+.
Thursday, 8/1 @ Liberty Plaza
Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.
Fri., 8/2-Sun., 8/4 @ Downtown Brighton
Starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday; downtown Brighton; brightoncoc.org.
Friday, 8/2 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.
Friday, 8/2-Sunday, 8/4 @ West Riverfront Park
Times TBA; 1801 W. Jefferson., Detroit; 313-566-8200; charivaridetroit.com. Ticket prices TBA.
Friday, 8/2 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $89+.
Saturday, 8/3 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Everyone’s favorite Grammy Award-winning “Loser” and lowkey Scientologist is teaming up with modern rock ’n’ roll torch-carriers, Cage the Elephant, for his latest tour. This unlikely pairing came to a head earlier this year when Cage The Elephant released record No. 5 featuring Beck on “Night Runners,” which might make a sonic appearance for this metro Detroit performance. Spoon and Wild Belle will also support the bill.
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29+.
Sunday, 8/4 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.
Monday, 8/5 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $22+.
Wednesday, 8/7 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $20+.
Wednesday, 8/7 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $20+.
Thursday, 8/8 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $35+.
Thursday, 8/8 @ Liberty Plaza
Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.
Friday, 8/9 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $35+.
Saturday, 8/10 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $50+.
Saturday, 8/10 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 7774 Sashabaw Rd., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $102+.
Saturday, 8/10 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $30.50+.
Sunday, 8/11 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $46+.
Sunday, 8/11 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $35+.
Sunday, 8/11 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Doors open at 7 p.m.;14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $30.50+.
Monday, 8/12 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $39.50+.
Tuesday, 8/13 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 6 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $32.50+.
Wednesday, 8/14 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.
Wednesday, 8/14 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $39.50+.
Friday, 8/16 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $60+.
Saturday, 8/17 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $25+.
Saturday, 8/17 @ Beacon Park
Event begins at 6:30 p.m.; 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-566-8250; empoweringmichigan.com. Free.
Saturday, 8/17- Sunday, 8/18 @ Russell Industrial Center
Times TBA; 1600 Clay St., Detroit; cannabiscup.com. $40+.
Wednesday, 8/21 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.
Thursday, 8/22 @ Liberty Plaza
Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.
Thursday, 8/29 @ Liberty Plaza
Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.
Thurs., 8/29–Mon., 9/2 @ Suburban Collection Showplace
Runs from 10 a.m. Thursday until 9 p.m. Monday; 46100 Grand River Ave, Novi; michiganstatefairllc.com; 248-348-6942; $6-$30.
Fri., 8/30-Mon., 9/2 @ Downtown Royal Oak
Times TBA; downtown Royal Oak; artsbeatseats.com. Event is free until 5 p.m. on Friday; $7 after. On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, admission is $3 before 3 p.m., $5 after 3 p.m., and $7 after 5 p.m.
Fri., 8/30-Mon., 9/2 @ Hart Plaza
Event begins at 10 a.m. each day; 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; 313-469-6564 detroitjazzfest.org. Free.
Fri., 9/6–Sat., 9/7 @ Downtown Brighton
Event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday; 810-227-5086; $5.
Tuesday, 9/10 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $44+.
Saturday, 9/14 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Time TBA; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com; $29.50+.
Saturday, 9/28 @ downtown Hazel Park
2 p.m.-midnight; Hazel Park; downtownhazelpark.com/bluegrass-festival. Free.
