Your guide to metro Detroit’s 2019 outdoor summer concert season 

There are dozens, if not hundreds of songs about summertime. And rightfully so. Living in Michigan means accepting the dread that comes with six months of winter (there are songs about that, too) — but when summer arrives it's a celebration. What better way to embrace the season than taking in a concert on the grass under the stars far away from our respective seasonal depression dens?

This year's concert schedule includes everything from farewell tours featuring living legends, feel-good radio bait, country superstars, '90s nostalgia, Motown mavens, "Love Shack" residents, riverside indie-rock festivals, and legendary marijuana tokers Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg. And how could we forget the return of Detroit's prodigal son, Alice Cooper? In other words, summer in metro Detroit is sounding pretty damn good. Here are our picks for the best outdoor shows to look for this season:

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band: Roll Me Away Final Tour

Wednesday, 6/12; Friday, 6/14; Wednesday, 6/19; Friday 6/21 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30/8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $26+.

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Thursday, 6/13 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $20+.

The Accidentals wsg Adam Plomaritas

Thursday, 6/13 @ Liberty Plaza

Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.

Ann Arbor Summer Festival: Top of the Park

Fri., 6/14–Sun., 7/7 @ University of Michigan

Events begin on Friday, June 14th at 5 p.m.; Downtown Ann Arbor; Free.

Charlie Wilson and the Whispers

Saturday, 6/15 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; livenation.com. $46+.

Joe Nichols, 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 15.

99.5 WYCD Hoedown

Saturday, 6/15 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Howdy, y’all. Brush off your cowboy boots and brush up on your two-step; the annual Hoedown returns. Full of country-fied entertainment and vendors galore, the Hoedown ropes in thousands of country music fans. Formerly a downtown Detroit event, the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown will return to the burbs, boasting a lineup of heavy-hitting headliners Brantley Gilbert, Joe Nichols, and Caylee Hammack.

Doors open at 3 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Lalah Hathaway and Charlie Wilson

Sunday, 6/16 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; livenation.com. $46+.



Kenny G

Wednesday, 6/19 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic: One Nation Under a Groove Tour

Thursday, 6/20 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Thomas Rhett

Thursday, 6/20 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Shimmer on the River with the Four Tops

Thursday, 6/20 @ West Riverfront Park

VIP reception 5:30-6:30 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. main event, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Shimmer Late Night; 1801 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; detroitriverfront.org/shimmer. $75+.

Morgxn wsg Magdalen Fossum

Thursday, 6/20 @ Liberty Plaza

Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.

Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak

Fri., 6/21–Sun., 6/23 @ 5th & Center

Begins Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday at noon; rocknridesro.com. $5.

River Days with Killer Flamingos, Todd Michael Band, and more

Fri., 6/21-Sun., 6/23 @ West Riverfront Park

Event begins at 11 a.m. each day; 1801 W. Jefferson., Detroit; 313-566-8200; riverdays.com. $5.

The Front Porch: A day of music on Ferndale porches

Saturday, 6/22 @ Ferndale

From noon-8 p.m.; Ferndale; thefrontporchmi.com. Free.

Kidz Bop

Saturday, 6/22 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $25+.

105.9 KISS-FM Block Party featuring Monica, Dru Hill, and Jagged Edge

Saturday, 6/22 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Tuesday, 6/25 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $35+.

Black Violin

Wednesday, 6/26 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.

Adia Victoria wsg Erin Zindle

Thursday, 6/27 @ Liberty Plaza

Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.

Electric Forest with Odesza, Kygo, Bassnectar, Zeds Dead

Thursday, 6/27-Sunday, 6/30 @ Double JJ Ranch

Times TBA; 7100 S. Water Rd., Rothbury; electricforestfestival.com. Sold out.

Common Ground Music Festival

Thurs., 6/27–Sun., 6/30 @ Louis Adado Riverfront Park

Event begins at 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday; 201 E Shiawassee St, Lansing; $89+.

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World

Friday, 6/28 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Young the Giant, Fitz & the Tantrums, and COIN

Saturday, 6/29 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Dierks Bentley

Saturday, 6/29 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $39+.

Lionel Richie

Sunday, 6/30 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Sunday, 6/30 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Loose Ends and Rahsaan Patterson

Wednesday, 7/3 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.

The Royal Affair: Yes and Asia

Wednesday, 7/3 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

TD Sunfest Canada

Thurs., 7/4–Sun., 7/7 @ Victoria Park

Begins every day at 11 a.m.; 465 Richmond St., London, Ontario. Free.

Dirty Heads and 311

Friday, 7/5 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $21+.

Snoop Dogg, The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 5.

Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Friday, 7/5 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Spark it up, because notable stoner and hip-hop hero Snoop Dogg is rolling up. The “Puff Puff Pass” tour brings Snoop Dogg along with fellow West Coast legend Warren G and Cleveland-based hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The tour celebrates 25 years of Snoop Dogg’s critically acclaimed Dr. Dre-produced debut studio album, Doggystyle, which cemented Snoop Dogg’s image as a gangsta rapper. Since then, Snoop Dogg has become arguably one of the most successful career rappers of all time, with more than 16 studio albums and dozens of TV and film appearances. Oh, and he’s become an unlikely bestie to home and garden queen Martha Stewart.

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $75+.

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Friday, 7/5 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8:00 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $30+.

Sublime with Rome

Saturday, 7/6 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., July 6; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $27+.

Tank

Saturday, 7/6 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; livenation.com. $20+.

Dave Matthews Band

Tuesday, 7/9 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $45+.

Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Festival with the Used, Circa Survive, Thrice, Sum 41

Wednesday, 7/10 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 1 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $14+.

Roy Ayers, Miki Howard, and Lonnie Liston Smith

Wednesday, 7/10 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8:00 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.

Concert of Colors

Wed., 7/10–Thurs., 7/18 @ Midtown Detroit

Event begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday; Schedule is subject to change; concertofcolors.com. Free.

Rayland Baxter wsg Matthew Milia

Thursday, 7/11 @ Liberty Plaza

Performance begins at 11 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.

American Polish Festival

Fri., 7/12–Sun., 7/14 @ Sterling Heights

Event begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 14 mile & Hoover; 586-264-7990; americanpolishfestival.com. $5

101 WRIF Presents Riff Fest with Shinedown, Seether, Badflower, and more

Saturday, 7/13 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 1:30 p.m; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $30+.

The Music of Queen Featuring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, 7/14 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

Tuesday, 7/16 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; July 16; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $70+.

Robert Glasper with Christian Scott

Wednesday, 7/17 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.

Pig & Whiskey with the Verve Pipe, Electric Six, Laith Al-Saadi, Michigan Rattlers, and more

Friday, 7/19-Sunday 7/21 @ Woodward Avenue Brewers

Time TBA; Nine Mile and East Troy Street, Ferndale; pigandwhiskeyferndale.com. Free.

Faster Horses

Friday, 7/19- Sunday, 7/21 @ Michigan International Speedway

Gate times TBA; 12626 U.S. Highway 12, Brooklyn; fasterhorsesfestival.com. $215+.

Ann Arbor Art Fair

Thurs., 7/19–Sun., 7/22 @ Downtown Ann Arbor

Events begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 19; 721 E Huron St., Ann Arbor; Free.

Alice Cooper, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 20.

Alice Cooper and Halestorm

Saturday, 7/20@ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Mr. Niceguy is out. Ol’ Black Eyes is in. Hometown hellion Alice Cooper, 71, is teaming up with Grammy Award winner Halestorm, fronted by powerhouse Lzzy Hale, for his latest outing. Cooper’s touring show, dubbed “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back,” will have a “very different look.” In recent years, the “School’s Out” rocker has famously used a giant prop guillotine to behead himself because, you know, rock ’n’ roll. However, when Cooper is on the road with his aptly named supergroup, Hollywood Vampires (where he and bandmates Joe Perry and big-screen pirate Johnny Depp keep cosmetic companies and leather manufacturers in business with their parade of gothic dad fashion), it’s all about original hits, covers, and intimate mic-sharing.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $30+.

Beacon Park Anniversary with Tamia

Saturday, July 20 @ Beacon Park

Event begins at 6:30 p.m.; 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-566-8250; empoweringmichigan.com. Free.

Sad Summer Festival

Sunday, 7/21 @ The Crofoot

Event begins at noon.; 1 S Saginaw St, Pontiac; sadsummerfest.com; $10-$39.

Train and Goo Goo Dolls

Tuesday, 7/23 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Tedeschi Trucks

Tuesday, 7/23 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $31.75+.

PJ Morton and Dwele

Wednesday, 7/24 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., July 24; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.

Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy

Wednesday, 7/24 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Guster wsg Andrew Horowitz of Tally Hall

Thursday, 7/25 @ Liberty Plaza

Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.

Peter Frampton, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

Thursday, 7/25 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

SiriusXM Fly Presents 'Hammer's House Party Tour' featuring MC Hammer, Sir-Mix-A-Lot, and Coolio

Friday, 7/26 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $25+.

Vampire Weekend, Mo Pop, July 27-28.

Mo Pop Festival with Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, and more

Sat., 7/27 and Sun., 7/28 @ West Riverfront Park

Your “Apocalypse Dreams” are coming true, thanks to the seventh edition of Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival. The annual weekend-long fest celebrating a wide array of independent music as well as major acts that have inspired up-and-coming artists will pop-off along Detroit’s West Riverfront Park July 27 and 28. Australian psych-pop outfit Tame Impala leads the lineup, along with the highly anticipated return of indie rock favorites Vampire Weekend. The lineup is rounded out with 20 additional acts, including Ella Mai, Kali Uchis, and Detroit native (and recent Metro Times covergirl) Lizzo. The two-day event will also feature King Princess, The Story So Far, NoName, Snail Mail, and Metro Times artist to watch Siena Liggins. Last year’s event included performances from the National, Portugal the Man. While Mo Pop prides itself on not repeating a performer or artist in its line-up, this year’s event will see the return of festival favorites like the locally sourced eats via the Food Truck Alley, a Craft Bazaar, interactive art installations, and the Mo Arcade, which features vintage video games, live DJs, and air conditioning.

Event begins at 1 p.m. both days; 1801 W. Jefferson., Detroit; 313-566-8200; mopopfestival.com. $85+.

Outer Limits Summer Stroh-Down

Fri., 7/26–Sun., 7/28 @ Outer Limits Lounge

Runs from Friday at 4 p.m. until Sunday night at 2 a.m.; $15-40

Maxwell with Corinne Bailey Rae

Saturday, 7/27 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $51+.

The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers

Saturday, 7/27 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $25+.

Mary J. Blige and Nas

Sunday, 7/28 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $30+.

Jon Bellion

Tuesday, 7/30 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $24+.

Moe. and Blues Traveler

Tuesday, 7/30 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $25+.

Najee

Wednesday, 7/31 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.

Whiz Khalifa, French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama

Wednesday, 7/31 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr, Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29+.

SHAED wsg Ladysse

Thursday, 8/1 @ Liberty Plaza

Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.

Brighton Main Street Wine Art Music Festival

Fri., 8/2-Sun., 8/4 @ Downtown Brighton

Starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday; downtown Brighton; brightoncoc.org.

UB40 and Steel Pulse

Friday, 8/2 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.

Charivari Detroit with Delano Smith, DJ Minx, Tyler, Mike Muckaby, and more

Friday, 8/2-Sunday, 8/4 @ West Riverfront Park

Times TBA; 1801 W. Jefferson., Detroit; 313-566-8200; charivaridetroit.com. Ticket prices TBA.

Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, and The Marcus King Band

Friday, 8/2 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $89+.

Cage the Elephant, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 3.

Beck and Cage the Elephant

Saturday, 8/3 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Everyone’s favorite Grammy Award-winning “Loser” and lowkey Scientologist is teaming up with modern rock ’n’ roll torch-carriers, Cage the Elephant, for his latest tour. This unlikely pairing came to a head earlier this year when Cage The Elephant released record No. 5 featuring Beck on “Night Runners,” which might make a sonic appearance for this metro Detroit performance. Spoon and Wild Belle will also support the bill.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29+.

Gary Clark Jr.

Sunday, 8/4 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $29.50+.

Heart with Joan Jett

Monday, 8/5 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $22+.

Bryan Adams and Billy Idol

Wednesday, 8/7 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $20+.

Rose Royce and Con Funk Shun

Wednesday, 8/7 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $20+.

Herbie Hancock with Kamasi Washington

Thursday, 8/8 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $35+.

Mat Kerekes wsg Oren Levin

Thursday, 8/8 @ Liberty Plaza

Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.

Lost 80's Live with Flock of Seagulls, the Romantics, and Wang Chung

Friday, 8/9 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $35+.

Athony Hamilton, Ledisi, and Tweet

Saturday, 8/10 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $50+.

Florida Georgia Line

Saturday, 8/10 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 7774 Sashabaw Rd., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $102+.

Sarah McLachlan

Saturday, 8/10 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $30.50+.

Gladys Knight with Will Downing

Sunday, 8/11 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $46+.

Santana with the Doobie Brothers

Sunday, 8/11 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $35+.

Best Coast, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, and others

Sunday, 8/11 @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Doors open at 7 p.m.;14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. $30.50+.

Knotfest Roadshow with Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth

Monday, 8/12 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $39.50+.

Korn, Alice in Chains, Underoath, Ho99o9

Tuesday, 8/13 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 6 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $32.50+.

Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn, and others

Wednesday, 8/14 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.

Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, AFI

Wednesday, 8/14 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $39.50+.

Hootie & the Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies

Friday, 8/16 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $60+.

105.1 The Bounce's Third Annual Birthday Bash with Nelly, TLC, Flo Rida

Saturday, 8/17 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $25+.

Thomas McClary's Commodores Experience

Saturday, 8/17 @ Beacon Park

Event begins at 6:30 p.m.; 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-566-8250; empoweringmichigan.com. Free.

High Times Cannabis Cup

Saturday, 8/17- Sunday, 8/18 @ Russell Industrial Center

Times TBA; 1600 Clay St., Detroit; cannabiscup.com. $40+.

Michael Franks

Wednesday, 8/21 @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. $13+.

Michael Franti and Spearhead wsg Abigail Stauffer

Thursday, 8/22 @ Liberty Plaza

Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.

Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas wsg Jacob Sigman

Thursday, 8/29 @ Liberty Plaza

Performance begins at 11:30 a.m.; 310 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-1600; soniclunch.com. Free.

2019 Michigan State Fair

Thurs., 8/29–Mon., 9/2 @ Suburban Collection Showplace

Runs from 10 a.m. Thursday until 9 p.m. Monday; 46100 Grand River Ave, Novi; michiganstatefairllc.com; 248-348-6942; $6-$30.

Arts, Beats & Eats

Fri., 8/30-Mon., 9/2 @ Downtown Royal Oak

Times TBA; downtown Royal Oak; artsbeatseats.com. Event is free until 5 p.m. on Friday; $7 after. On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, admission is $3 before 3 p.m., $5 after 3 p.m., and $7 after 5 p.m.

The 40th Annual Detroit Jazz Festival with Stanley Clarke, the Soul Rebels, Thornetta Davis, and more

Fri., 8/30-Mon., 9/2 @ Hart Plaza

Event begins at 10 a.m. each day; 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; 313-469-6564 detroitjazzfest.org. Free.

Brighton's Smokin' Jazz & BBQ Blues

Fri., 9/6–Sat., 9/7 @ Downtown Brighton

Event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday; 810-227-5086; $5.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne

Tuesday, 9/10 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. $44+.

The B-52s 40th anniversary tour, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Berlin

Saturday, 9/14 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Time TBA; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com; $29.50+.

Hazel Park Bluegrass Festival

Saturday, 9/28 @ downtown Hazel Park

2 p.m.-midnight; Hazel Park; downtownhazelpark.com/bluegrass-festival. Free.

