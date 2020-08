You can get legal weed delivered to you at this sports bar in Michigan's Thumb 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Water Tower Sports Pub

Water Tower Sports Pub is a bar in Lexington in Michigan's Thumb known for its craft beers and Detroit-style pizza.And now, it's partnered with Freddie's, a Clio-based recreational marijuana store, to offer legal pot to customers, too.The service, believed to be the first of its kind in Michigan, starts on Friday, Aug. 21 and will continue on Fridays after that."We encourage anyone in the Thumb area to stop by Water Tower Sports Pub on Fridays for a bite to eat and then pick up some high-quality marijuana to enjoy at home," the owners said in a statement. "If all goes well, we hope to add other delivery days in the near future."They added, "Pizza and pot are a great combination."We can confirm this is true.Orders must be placed two or more days ahead of time on Freddie's website and must be at least $150. No medical marijuana card is needed — per Michigan law, customers just need to be age 21 or older.Water Tower Sports Pub is located at 7245 Lakeshore Rd., Lexington; 810-359-3310; watertowersportspub.com