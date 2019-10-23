October 23, 2019 Special Issues » The Halloween Issue

Email
Print
Share

You can celebrate Halloween the most Juggalo way possible at Hallowicked 

By
click to enlarge halloween_hallowicked_icp-2.jpg

Josh Justice

Earlier this year it was discovered that Juggalo makeup may thwart public surveillance and facial recognition software. What better way to stick it to the man than to celebrate Halloween in true Juggalo fashion? (Whoop whoop!)

Entering its 26th year, Insane Clown Posse returns to Detroit to throw the stickiest, wickedest Halloween party around. What started out in the early ’90s during Detroit’s violent Devil’s Night heyday has become a tradition and, for some, a rite of passage for Juggalos and Juggalettes across the nation.

While ICP has acknowledged that their, uh, music, may not be fit for everyone’s tastes and they may tout themselves as a tight-knit family, the Juggalos might just be the most inclusive group around — which warms our hatchetman-protected hearts. So, slap on some war paint and, as always, BYOF — bring your own Faygo.

ICP’s Hallowicked takes place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30; Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit ; 313-872-4000; ticketweb.com. $37.50+

Related Detroit 2019 Halloween party guide
Detroit 2019 Halloween party guide
By MT Staff
The Halloween Issue
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , ,

  |  

Speaking of...

Latest in The Halloween Issue

More The Halloween Issue »

Most Popular

  1. Crofoot's Creepy Cheapy bash expands to two killer nights Read More

  2. Detroit 2019 Halloween party guide Read More

  3. The Monster’s Ball might be Detroit's sexiest Halloween bash Read More

  4. Cosplay heaven Youmacon returns to Detroit Read More

  5. Detroit’s ‘Damned’ exhibition offers three days of art, performances, and absinthe Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...