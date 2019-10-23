You can celebrate Halloween the most Juggalo way possible at Hallowicked 

Earlier this year it was discovered that Juggalo makeup may thwart public surveillance and facial recognition software. What better way to stick it to the man than to celebrate Halloween in true Juggalo fashion? (Whoop whoop!)

Entering its 26th year, Insane Clown Posse returns to Detroit to throw the stickiest, wickedest Halloween party around. What started out in the early ’90s during Detroit’s violent Devil’s Night heyday has become a tradition and, for some, a rite of passage for Juggalos and Juggalettes across the nation.

While ICP has acknowledged that their, uh, music, may not be fit for everyone’s tastes and they may tout themselves as a tight-knit family, the Juggalos might just be the most inclusive group around — which warms our hatchetman-protected hearts. So, slap on some war paint and, as always, BYOF — bring your own Faygo.

ICP’s Hallowicked takes place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30; Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit ; 313-872-4000; ticketweb.com. $37.50+

