You can buy pot and pierogies at a Detroit dispensary’s Ukraine fundraiser this weekend 

- Luxury Loud's Pierogi and Pot for Ukraine fundraiser is on Sunday, March 13.
A number of Michigan businesses are showing solidarity with Ukraine by hosting solidarity dinners
and removing Russian vodka from shelves
. Now a Detroit cannabis company is chipping in by donating 100% of its sales to relief efforts in Ukraine this weekend.
Luxury Loud
, located at 2520 22nd St. in Detroit, will host a Pierogi and Pot for Ukraine fundraiser on Sunday, March 13. The marijuana dispensary and grow facility will also have Srodek’s Quality Polish Foods on-site with pierogi and kielbasa available for donations.
Not that you ever needed an excuse to buy pot and eat pierogies, but we think this is a damn good reason to do so.
Gift certificates from a slew of metro Detroit businesses will be raffled off at the event including Beyond Juice, Fishbones, Hygrade Deil, Xushi Ko, American Pride Tattoo, Vivios II, and more.
All proceeds from the event will go to UNICEF For Ukrainian Children.
Luxury Loud will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the fundraiser.
