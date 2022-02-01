Winter Blast Royal Oak announces lineup, activities 

- Courtesy of Winter Blast
- The slide at Detroit's Winter Blast.
The Winter Blast festival is plowing ahead with its move from Detroit to Royal Oak, bringing many of the activities the fest has been known for with it since it debuted downtown in 2005.
Organizers of the retooled event, now known as Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, announced additional details on Tuesday, including activities and an entertainment lineup.
The festival is set for Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20.
Of course, there's no ice rink in downtown Royal Oak like the one at Detroit's Campus Martius Park, so organizers are building one. M3 Investments is sponsoring an outdoor rink that will be constructed in the Royal Oak Farmers Market parking lot at 316 E. Eleven Mile Rd. Skating is free, and skate rentals are $5 for kids and $10 for adults.
"Winter Blast just wouldn't be the same without ice skating, so we're proud to bring to life the M3 Rink at Royal Oak Farmers Market to give attendees the chance to glide, spin, lunge, or perform whatever skills they may have on ice skates and to do it for free throughout the festival weekend," fest producer Jon Witz said in a statement.
The rink will remain open after Winter Blast Royal Oak, through March 13, with hours and pricing to be announced.
The giant snow slide will also return, with tickets at $3 per ride. The 300-foot long, 34-foot high zip line is also back, with tickets at $10 each.
For more winter thrill-seeking, a Winter Blast Polar Plunge
fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan is also announced.
Other activities include an ice sculpture garden sponsored by Henry Ford Health System at 3rd Street near Main Street. Many other festivities will take place at Centennial Commons Downtown Park, Royal Oak's new park located east of Main Street and south of 11 Mile Road.
There will also be warming tents sponsored by DTE Energy, House of Dank, and United Way, and food trucks from Big Bo's, Big Mike's, Chick-A-Dee, Cinnabon, Crispelli's, Del Ray BBQ, Fork In Nigeria, Imperial Tacos, Island Noodles, Mercurio's, Niko's Gyros, Panzerotti, and Wing Snob.
Live music includes Groove Fellowship, The Reefermen, Jill Jack Band, Cast Iron Cornbread, Larry Lee & The Back In The Day Band, the Killer Flamingos, Alise King, Roots Vibrations, King Saaidi, Sonya Alvarez, Wave Point, and Dantiez Saunderson.
Official after-parties are set for The Morrie and Tequila Blue.
More information, including the full lineup, is available at winterblast.com
.
