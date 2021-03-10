Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2021 in metro Detroit (if you must) 

click to enlarge Jay Fog / Shutterstock.com

The Old Shillelagh.

It was clear that the COVID-19 pandemic had hit Michigan around this time last year, with officials canceling Detroit's longstanding St. Patrick's Day Parade. A year later and the virus remains a threat: Detroit's St. Patrick's Day Parade is once again canceled , but the state has loosened restrictions to allow bars and restaurants to open for indoor dining again. Remember: gathering in a crowd without a mask is still dangerous, but if you're determined to drink a beer and eat a corned beef sandwich, we looked up to see what local bars are doing this year.Events are on Wednesday, March 17 unless otherwise noted. Did we miss any? Let us know at tips@metrotimes.com and we'll update the list.

Big League Brews: Irish Boilermaker toast at 7 a.m. followed by brunch, corned beef and cabbage, green beer, and Irish music by DJ Shady and DJ Lito. Starts at 7 a.m.; 20428 Ecorse Rd., Taylor; 313-406-6931. No cover.



Brewligans Public House: Green beer, draft specials, special Irish menu featuring corned beef brunch, and live music by DJ Goliath. Starts at 7 a.m.; 2385 Fort St., Trenton; 734-675-2300; facebook.com/brewliganspub. No cover.

Cadieux Cafe: Irish-inspired food and drink specials, possible live entertainment. Starts at 11 a.m.; 4300 Cadieux Rd., Detroit; 313-8828560; cadieuxcafe.com. No cover.

City Tavern: Food and drink specials with live entertainment from DJ Crystal. Starts at 7 a.m.; 423 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-651-6534; citytavernrochester.com. No cover.

Checker Bar: Irish beer, drink specials, swag and Grand Trunk Pub Reuben sandwiches. Opens at 11 a.m.; 124 Cadillac Square, Detroit; 313-961-9249; checkerbar.com. No cover.

CJ Mahoney's: Green beer, food and drink specials. Starts at 10 a.m.; 2511 S. Livernois Rd., Troy; 248-273-4600; cjmahoneys.com. No cover.

CK Diggs: Traditional Irish favorites on the menu, featuring corned beef and Guinness beef stew. Starts at 11 a.m.; 2010 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-853-6600; ckdiggs.com. No cover.

Conor O'Neill's Traditional Irish Pub: Traditional Irish food, drinks, music, and dancers. Starts at 9 a.m.; 318 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-665-2968; conoroneills.com/annarbor. No cover.

Cork & Gabel: Food and drink specials. Music by the Barley Brothers and a performance by the Motor City Irish Dance Team. Starts at 4 p.m.; 2415 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2261; corkandgabel.com. No cover.

Cultivate Coffee & TapHouse: Green beer, cocktails, and Juicy Oistre pop-up featuring corned beef char-grilled oysters. Starts at noon; 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti; 734-249-8993; cultivateypsi.com. No cover.

Danny's Irish Pub: Food and drinks all day. Starts at 7 a.m.; 22824 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-546-8331; No cover.

Delmar Detroit: Morning brunch buffet, food and drink specials, and live entertainment. Starts at 9 a.m. (karaoke begins at 6 p.m.); 501 Monroe St., Detroit; 313-403-2111; delmardetroit.com. No cover.

Detroit Fleat: Heated igloos with corned beef sliders, an Irish booze barge, a s’mores kit, and more. Irish-inspired food featuring reuben balls, corned beef loaded fries, specialty Irish craft cocktails, and Slooshie Bar with shamrock shake, Irish coffee, and four-leaf clover flavors. Wednesday, March 17-Sunday, March 21; 1820 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-607-7611; detroitfleat.com. No cover, igloo reservations made online.



Detroit Grille House: Breakfast 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Irish eats 11 a.m.-10 p.m., drink specials, and giveaways; 55161 Shelby Rd., Shelby Township; 248-453-5376; DetroitGrilleHouse.com. No cover.

Detroit Shipping Company: Indoor and outdoor seating with live music. Starts at 8 a.m.; 474 Peterboro St., Detroit; 313-462-4973; detroitshippingcompany.com. No cover.

Dooley's Roseville: Large heated tent with food and drink specials. Starts at 7 a.m.; 32500 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-294-5331; dooleys-roseville.business.site. No cover.

Ferndale Elks Lodge 1588: Irish lunch/dinner, Green beer and drink specials. Starts at 7 a.m.; 22856 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-542-2626; elks1588.com. No cover.

Freddy's Bar & Grill: Irish specials and live music all day. Starts at 7 a.m.; 4000 Garfield Rd., Clinton Township; 586-416-7777; freddysbarrocks.com. No cover.

Grady's: Live music by 86 Noodles (at 5 p.m.) and drink specials. Starts at 9 a.m.; 25280 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-777-8884; facebook.com/gradysroseville.com. No cover.

Great Baraboo Brewing Company: Irish food and drink specials all day. Starts at 11 a.m. (live entertainment begins at 4 p.m.); 35905 Utica Rd., Clinton Township; 586-792-7397; greatbaraboo.com. No cover.

Hamlin Pub: St. Patrick’s Day menu and live entertainment. Starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 14; 48929 Hayes Rd., Shelby Charter Township; 586-247-4100; hamlinpubs.com; No cover.

The Hideout: Corned beef and cabbage dinner and Irish car bombs. Starts at 7 a.m.; 1110 W. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson; 248-435-2494; hideoutclawson.com. No cover.

Ireland's Pub: Green beer, drink specials, all day giveaways, bagpipers, and live music. Starts at 8 a.m.; 33401 Harper Ave., Clinton Township; 586-229-2700; irelandspubclintontwp.com. No cover.

J's Penalty Box: Homemade corned beef and cabbage dinner, drink specials. Starts at 2 p.m.; 22726 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-398-4070; jspenaltybox.com. No cover.

Jamboozies Sports Bar & Grille: Corned beef sandwiches and dinner with a buy five get the sixth free deal. Starts at 9 a.m.; 42066 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; 586-731-2000; jamboozies-sports-bar-grill.business.site. No cover.

John Cowley & Sons: Breakfast (8 a.m.-11 a.m.) and full menu (noon-8 p.m.) featuring corned beef and cabbage. Live music upstairs by Shawn Riley Band and 50 Amp Fuse. Starts 8 a.m.; 33338 Grand River Ave., Farmington; 248-474-5941; johncowleys.com. $5 cover starting at 11 a.m.

Kapone's Sports Tavern: Complimentary breakfast with purchase of a drink (7 a.m.-10 a.m.), and drink specials including $3 green beer, $4 shamrock shakes, and $9 Irish car bombs. Door prizes for anyone wearing green (while supplies last) and a 50/50 raffle. Starts at 7 a.m.; 24301 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-200-5242; kaponesbar.com. No cover.

Kuhnhenn's Brewery: Breakfast-themed beer menu, as well as corned beef hash, biscuits and gravy, and Irish Stout Stew bread bowl. Begins at 7 a.m.; 5919 Chicago Rd., Warren and 36000 Groesbeck Hwy., Clinton Twp.; kbrewery.com. Pre-purchase tickets online.

Mallie's Sports Grill and Bar: Food specials, green beer and 101 The WRIF on air from noon-2 p.m.. Starts at 10 a.m.; 19400 Northline Rd. #2276; Southgate; 734-287-0800; malliesgrill.com. No cover.

McShane's Irish Pub: Green beer, Irish menu, and music. Starts at 10 a.m.; 1460 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-1960; mcshanespub.com. No cover.

McVee's Pub & Grub: St. Patrick's Day party, food and drink specials. Opens at 7 a.m.; 1129 E. Long Lake Rd., Troy; 248-817-2980; mcveespubandgrub.com. No cover.

The Morrie (Royal Oak): Green beer, tasty eats, and live performances by DJ Whip, BanD/J, and DJ Prevu. Starts at 1 p.m.; 511 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-216-1112; themorrie.com. No cover.

The Morrie (Birmingham): Music by DJ Litio, Ask Mary Band, and DJ Vin. Music begins at 1 p.m.; 260 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham; 248-940-3260; themorrie.com. No cover.

Nancy Whiskey: Sunday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 17: indoor and outdoor events including food and drink specials. Starts at 9 a.m.; 2644 Harrison St., Detroit; 313-962-4247; nancywhiskeydetroit.com. No cover.

O'Connor's Public House: Food and drink specials all month long. Wednesday, March 17th: Irish breakfast and brunch (7 a.m.-11 a.m.) Live music with indoor and tented outdoor seating. Starts at 7 a.m.. 324 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-608-2537; oconnorsrochester.com. No cover.

Old Shillelagh: Saturday March 13: St. Practice Day starting at noon, featuring Irish food and drink specials. March 17: St. Patrick’s Day also featuring Irish food and drink specials. Starts 7 a.m.; 349 Monroe St., Detroit; 313-964-0007; oldshillelagh.com. No cover.

O'Flaherty's Irish Bar: Drink specials. Opens at noon; 15119 Charlevoix St., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-824-1140. No cover.

O'Malley's: Live music with Irish food and drinks. Starts at 11:30 a.m.; 15231 Farmington Rd., Livonia; 734-427-7775; omalleyslivonia.com. No cover.

O'Toole's: Drink specials starting Saturday, March 13 featuring leprechaun juice and Irish screwdrivers. Starts at 10 a.m. on the March 17, normal hours: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.; 205 W. Fifth Ave., Royal Oak; 248-591-9226; otoolespubs.com. No cover.

Otus Supply: Opens at 5 p.m.; 345 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248- 291-6160; otussupply.com. No cover.

The Painted Lady Lounge: Drinks to go and specials featuring the Soulless Sour. Starts at 4 p.m.; 2390 Jacob St., Hamtramck; 313-874-2991; paintedladylounge.com. No cover.

PJ's Lager House: Guinness and limited Irish menu. Open Sunday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, March 17 from noon to 11 p.m.; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. No cover.

Rock on Third: Irish-inspired drinks and food, including corned beef and Irish stew. Opens at 11 a.m.; 112 E. Third St., Royal Oak; 248-542-7625; rockon3rd.com. No cover.

Rosie O’Grady’s: Heated tent, outdoor seating, and Irish menu. Opens at 10 a.m.; 279 W Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-591-9163; rosieogradysirishpub.com. Reservations only, no cover.

Royal Oak Brewery: Special Irish menu, drink and shot specials, and the release of an in-house St. Patrick’s Day beer. Starts at 9 a.m.; 215 Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-544-1141; royaloakbrewery.com. No cover.

Shamrock Bar Crawl: Irish drink and food specials, DJs and entertainment. Sunday, March 14 at 1 p.m.; Greektown, 550 Monroe St., Detroit; ShamrockBarCrawl.com. Tickets are $20.

Sherwood Brewing Company: Irish food, music, and beer releases. Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; 45689 Hayes Rd., Shelby Twp; 586-532-9669; sherwoodbrewing.com. Reservations required, tickets are $25-35.

Three Blind Mice: Heated tent, Irish food and drink specials, and live music. Starts at 10 a.m.; 101 N. Main St., Mount Clemens; 586-961-6371; threeblindmiceirishpub.com. No cover.

Tin Roof Detroit: Live music, green beer, and food and drink specials. Featuring beer cheese soup, corned beef sliders and shepherd’s pie. Starts at noon; 47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; 313-262-3114; tinroofdetroit.com. No cover.

Vintage House: Curbside Meal Event featuring famous corned beef and other Irish fare. March 15-18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; 31816 Utica Rd., Fraser; 586-415-5678; vintagebanquetsandcatering.com. No cover.

Youngers Irish Tavern: Irish inspired menu, carryout (preorder by Monday, March 15) and indoor dining reservations (25$), outdoor beer tent, drink specials, and entertainment by Paul & Oates and Planet of Fun. Starts at 10 a.m.; 120 S. Main St., Romeo; 586-752-4400; youngerstavern.com. Must purchase tickets in advance, $15 Shindig Ticket or $25 V.I.P. ticket.

15th Street Tavern: Mojo in the Morning live on the air from 6 a.m.-10 a.m., live music noon-10 p.m. featuring Matt Meehan Music, Jason Waggoner and The Hustlers. Food and drink specials all day. Starts at 7 a.m.; 10081 Ortonville Rd., Clarkston; 248-965-1515; 15thstreettavern.com. No cover.

220 Restaurant: Food and drink specials, giveaways, and live music. Starts at 3 p.m.; 220 E. Merrill St., Birmingham; 248-646-2220; 220restaurant.com. No cover.

