June 09, 2021 Arts & Culture » What’s Going On

Email
Print
Share

What’s Going On: Jim Henson exhibition at Henry Ford, Ann Arbor's Summer Fest returns, and more things to do 

By
click to enlarge The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is now open at the Henry Ford Museum through Sept. 6. - COURTESY THE JIM HENSON COMPANY / MOMI
  • Courtesy The Jim Henson Company / MoMI
  • The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is now open at the Henry Ford Museum through Sept. 6.

Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar.

Thu. 6/11-Sun. 6/18

Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Remember what it was like being legitimately busy? Well, you’re about to. Since 1984, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival has championed the performing arts via a four-week festival starting in June that offers concerts, art exhibitions, family-friendly activities, dance performances, and film screenings — and this summer is no different. Well, OK, this summer is a bit different, with the fest offering a variety of in-person and digital events throughout the U-M campus and neighboring parks. This year’s A2SF schedule includes pop-up neighborhood concerts, movies at Fuller Park, a theater installation that accommodates one audience member at a time, a community-based Indian dance event, and three ticketed live-outdoor fundraising concerts featuring Kishi Bashi, the Laith Al-Saadi Trio, and the War and Treaty. Additionally, folks can reserve private concerts from a number of participating performers. As for online events, this year’s A2SF will include the premiere of Theater in Quarantine, an interactive performance by Brooklyn-based 600 HIGHWAYMEN, and the second season of the A2SF podcast Stories from the Top. —Jerilyn Jordan

Events are in-person and online, times and dates vary; a2sf.org. Tickets vary.

Through 8/8

MOCAD summer exhibitions

After a tumultuous restructuring last year — when MOCAD's former executive director Elysia Borowy-Reader was fired for no cause following allegations of racism and workplace toxicity — the museum reopened with renewed intentions of centering local artists and artist of color under the astute guidance of senior curator Jova Lynne. Following the museum's “Dual Vision” exhibit which featured 40 Detroit-based artists, MOCAD introduces its summer exhibitions which explore themes of identity, community, and racial equity. Among these collections are Well Wishes by Hamtramck-based artist Amna Asghar and Filling in the Cracks by St. Louis artist Damon Davis. Both artists pull from their repertoire of personal experiences to create imagery that represents them at their most vulnerable while offering the viewer a lens through which to contextualize their own identities. —Sara Barron

At MOCAD, 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org. Admission is free.

Through Sept. 4

Electrifly

You can get a new look at six murals throughout Detroit as part of the Electrifly festival, which uses “augmented reality” technology via a smartphone app to bring the artwork to life with animations. The free festival, created by Ann Arbor-based BrandXR, kicked off last week. You just download the Electrifly app and scan the murals to view them. Participating artists include Hubert Massey at the Karasi Education Center in the Boston-Edison neighborhood, Ghostbeard and Patch Whisky in Eastern Market, Chris Dyer at the REEF Detroit and Tangent Gallery, Phybr in Greektown, and Armageddon Beachparty in Woodbridge. —Lee DeVito

Various locations; see ElectriflyDetroit.com to download the app and for more information.

Through 9/6

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited

After the last year, we’re clearly in desperate need of some major human connection. Thanks to an exhibit that could please the impossible balcony-dwelling, insult-hurling curmudgeons Statler and Waldorf, we now have an opportunity to make a “Rainbow Connection.” Cue the waterworks! The magic of the late Jim Henson, the groundbreaking puppeteer whose timeless work includes The Muppets, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth, is being celebrated with an immersive, interactive, and career-spanning exhibit. The traveling exhibition created by the Museum of the Moving Image in partnership with the Jim Henson Company, The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited, has toured the globe and has brought a selection of artifacts from Henson’s career, including more than 20 puppets (Kermit, Jen and Kira from The Dark Crystal, and Sesame Street favorites Grover, Ernie, Bert, and Count von Count), as well as photographs, storyboards, film clips, and some of Henson’s earliest concepts. There will be interactive experiences, too, which will give visitors an opportunity to craft their own Henson character creation and put their puppeteering skills to the test. — Jerilyn Jordan

At the Henry Ford Museum; 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001; thehenryford.org. Tickets are $25 or $18.75 for children ages 5-11. Admission is free with membership. 

Through 1/9, 2022

Detroit Style: Car Design in the Motor City, 1950–2020

For those who didn’t get to see the Detroit Institute of Arts’ automobile exhibition, there’s more time. When the show first opened last November, it was originally set to end June 27, 2021. The museum said it’s extending the show into early 2022 as capacity restrictions loosen and more people become vaccinated. The show features 12 cars and more than 30 designer drawings, augmented by paintings and sculptures influenced by car culture. —Lee DeVito

At the Detroit Institute of Arts; 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org/detroitstyle. General museum admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More What’s Going On »

Trending

Kamala Vs. Yee-Haw States
Live music is returning to metro Detroit this summer — here’s what’s up
Get back to work!
What to do with a problem like Joe Manchin?
Detroit’s Coriander Kitchen and Farm serves up ‘farm-elevated bar food’ down by the river
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of What To Do In Detroit, things To Do

Most Popular

  1. Artist who created controversial Detroit Institute of Arts 'pro-cop' painting says she regrets it Read More

  2. Sterling Heights removes 'Punisher' tile from controversial DIA-sponsored police dept. art project Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (June 9-15) Read More

  4. Ann Arbor's annual Summer Festival returns for month-long in-person and virtual programming Read More

  5. First annual Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest coming to Tony Hawk-funded skate park in Ferndale Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 9, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation