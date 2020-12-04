See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

December 04, 2020

Walled Lake marijuana dispensary temporarily closes because of COVID-19 infections 

By
click to enlarge Lume in Walled Lake. - LUME CANNABIS COMPANY
  • Lume Cannabis Company
  • Lume in Walled Lake.

Lume Cannabis Co. in Walled Lake temporarily shut down this week after two dispensary employees were infected with the coronavirus.

The dispensary at 861 N. Pontiac Trail will reopen Friday for curbside service and will be fully operational by Saturday, Lume spokesman Ryan Bridges tells Metro Times.



“We recently learned two of our team members tested positive for COVID-19,” Bridges says. “Although we weren’t required to, out of an abundance of caution, we decided to temporarily close our store so it can be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, consistent with our company protocols.”

Bridges says the dispensary notified anyone who potentially had close contact with the infected employees, who will be quarantined until they are no longer contagious. In the meantime, employees from other Lume stores will help staff.

To make up for the inconvenience, Lume is offering a free pre-roll to anyone who makes a purchase of at least $50.

