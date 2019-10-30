Voters to decide whether to allow marijuana businesses in 10 Michigan municipalities on Tuesday 

click to enlarge
Pot is back on the ballot on Tuesday as 10 municipalities across Michigan consider allowing marijuana businesses within their borders.
In metro Detroit, that includes Keego Harbor, Walled Lake, Allen Park, and Lincoln Park. Other cities in Michigan taking up the matter are Mount Pleasant, Marenisco Township, Hudson, South Haven, Northfield Township, and Crystal Township.
Though Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational adult-use marijuana in November 2018, the law allows local municipalities to choose whether or not to allow marijuana businesses. More than 1,000 communities have opted out so far, with many adopting a wait-and-see approach until the state allows marijuana retail stores to start opening in early 2020.
Should local governments choose to prohibit marijuana businesses, the law also allows citizens to gather signatures to bring the matter to a vote. That's the case in Keego Harbor, where citizens gathered signatures to bring the issue to the ballot after its city council banned marijuana shops.
Recently, Highland Park, Royal Oak Township, Crystal Lake, and Vanderbilt citizens have voted to ban marijuana businesses, while Pontiac voters narrowly passed a proposal to allow them in the city.
Taxes generated from marijuana sales could collect $180.9 million in the fiscal year 2020-21, and $287.9 in 2022-23, according to one analysis
.
