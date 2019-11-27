Detroit area independent retailers to shop local for the holidays 

Gift-giving is supposed to feel good — like, just found out our weekend plans have been canceled, so now we can binge The Crown with some Pie-Sci Pizza and bubbly — good, right? So why the hell in 2019 does shopping feel so miserable?
Maybe it’s because we spend 85 percent of our day inundated by ads to buy shit from computers that are literally listening to us (Alexa, please fuck right off) so that they can “curate” our shopping experience — all with a thoughtless swipe, tap, or click of a finger. Well, this year we’re saying “Jeff Bez-no thanks” to big box bullshit and “yes” to all the independent local shops and services located in our very own backyard. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of where to buy books (remember those?), records (you know, the things that replaced CDs?), toys (like, real-life toys), and sex toys (not to be confused with the previous category), so that you can give back to those on your nice list, take money away from naughty, tax-avoidant corporations, and support the local retailers that serve our community all year-round.
(If you prefer to use online shopping because of physical or transportation limitations, try calling these local spots to see how they can accommodate your gift-giving needs.)
Ahee Jewelers 20139 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods; 800-987-2433; ahee.com
American Jewelry and Loan 20450 Greenfield Rd., Detroit; 313-345-4000; pawndetroit.com
Astrein's Jeweler 120 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-644-1651; astreins.com
Elaine B. Jewelry 22961 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-565-8758; elainebjewelry.com
Henry the Hatter 2472 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313-962-0970; henrythehatterdetroit.com
Kitty Deluxe 22202 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-445-3500; facebook.com
Michael Agnello Jewelers 31500 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-294-7730; michaelagnellojewelers.com
Mount-N-Repair 205 Pierce St., Birmingham; 248-647-8670; mountnrepair.com
Optik 247 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-646-6699; optikbirmingham.com
Rebel Nell 1314 Holden St., Detroit; www.rebelnell.com
Shinola 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-285-2390; shinola.com
Simmons & Clark Jewelers 1535 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-963-2284; simmonsandclark.com
Solari & Co. of Downtown Detroit First National Building., 660 Woodward Ave. Suite 1925, Detroit; 586-991-5953; solariandco.com
Steven Bernard Jewelers 22266 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-562-8484; stevenbernardjewelers.com
Xenophora 4719 16th St. Unit #1, Detroit; 313-284-1844; xenophoraobjects.com
Another Look Books 22263 Goddard Rd., Taylor; 734-374-5665; facebook.com/anotherlookbooks
Black Stone Bookstore and Cultural Center 214 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti; 734-961-7376; facebook.com/BlackStoneBookstore
Book Beat 26010 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park; 248-968-1190; thebookbeat.com
Bookbound 1729 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-369-4345; bookboundbookstore.com
The Books Connection 31208 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-524-1163; thebooksconnection.com
The Book Nook 42 S. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-241-2665; facebook.com/BookNook42
Book Suey 10345 Joseph Campau St., Hamtramck; booksuey.com
Browns Family Bookstore 27309 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-773-7370; tinyurl.com/Browns-Family-Bookstore
Crazy Wisdom Bookstore and Tearoom 114 S. Main St., Ann Arbor, 734-665-275; crazywisdom.net
Curious Book Shop 307 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing; 517-332-0112; curiousbooks.com
John K. King Used and Rare Books 901 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; 313-961-0622; johnkingbooksdetroit.com
John K. King Books North 22524 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-548-9050; johnkingbooksdetroit.com
Library Bookstore 169 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-545-4300
Literati 124 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor; 734-585-5567; literatibookstore.com
Mayflower Book Shop 2645 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-547-8227; mayflowerbookshop.com
Nicola's Books 2513 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-662-0600; nicolasbooks.com
Pages Bookshop 19560 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-473-7342; pagesbkshop.com
Paperback Writer Books 61 Macomb Pl., Mt. Clemens; 586-468-2665; facebook.com/paperbackwriterbookshop
Shaw's Books 14932 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-824-4932; shawsbooks.net
Source Booksellers 4240 Cass Ave., #105, Detroit; 313-832-1155; sourcebooksellers.com
Totem Books 620 W. Court St., Flint; 810-407-6402; totembooksflint.com
1701 Bespoke 4160 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-444-3680; 1701bespoke.com
BIRD BEE 1228 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-315-3070; shopbirdbee.com
The Black Dress Co. 87 E. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-833-7795
Bleu Bowtique 3939 Woodward Ave. #20, Detroit; 313-720-2909; bleubowtique.com
Blu Jean Blues 412 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-291-5237; blujeanblues.com
Bra-vo Intimates 29732 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-582-7286; bravointimates.com
Busted Bra Shop 3044 W. Grand Blvd. and 14401 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2078; bustedbrashop.com
Carhartt 5800 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-1274; carhartt.com
Coup D'etat 3044 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, unit L-460; 313-782-4480; shopcoupdetat.com
Dcreated Boutique 19480 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-397-9404; dcreatedboutique.com
Detroit Clothing Circle 3980 Second Ave., Detroit, unit D; 313-887-1370; detroitclothingcircle.com
Detroit Denim Co 2987 Franklin St., Detroit; 313-626-9216; detroitdenim.com
Détroit Is The New Black 1430 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-818-3498; detroitisthenewblack.com
Detroit vs. Everybody 2501 Russell St., Detroit; 313-502-5840; vseverybody.com
DIOP weardiop.com
El's Boutique 17110 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe; 313-571-3044; elsboutique.me
Flamingo Vintage 5449 W. Vernor St., Detroit; 214-538-5985; flamingovintagedetroit.com
Flo Boutique Co 404 W. Willis St., Detroit; 313-331-4901; flowingflava.com
Frida 15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; 313-778-7505; facebook.com/fridadetroit
George Gregory 1422 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-285-8345; shopgeorgegregory.com
Harp's Lingerie 265 Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-642-2555; harps-lingerie.com
I am Detroit Clothing 450 W. Fort St., Detroit; 313-262-6162; iamdetroitclothing.com
Ink Addict 22007 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 855-465-2334; inkaddict.com
Label Legends 28801 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-591-4554; labellegends.com
Lost and Found Vintage 510 S. Washington St., Royal Oak; 248-548-6154; lostandfoundvintage.com
Mama Coo's Boutique 1701 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; 313-404-2543; mamacoosboutique.com
Mix Ann Arbor Nickels Arcade, Suite 2, 4, & 5, Ann Arbor; 734-369-6559; mixthestore.com
Nojo Kicks 1220 Library St., Detroit; 313-656-4402; nojokicks.com
Orleans + Winder 1410 Gratiot Ave., Detroit, Suite #102; 313-409-6343; orleansandwinder.com
The Peacock Room 15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; 313-559-5500; facebook.com
Pure Detroit 70 W Alexandrine St., Detroit; 313-656-4775; puredetroit.com
Regeneration 23700 Woodward Ave., Pleasant Ridge, 126 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; regenerationclothing.org
RUNdetroit 441 W. Canfield St. #5, Detroit; 313- 638-2831; run-detroit.com
Savvy Chic Boutique 2712 Riopelle, Detroit; 313 833-8769; savvychictrends.com
Saffron 308 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-565-3983; facebook.com/saffrongirl
Scott Colburn Boots and Western Wear 20411 Farmington Rd., Livonia; 248-476-1262; scottcolburnwestern.com
SMPLFD 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; 313-285-9564; buy.smplfd.com
Spectacles 230 E Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313- 963-6886; spectaclesdetroit.com
Untied on Woodward 223 S. Old Woodward ave., Birmingham; 248-792-6828; untiedonwoodward.com
Big Ben's Comix Oasis 6711 Allen Rd., Allen Park; 313-382-0700; facebook.com/bigbenscomixoasis
Comics and More 28059 John R Rd.,
Madison Heights; 248-399-3213; comicsandmoreshow.net
Comic City 466 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, 7366 Haggerty Rd., West Bloomfield, and 42727 Ford Rd., Canton; comiccity.com
Comix Corner 861 E. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-852-3356
Green Brain 13936 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-582-9444; greenbraincomics.com
Liberty Comics 27639 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-779-413; libertycomicsonline.com
Warp9 Comics 21 W. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-288-5699; warpninecomics.com
Vault of Midnight 219 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-998-1413; 1226 Library St., Detroit; 313-481-2165; vaultofmidnight.com
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery 25566 Five Mile Rd., Redford Charter Twp.; 313-532-1181; ackroydsbakery.com
Ann Arbor Distillery 220 Felch St., Ann Arbor; 734-882-2169; annarbordistilling.com
Astoria Pastry Shop 541 Monroe St., Detroit.; 313-963-9603; 320 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-582-9220; astoriapastryshop.com
Avalon International Breads and Cafe 422 W. Willis St. and 1049 Woodward Ave., Detroit; avalonbreads.net.
Blossom Cake and Bakery 248 E Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-289-6019; blossomcafeandbakery.com
Bon Bon Bon 719 Griswold St., 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit, and 11360 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-316-1430; bonbonbon.com
Cornwall Bakery 15215 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-264-1938; cornwallbakery.com
Detroit Institute of Bagels 1236 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-788-7342; detroitinstituteofbagels.com
Dilla's Delights 242 John R St., Detroit; 313-346-3771; dillasdelights.com
Germack Pistachio Co. 2517 Russell St., Detroit; 313-784-9484; germackcoffee.com
Give Thanks Bakery & Cafe 225 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-601-1542; givethanksbakery.com
Hodell's Cake Shop 31387 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-294-1100; hodellscakeshop.com
Mexican Town Bakery 4300 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-554-0001; mexicantownbakery.com
Mid-East Pastry Delight 2097 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights; 586-979-3960; mepdelight.com.
Mongers' Provisions 4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-651-7119 • 1030 Woodward Hghts., Ferndale; 248-468-4487; mongersprovisions.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes 3074 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-319-6901; nothingbundtcakes.com
Peoples Brothers Bakery 2765 S. Fort St., Detroit; 313-383-9090;
Plum Market 500 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-635-1200; plummarket.com
Pop's 28624 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-872-2410; facebook.com/popshoppescs
Sanders-Morley Candy 23770 Hall Rd., Clinton Twp; 586-468-4300; sanderscandy.com
Shatila Bakery 14300 W. Warren Ave., Dearborn; 313-582-1952; shatila.com
Sister Pie 8066 Kercheval St., Detroit; 313-447-5550; sisterpie.com
Small Batch Detroit 4444 Second Ave., Detroit; 313-855-5052; smallbatchdetroit.com
Two James 2445 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-964-4800; twojames.com
Zingerman's 422 Detroit St., Ann Arbor; 734-663-3354; zingermansdeli.com
16 Hands Market & Shops, 407 N. Fifth Ave, Ann Arbor; 734-761-1110; 16handsannarbor.com
Abundant Living Gallery & Gifts 3002 First St., Wyandotte; 734-556-3033; facebook.com/abundantlivinggallery
Armageddon Beachparty Lounge 1517 Putnam St., Detroit; 313-704-4407; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com
Aura Aura | Grey Area 4200 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; auraaura.co
Bath Savy 22801 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 1-884- 237-2889; bathsavvy.com
Boston Tea Room 1220 Woodward Hts., Ferndale; 248-548-1415; bostontearoom.com
Catching Fireflies 419 Detroit St., Ann Arbor: 734-531-6293; catchingfireflies.com
City Bird Detroit 460 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-831-9146; citybirddetroit.com
Detroit Institute of Arts Shop 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-883-7948; diashop.org
Discount Candles and Blessings 1484 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-566-0092; facebook.com/discountcandlesdetroit/
Duffey & Co. 15120 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-469-7050; duffeyandco.com
Eldorado General Store 1700 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-784-9220; eldoradogeneralstore.com
Five 15 600 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-515-2551; five15.net
Floyd 1948 Division St., Detroit, unit 101; floydhome.com
Gatto's Place 28311 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-204-5759; facebook.com/gattosplace
Green Daffodil 624 Livernois St., Ferndale; 248-547-4172; greendaffodil.com
The Himalayan Bazaar 218 S Main St, Ann Arbor; 734-997-7229; thehimalayanbazaar.com
Hugh 4240 Cass Ave, Detroit; 313-831-4844; thankhugh.com
Little High Flyers 4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-818-3748; littlehighflyers.com
Nest 460 W. Canfield St. #101, Detroit; 313-831-9776; citybirddetroit.com
Nora Detroit 4240 Cass Ave., Suite # 109, Detroit; 313-831-4845; noramodern.com
Nothing Rhymes with Orange 20507 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods; 313-356-6796; nrwo-shop.com
Pewabic 10125 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-626-2000; pewabic.org
Plain & Fancy Gift Shop 323 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-651-5188; plainandfancyrochester.com
Polish Art Center 9539 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 888-619-9771; polartcenter.com
Mutual Adoration + POST 14500 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; 313-939-2172; post-detroit.com
The Rocket Gifts & Candy 23147 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-556-5084; shoptherocket.com
Rodnick Co. 24440 Harper Ave., St Clair Shores; 586-541-4800; rodnick.com
The Rustic Root 21501 Harper Ave., St Clair Shores; 586-359-6004; therusticrootmi.com
Scout 508 S. Washington St., Royal Oak; 248-548-1065; scoutroyaloak.com
Sfumato Fragrances 3980 E. Second Ave., Detroit; 313-305-1442; sfumatofragrances.com
Silver Quill Antiques & Gifts 22813 Van Dyke Ave., Warren; 586-756-8180; silverquillantiques.com
Ten Thousand Villages 303 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-332-1270; tenthousandvillages.com
Time Warp 31336 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores; 586-362-8843; timewarp-vintage.com
Tulani Rose 4201 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-832-2477; facebook.com/tulanirose
Well Done Goods 1440 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-404-2053; welldonegoods.com
Xochi's Gift Shop 3437 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-841-6410; facebook.com/xochisgiftshop
3 Doors Down 5326 Dixie Hwy., Waterford Twp.; 248-618 3554
42 Degrees 615 E. William St., Ann Arbor; 734-665 9600
BDT 21640 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542 6110
Bongz and Thongz 119 E. Liberty St. Ann Arbor; 734-585 5613
Cloud22 22 N. Saginaw Rd., Pontiac; 248-481-8600
Gage Cannabis 1551 Academy St., Ferndale; gageusa.com
The Head Shop2 717 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-965-2788
Heads Up 50 New St., Mount Clemens; 586-468-2294
Hydro Capital 32211 Mound Rd., Warren; 586-554-7130; gaccebook.com/hydrocapitolwarren
LIV Ferndale 2625 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-326-2100; facebook.com/livferndale
Maison Edwards Tobacconist 11 Nickels Arcade, Ann Arbor; 734-662 4145
Plum Pit 24953 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, 586-773-1910
Road Show 28500 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, 586-779-7623
Smokers Only 535 S. Main St., Plymouth; 734-453-5644
Stairway to Heaven 340 ½ S. State St., Ann Arbor; 734-994-3888
The Station 25940 Michigan Ave., Inkster, 313-561-7969
Zazz! 21616 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-774-0625
Cirilla's 23400 Woodward Ave., Ferndale, 27620 W. Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, 27144 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, 6858 N. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn Heights, 5421 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, 20085 Eureka Rd., Taylor; cirillas.com
Lover's Lane 27246 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, 19190 Eureka Rd., Southgate, 33225 S. Gratiot Ave., Clinton Twp., 43735 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights, 620 W. Ann Arbor Rd., Ann Arbor; 1527 Washtenaw Rd., Ypsilanti; loverslane.com
Noir Leather 124 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-541-3979; noirleather.com
Pleasure Zone 35806 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; 586-722-7913; thepleasurezonestore.com
Spectrum Boutique Online only; spectrumboutique.com.
Uptown Book and Video 16541 Woodward Ave., Highland Park; 313-869-9477; uptownadult.com
Cass Corridog 4240 Cass Ave., Detroit, unit 110; 313-887-9684
City Bark 1222 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-881-2275; citydetroitbark.com
Detroit Antiques & Props 828 Fisher Fwy., Detroit; 313-693-5252; facebook.com/detroitantiquemall
Dixieland Flea Market 2045 Dixie Hwy., Waterford; 248-338-3220; dixielandandfleamkt.com
Eastern Market Antiques 2530 Market St., Detroit; 313-259-0600; easternmarket.com
Eastern Market 2934 Russell St., Detroit; 313-833-9300; easternmarket.org.
Hihi 220 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-658-8900; hellohihi.com
Kerrytown Market and Shops 407 N. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-662-5008; kerrytown.com
London Luggage Shop 5955 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-831-7200; londonluggage
Modern Skate 1500 N. Stephenson Hwy., Madison Heights; 248-545-5700; modernskate.com
Rustbelt Market 22801 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-238-8728; rustbeltmarket.com
Ardis 49 N. Walnut St., Mt. Clemens; 586-468-0282; ardismusicstore.com
Bayberry Music 23430 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-439-0700; bayberrymusic.com
Berkley Music 3039 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-543-3900
The D String 1525 Adelaide St., Detroit; 313-656-4735; facebook.com/thedstringdetroit
Huber Breese Music 33540 Groesbeck Hwy., Fraser; 586-294-3950; huberbreese.com
GarageBand Music 45101 Cass Ave., Utica; 586-731-7275; garagebandmusic.net
Gordy's Music 3341 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-546-7447; gordysmusic.com
Motor City Guitar 1565 Crescent Lake Rd., Waterford; 248-673-1900; motorcityguitar.com.
Music Castle 28856 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-534-5070; musiccastle.com
Rock City Music Co. 33425 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-744-5462; rockcitymusicco.com
Third Wave Music 4625 Second Ave., Detroit; 313-312-0995; thirdwavedetroit.com
Blast in the Past 28071 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-775-3289
Detroit Music Center 7324 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit; 313-638-4400; detroitmusiccenter.com
Dearborn Music 22501 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-561-1000; dearbornmusic.net
Detroit Threads 10238 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-872-1777
Electric Crown 5225 S. Saginaw Rd., Flint; 810-293-1727; electric-crown-records.business.site
Encore Records 208 N. Fourth St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-6776; encorerecordsa2.com
Flat, Black, and Circular 541 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing; 517-351-0838; flatblackandcircular.com
Flipside Records 41 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-585-4090; shopflipsiderecords.com
Found Sound 234 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-565-8775; foundsoundvinyl.tumblr.com
Hello Records 1459 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-300-5654; hellorecordsdetroit.com
Media Reload 4231 E. Court St., Burton, 4365 Miller Rd., Flint, and 3277 Tittabawassee Rd., Saginaw; mediareload.net
Melodies & Memories 23013 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe; 586-774-8480; melodies-memories.business.site
Paramita Sound 1515 Broadway St. Suite C, Detroit; 313-433-6494; paramitasound.com
Peoples Records 1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-831-0864; peoplesdetroit.com
Record Graveyard 2610 Carpenter St., Hamtramck; 313-870-9647
Ripe Records 15212 Charlevoix St., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-469-7479; riperecordsdetroit.com
Stormy Records 13306 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-581-9322; stormyrecords.com
Street Corner Music 26020 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park; 248-967-0777; streetcornermusic.com
Third Man Records 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com
Trax 'N Wax 26535 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-218-8188; facebook.com/traxnwaxstore
UHF Records 512 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-545-5955; facebook.com/UHFRECORDS
Underground Sounds 255 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-327-9239; ugsounds.com
Village Vinyl 5972 Chicago Rd., Warren; 586-838-4992
Wazoo Records 336 S. State St., Ann Arbor; 734-761-8686; wazoorecords.blogspot.com
Adventures in Toys 250 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-646-5550; adventuresintoys.com
Genuine Toy Co. 550 Forest Ave. Suite 8, Plymouth; 734-414-9500; genuinetoyco.com
Michigan Toy Soldier & Figure Co. 1400 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-586-1022; michtoy.com
Mom & Pop's Shop 9528 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-888-9934
Toyology Toys 119 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-268-1412; toyologytoys.com
Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy Inc. 21714 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-771-6770; whistle-stop.com
Beach House Day Spa 34645 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-220-4485; beachhouse-dayspa.com
Meta Physica Wellness 1701 Trumbull St., Detroit, unit 3; 313-303-7611; metaphysicamassage.com
Om Spa 22070 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-9686; omdayspa.com
Rouge 23337 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-439-6012; rougemakeupandnails.com
Santo Santo 8700 Mack Ave., Detroit; santosantodetroit.com
The Schvitz 8295 Oakland Ave., Detroit; 313-724-8489; schvitzdetroit.com
Woodhouse Day Spa 1447 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-965-6270; detroit.woodhousespas.com
