Detroit area independent retailers to shop local for the holidays 

Gift-giving is supposed to feel good — like, just found out our weekend plans have been canceled, so now we can binge The Crown with some Pie-Sci Pizza and bubbly — good, right? So why the hell in 2019 does shopping feel so miserable?

Maybe it’s because we spend 85 percent of our day inundated by ads to buy shit from computers that are literally listening to us (Alexa, please fuck right off) so that they can “curate” our shopping experience — all with a thoughtless swipe, tap, or click of a finger. Well, this year we’re saying “Jeff Bez-no thanks” to big box bullshit and “yes” to all the independent local shops and services located in our very own backyard. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of where to buy books (remember those?), records (you know, the things that replaced CDs?), toys (like, real-life toys), and sex toys (not to be confused with the previous category), so that you can give back to those on your nice list, take money away from naughty, tax-avoidant corporations, and support the local retailers that serve our community all year-round.

(If you prefer to use online shopping because of physical or transportation limitations, try calling these local spots to see how they can accommodate your gift-giving needs.)

Accessories/jewelry

Ahee Jewelers 20139 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods; 800-987-2433; ahee.com

American Jewelry and Loan 20450 Greenfield Rd., Detroit; 313-345-4000; pawndetroit.com

Astrein's Jeweler 120 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-644-1651; astreins.com

Elaine B. Jewelry 22961 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-565-8758; elainebjewelry.com

Henry the Hatter 2472 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313-962-0970; henrythehatterdetroit.com

Kitty Deluxe 22202 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-445-3500; facebook.com

Michael Agnello Jewelers 31500 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-294-7730; michaelagnellojewelers.com

Mount-N-Repair 205 Pierce St., Birmingham; 248-647-8670; mountnrepair.com

Optik 247 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-646-6699; optikbirmingham.com

Rebel Nell 1314 Holden St., Detroit; www.rebelnell.com

Shinola 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-285-2390; shinola.com

Simmons & Clark Jewelers 1535 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-963-2284; simmonsandclark.com

Solari & Co. of Downtown Detroit First National Building., 660 Woodward Ave. Suite 1925, Detroit; 586-991-5953; solariandco.com

Steven Bernard Jewelers 22266 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-562-8484; stevenbernardjewelers.com

Xenophora 4719 16th St. Unit #1, Detroit; 313-284-1844; xenophoraobjects.com

Bookstores

Another Look Books 22263 Goddard Rd., Taylor; 734-374-5665; facebook.com/anotherlookbooks

Black Stone Bookstore and Cultural Center 214 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti; 734-961-7376; facebook.com/BlackStoneBookstore

Book Beat 26010 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park; 248-968-1190; thebookbeat.com

Bookbound 1729 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-369-4345; bookboundbookstore.com

The Books Connection 31208 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-524-1163; thebooksconnection.com

The Book Nook 42 S. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-241-2665; facebook.com/BookNook42

Book Suey 10345 Joseph Campau St., Hamtramck; booksuey.com

Browns Family Bookstore 27309 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-773-7370; tinyurl.com/Browns-Family-Bookstore

Crazy Wisdom Bookstore and Tearoom 114 S. Main St., Ann Arbor, 734-665-275; crazywisdom.net

Curious Book Shop 307 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing; 517-332-0112; curiousbooks.com

John K. King Used and Rare Books 901 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; 313-961-0622; johnkingbooksdetroit.com

John K. King Books North 22524 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-548-9050; johnkingbooksdetroit.com

Library Bookstore 169 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-545-4300

Literati 124 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor; 734-585-5567; literatibookstore.com

Mayflower Book Shop 2645 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-547-8227; mayflowerbookshop.com

Nicola's Books 2513 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-662-0600; nicolasbooks.com

Pages Bookshop 19560 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-473-7342; pagesbkshop.com

Paperback Writer Books 61 Macomb Pl., Mt. Clemens; 586-468-2665; facebook.com/paperbackwriterbookshop

Shaw's Books 14932 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-824-4932; shawsbooks.net

Source Booksellers 4240 Cass Ave., #105, Detroit; 313-832-1155; sourcebooksellers.com

Totem Books 620 W. Court St., Flint; 810-407-6402; totembooksflint.com

Clothing

1701 Bespoke 4160 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-444-3680; 1701bespoke.com

BIRD BEE 1228 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-315-3070; shopbirdbee.com

The Black Dress Co. 87 E. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-833-7795

Bleu Bowtique 3939 Woodward Ave. #20, Detroit; 313-720-2909; bleubowtique.com

Blu Jean Blues 412 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-291-5237; blujeanblues.com

Bra-vo Intimates 29732 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-582-7286; bravointimates.com

Busted Bra Shop 3044 W. Grand Blvd. and 14401 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2078; bustedbrashop.com

Carhartt 5800 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-1274; carhartt.com

Coup D'etat 3044 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, unit L-460; 313-782-4480; shopcoupdetat.com

Dcreated Boutique 19480 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-397-9404; dcreatedboutique.com

Detroit Clothing Circle 3980 Second Ave., Detroit, unit D; 313-887-1370; detroitclothingcircle.com

Detroit Denim Co 2987 Franklin St., Detroit; 313-626-9216; detroitdenim.com

Détroit Is The New Black 1430 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-818-3498; detroitisthenewblack.com

Detroit vs. Everybody 2501 Russell St., Detroit; 313-502-5840; vseverybody.com

DIOP weardiop.com

El's Boutique 17110 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe; 313-571-3044; elsboutique.me

Flamingo Vintage 5449 W. Vernor St., Detroit; 214-538-5985; flamingovintagedetroit.com

Flo Boutique Co 404 W. Willis St., Detroit; 313-331-4901; flowingflava.com

Frida 15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; 313-778-7505; facebook.com/fridadetroit

George Gregory 1422 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-285-8345; shopgeorgegregory.com

Harp's Lingerie 265 Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-642-2555; harps-lingerie.com

I am Detroit Clothing 450 W. Fort St., Detroit; 313-262-6162; iamdetroitclothing.com

Ink Addict 22007 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 855-465-2334; inkaddict.com

Label Legends 28801 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-591-4554; labellegends.com

Lost and Found Vintage 510 S. Washington St., Royal Oak; 248-548-6154; lostandfoundvintage.com

Mama Coo's Boutique 1701 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; 313-404-2543; mamacoosboutique.com

Mix Ann Arbor Nickels Arcade, Suite 2, 4, & 5, Ann Arbor; 734-369-6559; mixthestore.com

Nojo Kicks 1220 Library St., Detroit; 313-656-4402; nojokicks.com

Orleans + Winder 1410 Gratiot Ave., Detroit, Suite #102; 313-409-6343; orleansandwinder.com

The Peacock Room 15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; 313-559-5500; facebook.com

Pure Detroit 70 W Alexandrine St., Detroit; 313-656-4775; puredetroit.com

Regeneration 23700 Woodward Ave., Pleasant Ridge, 126 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; regenerationclothing.org

RUNdetroit 441 W. Canfield St. #5, Detroit; 313- 638-2831; run-detroit.com

Savvy Chic Boutique 2712 Riopelle, Detroit; 313 833-8769; savvychictrends.com

Saffron 308 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-565-3983; facebook.com/saffrongirl

Scott Colburn Boots and Western Wear 20411 Farmington Rd., Livonia; 248-476-1262; scottcolburnwestern.com

SMPLFD 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; 313-285-9564; buy.smplfd.com

Spectacles 230 E Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313- 963-6886; spectaclesdetroit.com

Untied on Woodward 223 S. Old Woodward ave., Birmingham; 248-792-6828; untiedonwoodward.com

click to enlarge Coup D’état, 3044 W. Grand Blvd. Suite L-460, Detroit; 313-782-4480; shopcoupdetat.com.

Comic books

Big Ben's Comix Oasis 6711 Allen Rd., Allen Park; 313-382-0700; facebook.com/bigbenscomixoasis

Comics and More 28059 John R Rd.,

Madison Heights; 248-399-3213; comicsandmoreshow.net

Comic City 466 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, 7366 Haggerty Rd., West Bloomfield, and 42727 Ford Rd., Canton; comiccity.com

Comix Corner 861 E. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-852-3356

Green Brain 13936 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-582-9444; greenbraincomics.com

Liberty Comics 27639 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-779-413; libertycomicsonline.com

Warp9 Comics 21 W. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-288-5699; warpninecomics.com

Vault of Midnight 219 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-998-1413; 1226 Library St., Detroit; 313-481-2165; vaultofmidnight.com

Food

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery 25566 Five Mile Rd., Redford Charter Twp.; 313-532-1181; ackroydsbakery.com

Ann Arbor Distillery 220 Felch St., Ann Arbor; 734-882-2169; annarbordistilling.com

Astoria Pastry Shop 541 Monroe St., Detroit.; 313-963-9603; 320 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-582-9220; astoriapastryshop.com

Avalon International Breads and Cafe 422 W. Willis St. and 1049 Woodward Ave., Detroit; avalonbreads.net.

Blossom Cake and Bakery 248 E Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-289-6019; blossomcafeandbakery.com

Bon Bon Bon 719 Griswold St., 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit, and 11360 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-316-1430; bonbonbon.com

Cornwall Bakery 15215 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-264-1938; cornwallbakery.com

Detroit Institute of Bagels 1236 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-788-7342; detroitinstituteofbagels.com

Dilla's Delights 242 John R St., Detroit; 313-346-3771; dillasdelights.com

Germack Pistachio Co. 2517 Russell St., Detroit; 313-784-9484; germackcoffee.com

Give Thanks Bakery & Cafe 225 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-601-1542; givethanksbakery.com

Hodell's Cake Shop 31387 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-294-1100; hodellscakeshop.com

Mexican Town Bakery 4300 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-554-0001; mexicantownbakery.com

Mid-East Pastry Delight 2097 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights; 586-979-3960; mepdelight.com.

Mongers' Provisions 4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-651-7119 • 1030 Woodward Hghts., Ferndale; 248-468-4487; mongersprovisions.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes 3074 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-319-6901; nothingbundtcakes.com

Peoples Brothers Bakery 2765 S. Fort St., Detroit; 313-383-9090;

Plum Market 500 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-635-1200; plummarket.com

Pop's 28624 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-872-2410; facebook.com/popshoppescs

Sanders-Morley Candy 23770 Hall Rd., Clinton Twp; 586-468-4300; sanderscandy.com

Shatila Bakery 14300 W. Warren Ave., Dearborn; 313-582-1952; shatila.com

Sister Pie 8066 Kercheval St., Detroit; 313-447-5550; sisterpie.com

Small Batch Detroit 4444 Second Ave., Detroit; 313-855-5052; smallbatchdetroit.com

Two James 2445 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-964-4800; twojames.com

Zingerman's 422 Detroit St., Ann Arbor; 734-663-3354; zingermansdeli.com

click to enlarge Courtesy of Post

Mutual Adoration + POST, 14500 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; 313-939-2172; post-detroit.com.

Gift shops

16 Hands Market & Shops, 407 N. Fifth Ave, Ann Arbor; 734-761-1110; 16handsannarbor.com

Abundant Living Gallery & Gifts 3002 First St., Wyandotte; 734-556-3033; facebook.com/abundantlivinggallery

Armageddon Beachparty Lounge 1517 Putnam St., Detroit; 313-704-4407; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com

Aura Aura | Grey Area 4200 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; auraaura.co

Bath Savy 22801 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 1-884- 237-2889; bathsavvy.com

Boston Tea Room 1220 Woodward Hts., Ferndale; 248-548-1415; bostontearoom.com

Catching Fireflies 419 Detroit St., Ann Arbor: 734-531-6293; catchingfireflies.com

City Bird Detroit 460 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-831-9146; citybirddetroit.com

Detroit Institute of Arts Shop 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-883-7948; diashop.org

Discount Candles and Blessings 1484 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-566-0092; facebook.com/discountcandlesdetroit/

Duffey & Co. 15120 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-469-7050; duffeyandco.com

Eldorado General Store 1700 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-784-9220; eldoradogeneralstore.com

Five 15 600 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-515-2551; five15.net

Floyd 1948 Division St., Detroit, unit 101; floydhome.com

Gatto's Place 28311 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-204-5759; facebook.com/gattosplace

Green Daffodil 624 Livernois St., Ferndale; 248-547-4172; greendaffodil.com

The Himalayan Bazaar 218 S Main St, Ann Arbor; 734-997-7229; thehimalayanbazaar.com

Hugh 4240 Cass Ave, Detroit; 313-831-4844; thankhugh.com

Little High Flyers 4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-818-3748; littlehighflyers.com

Nest 460 W. Canfield St. #101, Detroit; 313-831-9776; citybirddetroit.com

Nora Detroit 4240 Cass Ave., Suite # 109, Detroit; 313-831-4845; noramodern.com

Nothing Rhymes with Orange 20507 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods; 313-356-6796; nrwo-shop.com

Pewabic 10125 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-626-2000; pewabic.org

Plain & Fancy Gift Shop 323 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-651-5188; plainandfancyrochester.com

Polish Art Center 9539 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 888-619-9771; polartcenter.com

Mutual Adoration + POST 14500 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; 313-939-2172; post-detroit.com

The Rocket Gifts & Candy 23147 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-556-5084; shoptherocket.com

Rodnick Co. 24440 Harper Ave., St Clair Shores; 586-541-4800; rodnick.com

The Rustic Root 21501 Harper Ave., St Clair Shores; 586-359-6004; therusticrootmi.com

Scout 508 S. Washington St., Royal Oak; 248-548-1065; scoutroyaloak.com

Sfumato Fragrances 3980 E. Second Ave., Detroit; 313-305-1442; sfumatofragrances.com

Silver Quill Antiques & Gifts 22813 Van Dyke Ave., Warren; 586-756-8180; silverquillantiques.com

Ten Thousand Villages 303 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-332-1270; tenthousandvillages.com

Time Warp 31336 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores; 586-362-8843; timewarp-vintage.com

Tulani Rose 4201 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-832-2477; facebook.com/tulanirose

Well Done Goods 1440 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-404-2053; welldonegoods.com

Xochi's Gift Shop 3437 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-841-6410; facebook.com/xochisgiftshop

Headshops + more

3 Doors Down 5326 Dixie Hwy., Waterford Twp.; 248-618 3554

42 Degrees 615 E. William St., Ann Arbor; 734-665 9600

BDT 21640 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542 6110

Bongz and Thongz 119 E. Liberty St. Ann Arbor; 734-585 5613

Cloud22 22 N. Saginaw Rd., Pontiac; 248-481-8600

Gage Cannabis 1551 Academy St., Ferndale; gageusa.com

The Head Shop2 717 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-965-2788

Heads Up 50 New St., Mount Clemens; 586-468-2294

Hydro Capital 32211 Mound Rd., Warren; 586-554-7130; gaccebook.com/hydrocapitolwarren

LIV Ferndale 2625 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-326-2100; facebook.com/livferndale

Maison Edwards Tobacconist 11 Nickels Arcade, Ann Arbor; 734-662 4145

Plum Pit 24953 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, 586-773-1910

Road Show 28500 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, 586-779-7623

Smokers Only 535 S. Main St., Plymouth; 734-453-5644

Stairway to Heaven 340 ½ S. State St., Ann Arbor; 734-994-3888

The Station 25940 Michigan Ave., Inkster, 313-561-7969

Zazz! 21616 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-774-0625

Intimate

Cirilla's 23400 Woodward Ave., Ferndale, 27620 W. Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, 27144 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, 6858 N. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn Heights, 5421 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, 20085 Eureka Rd., Taylor; cirillas.com

Lover's Lane 27246 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, 19190 Eureka Rd., Southgate, 33225 S. Gratiot Ave., Clinton Twp., 43735 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights, 620 W. Ann Arbor Rd., Ann Arbor; 1527 Washtenaw Rd., Ypsilanti; loverslane.com

Noir Leather 124 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-541-3979; noirleather.com

Pleasure Zone 35806 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; 586-722-7913; thepleasurezonestore.com

Spectrum Boutique Online only; spectrumboutique.com.

Uptown Book and Video 16541 Woodward Ave., Highland Park; 313-869-9477; uptownadult.com

Misc.

Cass Corridog 4240 Cass Ave., Detroit, unit 110; 313-887-9684

City Bark 1222 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-881-2275; citydetroitbark.com

Detroit Antiques & Props 828 Fisher Fwy., Detroit; 313-693-5252; facebook.com/detroitantiquemall

Dixieland Flea Market 2045 Dixie Hwy., Waterford; 248-338-3220; dixielandandfleamkt.com

Eastern Market Antiques 2530 Market St., Detroit; 313-259-0600; easternmarket.com

Eastern Market 2934 Russell St., Detroit; 313-833-9300; easternmarket.org.

Hihi 220 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-658-8900; hellohihi.com

Kerrytown Market and Shops 407 N. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-662-5008; kerrytown.com

London Luggage Shop 5955 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-831-7200; londonluggage

Modern Skate 1500 N. Stephenson Hwy., Madison Heights; 248-545-5700; modernskate.com

Rustbelt Market 22801 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-238-8728; rustbeltmarket.com

Music

Ardis 49 N. Walnut St., Mt. Clemens; 586-468-0282; ardismusicstore.com

Bayberry Music 23430 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-439-0700; bayberrymusic.com

Berkley Music 3039 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-543-3900

The D String 1525 Adelaide St., Detroit; 313-656-4735; facebook.com/thedstringdetroit

Huber Breese Music 33540 Groesbeck Hwy., Fraser; 586-294-3950; huberbreese.com

GarageBand Music 45101 Cass Ave., Utica; 586-731-7275; garagebandmusic.net

Gordy's Music 3341 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-546-7447; gordysmusic.com

Motor City Guitar 1565 Crescent Lake Rd., Waterford; 248-673-1900; motorcityguitar.com.

Music Castle 28856 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-534-5070; musiccastle.com

Rock City Music Co. 33425 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-744-5462; rockcitymusicco.com

Third Wave Music 4625 Second Ave., Detroit; 313-312-0995; thirdwavedetroit.com

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Melodies & Memories, 23013 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe; 586-774-8480; melodies-memories.business.site.

Records

Blast in the Past 28071 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-775-3289

Detroit Music Center 7324 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit; 313-638-4400; detroitmusiccenter.com

Dearborn Music 22501 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-561-1000; dearbornmusic.net

Detroit Threads 10238 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-872-1777

Electric Crown 5225 S. Saginaw Rd., Flint; 810-293-1727; electric-crown-records.business.site

Encore Records 208 N. Fourth St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-6776; encorerecordsa2.com

Flat, Black, and Circular 541 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing; 517-351-0838; flatblackandcircular.com

Flipside Records 41 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-585-4090; shopflipsiderecords.com

Found Sound 234 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-565-8775; foundsoundvinyl.tumblr.com

Hello Records 1459 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-300-5654; hellorecordsdetroit.com

Media Reload 4231 E. Court St., Burton, 4365 Miller Rd., Flint, and 3277 Tittabawassee Rd., Saginaw; mediareload.net

Melodies & Memories 23013 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe; 586-774-8480; melodies-memories.business.site

Paramita Sound 1515 Broadway St. Suite C, Detroit; 313-433-6494; paramitasound.com

Peoples Records 1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-831-0864; peoplesdetroit.com

Record Graveyard 2610 Carpenter St., Hamtramck; 313-870-9647

Ripe Records 15212 Charlevoix St., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-469-7479; riperecordsdetroit.com

Stormy Records 13306 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-581-9322; stormyrecords.com

Street Corner Music 26020 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park; 248-967-0777; streetcornermusic.com

Third Man Records 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com

Trax 'N Wax 26535 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-218-8188; facebook.com/traxnwaxstore

UHF Records 512 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-545-5955; facebook.com/UHFRECORDS

Underground Sounds 255 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-327-9239; ugsounds.com

Village Vinyl 5972 Chicago Rd., Warren; 586-838-4992

Wazoo Records 336 S. State St., Ann Arbor; 734-761-8686; wazoorecords.blogspot.com

Toys

Adventures in Toys 250 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-646-5550; adventuresintoys.com

Genuine Toy Co. 550 Forest Ave. Suite 8, Plymouth; 734-414-9500; genuinetoyco.com

Michigan Toy Soldier & Figure Co. 1400 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-586-1022; michtoy.com

Mom & Pop's Shop 9528 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-888-9934

Toyology Toys 119 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-268-1412; toyologytoys.com

Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy Inc. 21714 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-771-6770; whistle-stop.com

Wellness

Beach House Day Spa 34645 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-220-4485; beachhouse-dayspa.com

Meta Physica Wellness 1701 Trumbull St., Detroit, unit 3; 313-303-7611; metaphysicamassage.com

Om Spa 22070 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-9686; omdayspa.com

Rouge 23337 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-439-6012; rougemakeupandnails.com

Santo Santo 8700 Mack Ave., Detroit; santosantodetroit.com

The Schvitz 8295 Oakland Ave., Detroit; 313-724-8489; schvitzdetroit.com

Woodhouse Day Spa 1447 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-965-6270; detroit.woodhousespas.com

Part of the 2019 Detroit gift guide.

