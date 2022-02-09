February 09, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Tim Mcgraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen will headline Faster Horses '22 

click to enlarge Tim McGraw performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre. - MIKE PFEIFFER
  • Mike Pfeiffer
  • Tim McGraw performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Michigan country music festival, Faster Horses, is slated to return this summer.

Headlining this year’s festival will be Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and The Voice alum Morgan Wallen.

The ninth annual Faster Horses festival will be July 22-July 24 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Other performers include Ashley McBryde, Larry Fleet, Brothers Osborne, and James Owen.

Tickets for Faster Horses go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11 on fasterhorsesfestival.com

Last summer, Faster Horses was thrust into a national spotlight when four people, Melissa Donna Havens, Dawson Brown, Richie Mays Jr., and Kole Sova, died during the festival. Havens died of natural causes, while Brown, Mays, and Sova all died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In November, an investigation published by MLive into reports of sexual assault, rape, and violence at the Faster Horses festival found "Faster Horses has 50% more reports of criminal sexual conduct and more than twice the number of assaults" than that of Michigan's annual electronic music festival, Electric Forest.

Tags:

