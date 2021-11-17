November 18, 2021 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Thousands of pounds of marijuana forced off shelves in Michigan’s largest cannabis recall 

By
click to enlarge Many local dispensaries are now stuck with large amounts of marijuana that must be retested or destroyed. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • Many local dispensaries are now stuck with large amounts of marijuana that must be retested or destroyed.

Tens of millions of dollars worth of marijuana was recalled from more than 400 dispensaries in Michigan because the lab that tested the cannabis produced inaccurate or unreliable results, according to the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA).

It’s the largest recall in state history and involves thousands of pounds of flower and edibles tested by Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North, which were launched by three former cops. All marijuana products tested by Viridis between August 10 and Nov. 16 were recalled, except for inhalable concentrates such as vape cartridges, live resin, and distillates.
Related These former Michigan cops used to help prosecute drug crimes. Now they're testing legal weed.
Todd Welch, left, and Dr. Michele Glinn.
These former Michigan cops used to help prosecute drug crimes. Now they're testing legal weed.
By Lee DeVito
One Hitters
State regulators said the investigation is ongoing, and they could not comment on the preliminary findings.



Dispensaries are now stuck with large amounts of marijuana that must be retested or destroyed.

John Fraser, the Michigan team leader of Dykema’s cannabis law practice, says some dispensaries may be forced to close because a large portion of their inventory was tested by Viridis. For one dispensary he talked to, 80% of its inventory was recalled.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Fraser tells Metro Times. “This could cause some of these businesses to fail. This could be nothing short of catastrophic.”

Fraser and others in the regulated industry are hoping the MRA comes up with a swift solution to enable dispensaries to expeditiously retest the cannabis.

“Whatever is going to happen, the agency really needs to offer guidance quickly,” Fraser says. “What are retailers going to do? This has been the question of the day.”

Fraser says the recall could increase the cost of cannabis products because of a supply shortage.

Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association (MCMA) Executive Director Stephen Linder said the recall was unfortunate but it’s a necessary part of the regulated industry.

“At the MCMA, we believe all cannabis should be tested, labeled, and tracked and we believe cannabis should be regulated like alcohol, medicine, and food products to promote patient and consumer safety," Linder said in a statement. "While the recall announced today by the MRA will be disruptive to the business operations of some of our members as well as the industry as a whole, product recalls are sometimes a necessary function of a licensed, regulated market to ensure product safety. Unfortunately, two-thirds of the cannabis sold in Michigan emanates from the unregulated, unlicensed and illicit market, which puts patient and consumer safety at risk.”

Consumers who purchased marijuana that was recalled may return the cannabis “for proper disposal.” The state is urging consumers with weakened immune systems or lung disease to be careful of adverse reactions and to report any problems to the agency via email MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone at 517-284-8599.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Most Popular

  1. October was another record-breaking month for weed sales in Michigan Read More

  2. How Common Citizen is aiming to be an uncommon cannabis company Read More

  3. White Boy Rick's new cannabis line, 'The 8th,' is available at Pleasantrees this week Read More

  4. Cannabis dispensary made out of shipping containers opens in Michigan Read More

  5. Eaze expands recreational cannabis delivery to Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation