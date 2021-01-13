See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

January 18, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

This Michigan marijuana dispensary is giving free weed to anyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE
  • Courtesy of the Greenhouse of Walled Lake

To help encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a local marijuana dispensary is offering a "Pot for Shots" promotion.

Anyone who brings in written proof that they received a COVID-19 vaccine to the Greenhouse of Walled Lake will get a free pre-rolled joint, the dispensary says in a press release.



"Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccination as we as a community battle this horrible pandemic," owner Jerry Millen says in a statement. "'Pot for Shots' is our way of showing our commitment in assisting helping the community get back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of cannabis and hope this is the beginning of the end of this insidious pandemic."

No purchase is necessary. The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake; 833-644-7336; greenhousemi.com.

Health officials are worried that if an insufficient number of people get vaccinated, the pandemic will last for a long time, allowing the virus to mutate into other strands. Over the weekend, officials reported a Washtenaw County woman who recently traveled to the U.K. tested positive for a more contagious variant of the virus.

Fueled by distrust of the government and historic instances of racism, less than half of Americans said they will definitely get the vaccine, and about a quarter said they will not, according to a recent survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Vaccines are being prioritized for frontline workers and elders, while the rest of us are expected to have access in the coming months. You can learn more about vaccination prioritization here.

You can read about efforts to vaccinate Michiganders in this week's Metro Times cover story.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Canna-Business »

Trending

Horoscopes (Jan. 13-19)
Imprisoned for nearly 48 years, artist and former boxer Ray Gray might finally see the light of day
The world's greatest democracy!
The COVID-19 vaccines are finally here, but many in Michigan are skeptical
MAGA Mob
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's cannabis reforms and commutations are a good first step, but advocates say more work must be done Read More

  2. Indiana state Senator introduces two bills to decriminalize and regulate marijuana Read More

  3. Washtenaw County says cases involving natural psychedelics will no longer be charged Read More

  4. Once ensnared by the War on Drugs, now he owns Grand Rapids' first locally owned marijuana dispensary Read More

  5. Gage Cannabis Co. expected to open its first Grand Rapids location Friday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation