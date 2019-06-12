June 17, 2019 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

There's a lot of winning going on with Michigan marijuana lately 

By
click to enlarge Zilla’s Performance Products earned a number of awards at the 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup. - RICK THOMPSON
  • Rick Thompson
  • Zilla’s Performance Products earned a number of awards at the 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup.

There's a lot of winning going on with Michigan marijuana lately. First of all, here are the winners of the recent High Times Michigan Cannabis Cup, which was held June 8 and 9 at the Auto City Speedway in Clio. There were 16 categories with first, second, and third place awarded in each one; you can go here to check out the winners. The Cannabis Cup itself was a big winner with High Times folks claiming 50,000 visitors in one day — the most ever at a Michigan event.

Beyond the Cannabis Cup, there are plenty more marijuana winners. For instance, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced that in May, its first full month of operation after taking over for the former Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation it had either approved, gave preliminary approval, or denied 213 license applications. That's a whirlwind of activity compared to the old licensing board. The MRA has found some efficiencies in considering applications on an ongoing basis rather than just at monthly meetings.



There are now 202 licensed marijuana businesses in Michigan. That's good for everybody to have this stuff moving along and settled. At last week's public meeting, MRA staff announced that the application process will be made easier in the future.

And then marijuana users in general just got some good news, too: apparently we are not cursed by the munchies. An observational study by the National Epidemiologic Survey of Alcohol and Related Conditions analyzed the body weight index for 33,000 participants over three years. Although almost everybody gains weight over time as they age, marijuana users' weight gain was at a slower pace than nonusers. In fact, when various factors were accounted for, marijuana users on average weigh two pounds less than nonusers.

Researchers aren't sure of the reason for this difference, but warn that marijuana use is not a weight control program.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m..
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

More One Hitters »

Most Popular

  1. You can now go to High Times Cannabis Cup without a medical marijuana card Read More

  2. This year's Cannabis Cup was a whiff of things to come for Michigan's new marijuana industry Read More

  3. Study: Michigan's recreational marijuana market may outpace Colorado's Read More

  4. Gov. Whitmer promised to expunge marijuana-related criminal records in Michigan. Those convicted are still waiting. Read More

  5. Canadian studies suggest THC levels may not measure marijuana impairment accurately Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...