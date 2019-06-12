click to enlarge
Rick Thompson
Zilla’s Performance Products earned a number of awards at the 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup.
There's a lot of winning going on with Michigan marijuana lately. First of all, here are the winners of the recent High Times
Michigan Cannabis Cup, which was held June 8 and 9 at the Auto City Speedway in Clio. There were 16 categories with first, second, and third place awarded in each one; you can go here
to check out the winners. The Cannabis Cup itself was a big winner with High Times
folks claiming 50,000 visitors in one day — the most ever at a Michigan event.
Beyond the Cannabis Cup, there are plenty more marijuana winners. For instance, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced that in May, its first full month of operation after taking over for the former Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation it had either approved, gave preliminary approval, or denied 213 license applications. That's a whirlwind of activity compared to the old licensing board. The MRA has found some efficiencies in considering applications on an ongoing basis rather than just at monthly meetings.
There are now 202 licensed marijuana businesses in Michigan. That's good for everybody to have this stuff moving along and settled. At last week's public meeting, MRA staff announced that the application process will be made easier in the future.
And then marijuana users in general just got some good news, too: apparently we are not cursed by the munchies. An observational study by the National Epidemiologic Survey of Alcohol and Related Conditions
analyzed the body weight index for 33,000 participants over three years. Although almost everybody gains weight over time as they age, marijuana users' weight gain was at a slower pace than nonusers. In fact, when various factors were accounted for, marijuana users on average weigh two pounds less than nonusers.
Researchers aren't sure of the reason for this difference, but warn that marijuana use is not a weight control program.
