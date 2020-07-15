Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

July 20, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

The price of pot has been steadily decreasing in Michigan 

By
click to enlarge PRO STOCK PROFESSIONAL, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • PRO Stock Professional, Shutterstock

As Michigan's marijuana industry blooms, prices of both medical and recreational marijuana have steadily dropped.

According to the lates reporting from the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency, the price per ounce of recreational marijuana was $516.21 in December, when the sales first started, and dropped to $409.76 in May, the most recent month that MRA reported. Meanwhile, medical marijuana was $267.30 per ounce in December and dropped to $251.50 in May.



As of July 15, the state has authorized cultivators to grow 511,500 plants, a 20% increase from about two months earlier. The price of pot is expected to continue to drop as more licenses are granted, but MRA director Andrew Briso says that the agency wants to avoid them falling too far. "What we need to be cautious about and be wary of is what happened in Oregon," he told MLive, "where the scale shifted and there was oversupply, because then the price kind of bottoms out."

In the past few years, the price of marijuana in Oregon plummeted due to a supply surplus, becoming the nation's cheapest weed. (One study found it would take at least six years for the state's 4 million residents to smoke the entire stock. Due to federal prohibition of marijuana, it's not possible to simply export it to other states.)

This year, the price of marijuana began to climb again in Oregon, due in part growers going out of business because of the supply-and-demand issues.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Study suggests recreational weed states may see an increase in traffic deaths —though without evidence of high drivers Read More

  2. Royal Oak residents worry cannabis shops will lower property values, but studies show they could get higher Read More

  3. Detroit could delay recreational marijuana sales through 2021, but an ambitious ballot initiative aims to speed that up Read More

  4. Dr Bob’s Scientific Advice to Seniors Who Have or Want to Prevent Coronavirus COVID-19 Read More

  5. Grand Rapids may soon give green light to recreational marijuana dispensaries Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit