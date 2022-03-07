March 07, 2022 Arts & Culture » Culture

Email
Print
Share

The Lip Bar and Glam-Aholic Lifestyle do it for the 'D Girls' with Detroit Day collaboration 

By
The Lip Bar and Glam-Aholic Lifestyle release a limited collaboration on Detroit Day. - THE LIP BAR/FACEBOOK
  • The Lip Bar/Facebook
  • The Lip Bar and Glam-Aholic Lifestyle release a limited collaboration on Detroit Day.
If you ever wanted to know what it means to be a D-girl, all you have to do is listen to Lola Damone's verse on Drunken Master's "50 Playaz Deep."

Detroit women are multi-layered hustlers with a look like sugar, but can cut you like cayenne.



In honor of those women, Detroit's favorite bosses Melissa Butler and Mia Ray have brought their brands together for the ultimate D-girl collaboration.

The Lip Bar (TLB) and Glam-Aholic Lifestyle will drop the D Girl Collection on March 13, a.k.a. Detroit Day.

The collaboration was announced on social media and billboards around Detroit featuring Butler and Mia Ray each encompassing the '90s Detroit girl aesthetic by donning sculpted ponytails, Coogi sweaters, Cartier frames, and designed nails.
The collaboration features three TLB lip glosses and a Glam-Aholic Lifestyle cosmetic bag. Staying true to Detroit culture, the glosses are named Sprits (a clear gloss), Buffs (a sheer champagne gloss), and Stink Pink (a pink gloss). The cream cosmetic bag features the Glam-Aholic Lifestyle "G" embossed on the front, with TLB on the zipper pull.

Recently, The Lip Bar celebrated its 10 year anniversary. The company is most known for having been rejected on Shark Tank after Kevin O'Leary referred to Butler and TLB's Creative Director Roscoe Spears as "colorful cockroaches."

One decade later, the clean beauty makeup company has a brick-and-mortar store in Parker's Alley in Detroit, is now available in Target and Wal-Mart stores, and recently launched an inclusive, little sister brand, Thread Beauty (also available in Target).

Glam-Aholic Lifestyle began in 2010 as a fashion blog and evolved into a travel and lifestyle brand. In 2020, the brand released a travel tote and duffle set which sold out in under 10 minutes, grossing $700,000 in sales.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Culture »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Culture

Most Popular

  1. Nonprofit to fundraise for Main Art Theatre revival with ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ screening Read More

  2. Detroit farming groups receive nearly $1 million to help fund youth gardening programs Read More

  3. 'To Make is To Stay' showcases Arab artists and the desire to be understood in a beautiful way Read More

  4. Detroit's Black Women Rock is back with a Betty Davis Tribute this March Read More

  5. Expensive jpegs or artistic autonomy? Detroit artists explore NFTs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation