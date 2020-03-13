The Greenhouse of Walled Lake postpones grand opening due to coronavirus, but is still open for recreational marijuana sales 

click to enlarge
Courtesy of The Greenhouse of Walled Lake
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake.
The Greenhouse of Walled was set to open with a big grand opening party this weekend to celebrate its new recreational marijuana sales.
That's no longer happening.
Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recommendation of cancelling all events of 100 people or more
in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Greenhouse has indefinitely postponed the party. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
"I always put the health, safety, and welfare of our customers first, and therefore I have made the decision to postpone tomorrow’s event," Greenhouse owner Jerry Millen said in a statement.
The good news for people stocking up on supplies to weather the outbreak is that The Greenhouse is still open for both recreational and medical marijuana customers from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and will resume normal business hours going forward.
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is one of two recreational marijuana stores to open in Oakland County. The other is Breeze in Hazel Park
.
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr.,
Walled Lake; 833-644-7336; greenhousemi.com
.
