Here's an offbeat gift for Mother's Day. The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is selling a "Mother’s Day Marijuana Quarantine Kit."The kit includes marijuana flower, gummies, infused caramels, infused bath bombs, and Godiva chocolates (for when your mom gets the munchies). Considering we live in "uncertain times," it also comes with a face mask and hand sanitizer, and a pair of socks for good measure."These are such difficult times and knowing this year that Dads and children cannot take Mom out for her big day, I decided to make available a one stop shopping gift for our loving mothers," owner Jerry Millen says in a statement.The limited edition kits are $75. Orders can be made for pickup at greenhousemi.com or calling 248-956-6181.