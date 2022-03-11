March 11, 2022 News & Views » Metro Detroit News

St. Patrick's Day parade, reparations for Black Michiganders, and a lot of pot: The top 10 headlines 

By
This week our readers were most interested in where to buy weed and munch on pierogies to help support relief efforts in Ukraine.

Speaking of weed, Michigan ranks highly when it comes to its cannabis industry, and that definitely piqued the interest of some of our readers.

We’re sure many of our readers have fond memories of Saint Andrew’s Hall, and a lot of them wanted to read about the Baby Keem show that was cut short due to issues with the Detroit staple's floor.

All of that, and a little bit more.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Trump-loving, COVID-denying, Russia-defending conspiracy theorist wins special Michigan House election"

9. "Black developers breathe new life into hulking, abandoned Fisher Body plant in Detroit "

8. "Detroit police commander under investigation for helping get cop’s ex-wife arrested for non-existent crime"

7. "They are absolutely bumping Detroit techno in the nightclub in ‘The Batman’"

6. "Duggan blasts Craig’s leadership as Detroit police chief amid wave of violence" "

5.​​ "Detroit’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is back — but it’s not just about booze in Corktown"

4. "Michigan has the third-largest cannabis industry in the country"

3. "State House legislation would create reparations fund for Black Michigan residents"

2. "Baby Keem show in Detroit ends early when Saint Andrew’s Hall floor bends"

1. "You can buy pot and pierogies at a Detroit dispensary’s Ukraine fundraiser this weekend "

