Some Michigan restaurants are deciding not to reopen for indoor dining, even though it’s allowed 

click to enlarge Kelley O'Neill

Guests drink beers under Hatch Brewing Co.'s "Fauci Fieldhouse" outdoor pavilion. The company has decided not to reopen for indoor dining until more people get vaccinated.

Before you make a reservation for a table for two at a romantic restaurant for Valentine’s Day, consider this: some workers don’t want you there.



Michigan allowed restaurants to reopen for indoor dining at the beginning of the month, following a “pause” ordered in November to blunt the surge of COVID-19 cases. The news was embraced by the many restaurant owners who have seen their business plummet during the pandemic.



Batch Brewing Co. owner Stephen Roginson isn’t one of them.



“We are open, but we’re not reopening for indoor dining currently because of the health risks to our employees, and in general, because of the low percentage of people that have been vaccinated,” Roginson tells Metro Times. “So we’re taking a cautious approach for the time being.”



Like with just about every other restaurant during the pandemic, times are tough for Batch Brewing Co. Like others, Roginson pivoted to offering heated outdoor seating, which is considered more safe. But business isn’t what it used to be, and the outdoor heating has added an additional expense. Restaurant labor costs are ideally supposed to make up around a maximum of 30% of revenue. Now, Roginson says, Batch is running at about 50% labor costs.



Instead, Roginson tried to make the most of the situation by using the downtime to invest in his business. In April, early in the pandemic, he built a large pavilion — a pole barn with a metal roof and no walls — to expand his outdoor seating. He’s taking the pandemic so seriously that he dubbed the structure the “Fauci Fieldhouse,” named after the infectious disease expert.



Even in Michigan’s brutal winter, customers continue to come to drink beers and eat food from rotating pop-up chefs. Batch Brewing Co. has also pivoted to offering canned beer-to-go as well as curbside carryout food, but Roginson says it’s not enough to save the business.



“People come here to hang out,” he says. “This place is very much about the experience, so the curbside was never going to be significant enough to sustain [us].”





click to enlarge Kelley O'Neill

Even in Michigan’s brutal winter, customers continue to come to drink beers at Batch Brewing Co.

click to enlarge Kelley O'Neill

New Center's Yum Village restaurant has rebranded itself as Yum Village Afro-Caribbean Market Pantry, a bodega- or bazaar-style marketplace.