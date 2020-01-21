Second recreational marijuana dispensary in Wayne County to open soon 

click to enlarge
The second recreational marijuana dispensary in Wayne County is set to open on Feb. 1.
Herbology
in River Rouge, a sleek dispensary that has served medical cannabis patients since April, will begin selling a wide variety of recreational marijuana
products, including numerous strains of flower, vape pens, edibles, concentrates, shatter, pre-rolled joints, and topicals.
The first 500 customers will receive swag bags, and there will be munchies available all day on April 1, owner Tarek Jawad, owner of Herbology Cannabis Co., tells Metro Times
.
Herbology is popular among medical marijuana cardholders because of its large and diverse inventory of marijuana products.
Jawad, who goes by TJ, says he postponed recreational sales to ensure there’s plenty of marijuana on the shelves to meet the demand. Some recreational dispensaries in Michigan have turned customers away because of a statewide supply shortage.
"When we open, I'm sure we will have long lines, and I want to make sure everyone walks out with something," Jawad says. "There is a lot of demand."
1st Quality Medz in River Rouge became the first recreational dispensary
to open in Wayne County last week.
Of the 36 recreational dispensaries to receive a license, only two are in Wayne, the most populated county in the state. That because 33 of the county’s communities, including Detroit, have enacted ordinances banning recreational marijuana businesses. Detroit’s City Council said it plans to soon lift the moratorium on recreational marijuana, but not before it adopts rules and guidelines for the new industry.
