February 23, 2022

Seasons Market opens new supermarket in Detroit's Cass Corridor focusing on seasonal produce 

click to enlarge Seasons Market. - COURTESY OF SEASONS MARKET
  • Courtesy of Seasons Market
  • Seasons Market.

Detroit’s Cass Corridor has its fair share of beloved local markets. (Marcus Market anyone? That place is the jam) But there’s a newcomer to the scene that hopes to offer more of a fresh, healthy vibe. Seasons Market opened up shop at 4125 Second Ave. on Feb. 10, and is a cross between a farmer’s market, supermarket, coffee shop, and bar.

The “Farmer’s Stand” area of the store focuses primarily on fresh, seasonal produce from local producers while the rest of the shop sells typical everyday staples. Seasons Market also features products and pre-made meals from local faves like Avalon Breads, Detroit Vegan Soul, and Yum Village.



Oh, yeah and there’s a cafe that serves alcohol in the evening. This place is hyper-Michigan focused with nearly all the wine craft beer on tap coming from local breweries. Visitors can grab an expresso or Shorts Brewing Co. beer and take it up to the second-floor dining loft or the outdoor surrounding garden (when it finally gets warm again).

February 23, 2022

