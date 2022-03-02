Rep. Tlaib rallies behind working families in response to Biden’s State of the Union 

click to enlarge
- U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivered an impassioned response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, calling on Democrats to unite behind progressive legislation to help the struggling working class.
Speaking on behalf of the independent Working Families Party, a grassroots progressive political organization, Tlaib, D-Detroit, described herself as a mother of two boys and a “proud daughter of Palestinian immigrant parents that grew up in the most beautiful, Blackest city in the country — Detroit.”
Tlaib urged Democrats to pass the Build Back Better Act, a funding bill for a variety of social programs and initiatives to fight climate change and provide free child care, cheaper prescription drugs, and affordable housing.
“No one fought harder for President Biden’s agenda than progressives,” Tlaib said. “We rallied with our supporters, held town halls in our communities, engaged new people and we even played hardball in Congress.”
Still, in November, Tlaib joined five other progressive Democrats
to reject the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package because it was not voted alongside the Build Back Better Act.
Tlaib highlighted several proposals aimed at working-class families, including a minimum wage of $15 an hour and “healthcare as a basic right, because after two years of the pandemic, we can’t allow corporate profits to determine who lives and who dies,” she said.
Tlaib also spoke in support of striking Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. workers
.
“From the baristas at Great Lakes Coffee in my hometown, the teachers in Minnesota to the Amazon workers in Alabama, workers are speaking up for a voice and dignity on the job,” Tlaib said.
Tlaib also spoke in favor of voting rights as Republicans in dozens of states including Michigan rally behind legislation that would make it more difficult to vote, animated by former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud.
“The Republicans act like the real danger to democracy is having enough voting booths in Black neighborhoods, mail-in ballots, and fair district lines,” Tlaib said. “If we really want a democracy that responds to the will of the people, then we need voting rights protections and democracy reforms immediately.”
Tlaib praised Biden for his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pointed out that no Republicans — “not one,” she emphasized — supported a relief bill for people still struggling from the impact of the deadly virus.
“When President Biden took office just over a year ago, he took action. He started getting shots in arms, and acted quickly to deliver emergency relief,” Tlaib said. “Congress approved direct relief checks. We helped our working parents. Stopped evictions. Sent resources to our schools and our local and state governments.”
Tlaib also voiced solidarity with Ukraine as Russian forces intensify their “illegal and unjustified” assault on the European country.
“We must pursue targeted sanctions that put pressure on Russia's billionaires, not the everyday Russians who had no choice in this conflict and are courageously protesting the war as we speak,” Tlaib said. “We need a humanitarian response to this crisis, and we must welcome Ukrainian refugees from all walks of life to the United States.”
You can watch her full address below.
