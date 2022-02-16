February 16, 2022 News & Views » Michigan News

Email
Print
Share

Rep. Jewell Jones pleads guilty to multiple charges 

By
click to enlarge State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster. - MICHIGAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Michigan House of Representatives
  • State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster.

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) has pleaded guilty on several charges stemming from his 2021 arrest.

According to The Detroit News, the lawmaker pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors: possession of a firearm while under the influence, operating while intoxicated, escape of lawful custody, and reckless driving. He also pleaded guilty to two felony counts of resisting and obstructing police officers.

Jones was age 25 at the time of his arrest, which means the resisting and obstructing charges are eligible for the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. Through HYTA, those charges carry a minimum of two years probation. However, jail time is not entirely off the table, as charges covered by the Act do not include traffic offenses and any additional charges he received after turning 26.

Jones took to Instagram to share with his followers that he accepted a plea deal and also wrote two letters apologizing to the state troopers who handled his initial April arrest.

Jones captioned the photos writing:

I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better. Not only did I accept a plea … I wrote two sincere letters of apology. Nothing in life is final. #HOLLA

Sentencing is scheduled for March 17.

Jones was arrested on April 6 following a car crash on I-96 near Fowerlville. While awaiting trial, Jones violated his bond three times and faced public criticism after offering to write an exemption letter for anyone who did not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but was required to for work or school.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Michigan News »

Trending

Latest in Michigan News

Most Popular

  1. Michigan State Police search home of Chatfield’s former top staffers Read More

  2. To mask or not to mask, that is not the question Read More

  3. Helping drug users stay alive isn’t the same as supporting their addiction Read More

  4. Free Will Astrology (Feb. 16-22) Read More

  5. Savage Love: Quickies Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation