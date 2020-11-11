See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

November 16, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Recreational marijuana sales start at Ferndale's Gage Cannabis on Friday 

By
click to enlarge GAGE CANNABIS CO.
  • Gage Cannabis Co.

More than a year after it first opened its doors to the public for medical marijuana customers, Ferndale's Gage Cannabis Co. will finally allow for recreational adult-use sales.

The sales begin on Friday, Nov. 20. Any adult over the age of 21 with a valid ID can purchase products.



"We have been looking forward to this day since we opened our doors in September 2019," Mike Finos, president and executive vice president of operations at Gage Cannabis, said in a statement. "We are excited to extend the Gage experience to anyone age 21 and over. Metro Detroit is home to our biggest consumers, and we're ready to provide the community with quality products and a unique customer experience."

Orders will be available for either curbside pick-up or walk-in customers. The store, which Gage Cannabis Co. considers to be its flagship location, sells a variety of exclusive strains of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD products, accessories, and apparel, including those from California rapper Berner's Cookies brand.

When Metro Times previewed the space last year, we found a sales floor that felt like a big-box experience, with hexagonal tables topped with jars containing strain samples, which customers can inspect up close — the jars even come with magnifying lenses and holes built into the lids for a sniff sample. There are informational cards at hand with the strains' THC levels and terpene profiles.

The store is located at 1551 Academy St., Ferndale; 888-424-3463; gageusa.com.

Gage also operates retail stores in Adrian, Lansing, and Traverse City, as well as the Cookies store in Detroit. Aside from Ferndale, the company also offers adult-use sales at Adrian and Lansing.

According to a press release, the company anticipates operating more than 20 locations by the end of 2021.

