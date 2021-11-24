November 24, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
HGH was called a miracle drug for a reason. The benefits of human growth hormone are numerous — gaining lean muscle mass, fat loss, improvement of skin quality, joint protection, anti-aging properties, human growth hormone HGH replacement therapy.
No wonder that HGH usage has broadened from its initial scope of treatment for kids' growth hormone deficiency. Now, HGH injections are commonly used by professional bodybuilders as well as regular fitness enthusiasts to gain lean muscle mass. Also, HGH is famous for anti-aging, cosmetic purposes, trauma recovery, HRT (hormone replacement therapy). In short, HGH is great for anyone who wants to feel and look better, younger, and healthier.
In this article, we will only discuss injectable growth hormone and skip HGH supplements. There is a lot of information about HGH supplements out there, but not enough reliable information about how to buy HGH online.
We would like to add that it's also a miracle to find a good reliable vendor of HGH for sale, who can supply you with high-quality genuine HGH injections right away.
For most people who buy HGH online is quite a journey — the high price of the product makes it a perfect place for scammers. Forums and review sites are full of people who have lost hundreds and thousands of their hard-earned money buying HGH injections online.
We don't want our readers to be one of them. In this article, we want to give tips on how you can buy high-quality HGH safely without risking your money or health. Plus, how to get the best price/value on growth hormone injections for sale.
3 Ways to get real HGH for sale
Those 2 options are almost the same thing. If you are okay with spending 20-40 $ per 1 IU of HGH, you can go with them.
If you are looking to buy HGH injections without going broke, you should consider getting HGH for sale through online vendors, who offer high-quality HGH at 2-4 $/1 IU, 10 times cheaper.
The 2 primary concerns here are:
Let's dive into it.
The first thing to consider here is how to distinguish legit HGH shops from the ones that are run by scammers.
One of the most prominent vendors is WORLDHGH. They have been around for 6 years now and stock a wide range of HGH brands, both Western pharma brands — Norditropin, Omnitrope — as well as Chinese brands — Jintropin, Zptropin, Spectros.
Some of their brands have USA domestic shipping, so you can get HGH delivered to your door in a matter of days. Others are quickly shipped internationally.
If you're considering buying real HGH for sale at fair prices, go check them out.
Use this code to get 50 $ off your first order on WorldHGH.com
First of all, if you followed the previous step, you have already found and vetted a vendor. Vendors, who care about their reputation only sell genuine brands. But the golden rule is "trust, but verify". Luckily, many HGH brands understand how widespread fake HGH is and protect their products with anti-counterfeit systems.
Many brands — such as Zptropin, Spectros, Jintropin — have anti-counterfeit systems built in.
It can include stickers, verification codes, holograms, unique fibers.
Each brand has a different security system, you can read more about the security of some of the popular HGH brands below.
Also, you can ask for a lab analysis of the HGH injections brand you are looking for. This type of analysis is performed in the lab and is meant to show how pure the HGH is and the actual dosage in the vial.
For instance, WorldHGH.com has a section dedicated to lab analysis on their website.
As mentioned, not all HGH brands have an anti-counterfeit system built-in.
Pharmaceutical brands such as Norditropin, Omnitrope, Genotropin don't have them as they are meant to be sold in pharmacies only, so the authenticity there is out of the question.
However, you can buy those pharma-grade brands online for 10 times cheaper than in your local pharmacy. And they will be real and of the same quality as in your local pharmacy.
How is that possible?
Human growth hormone is in fact a miracle drug. Not only because of its effects but also because of the ridiculously high prices American and European pharmacies are charging for it.
For instance, 1 30 IU pen of Norditropin costs 1300-1400 USD on average in the US pharmacies, while the same pen of Norditropin costs only 90-100 USD in pharmacy in Russia.
The same goes for Omnitrope — 1200 for 30 IU in the US, 85-90 in Eastern European pharmacies. Pharma companies use regional pricing and put different prices for the same item in countries with high and low purchasing power.
You can check some of the pharma-grade HGH — Norditropin, Omnitrope — on WorldHGH.com, which use the difference in pricing to supply Eastern European HGH to countries, where HGH is more expensive.
Check the prices on their brands here.
Use this code to get 50 $ off your first order on WorldHGH.com
They analyzed customer feedback, reorder rate and performed lab analysis on the brands they have in stock, and reviewed their pros and cons.
This brand was placed on top for several reasons.
1) The first one is that it's real pharma-grade Norditropin by Dutch company Novo Nordisk. The company has 46000 employees and manufactures a wide range of products. So, it's undoubtedly a premium quality product.
2) Price. A premium quality product doesn't necessarily mean premium price. At least, for Norditropin. While the price of it in the US is 1300-1400 USD/30 IU pen, the same pen can be found in overseas pharmacies (Russia for instance) at 90-100 $. Same manufacturer, same quality. WORLDHGH sells it for 115-125 $/30 IU pen.
3) Quality is lab tested. WorldHGH ran a lab chromatography test on Norditropin they sell and it returned 99.88% purity with 29.2 IU per pen. It's the purest brand of human growth hormone they have.
4) Pen form. Unlike most other HGH injections brands, Norditropin comes in a pen, ready to inject. And the unique design makes HGH administration painless and quick. Which is a huge advantage.
If you feel this HGH for sale brand is for you, you can buy Norditropin 30 IU on WORLDHGH.COM here.
They offer 50 $ off on the first order, use this coupon code to get the discount — 50OFF.
The second brand WorldHGH customers are happiest with is Spectros. It's their bestseller among the powdered HGH brands for sale.
1) The main advantage of Spectros — price/value ratio. Although it's 98-99% pure HGH from a famous lab, it's priced modestly at 240-280 $/140 IU, 2 times less than Norditropin. This makes Spectros a great choice for people taking high dosages of exogenous human growth hormone to gain muscle mass.
2) 1 kit of Spectros contains 10 vials of 14 IU. You will need bac water to solve it and administer it with an insulin syringe.
3) Last but, not least, each Spectros kit has a verification system to ensure you are getting a real product. On the kit, you will see a scratch field with a unique code under it. You can verify it on the official website of Spectrum pharma.
You can buy a 140 IU kit of Spectros on WORLDHGH.COM here.
Use code 50OFF to get a 50 $ discount on your first order
Another popular brand of HGH is Zptropin. It's produced by the Chinese company Zhengzhou Pharmaceutical (ZPHC).
1) High purity — 99.93 % as shown by the lab test — makes Zptropin one of the purest HGH for sale products on the market.
2) Often overdosed. The lab test shows that a Zptropin vial contains 13.86 IU instead of the claimed 12 IU, which means that the manufacturer puts more HGH to make sure the customers are happy.
3) Strong verification system — just as Spectros, a Zptropin kit has a scratch field with a verification number. Also, each kit comes with a set of holograms ensuring the integrity of the kit.
4) The only downside of Zptropin is its availability — the manufacturer is having a hard time keeping up with demand, so there are many fakes on the market. Also, Zptropin sometimes disappears from the stock.
Luckily, WorldHGH.com usually has a fresh stock of genuine Zptropin available at 230-250 $/120 IU. Buy Zptropin on WorldHGH.com here.
Use code 50OFF to get a 50 $ discount on your first order.
Jintropin is claimed to be the most hyped HGH brand so far. Famous people like Sylvester Stallone have admitted taking Jintropin, thus, increasing the fame of this brand. However, the fame and quality come at a price — Jintropin is hard to find and it costs in the range of 300-400 $/100 IU.
1) Pharmacy certified — Jintropin is certified for sale in pharmacies in a dozen of countries, including China, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, and some other Eastern European countries. So, the quality and consistency cannot be doubted.
2) Lab tests showed that Jintropin purity is 97.13 % with 10.33 IU per 10 IU vial.
3) Anti-counterfeiting system of Jintropin is by far the most advanced among HGH brands. Each kit has a verification sticker with a scratch field and a unique serial code. In addition to that, the sticker has imprinted fibers for an additional layer of security.
4) Price is compared to Norditropin, at around 3-4 $/1 IU of HGH.
5) Jintropin comes in a variety of sizes — the kits can have 20-50-100 and 200 IU and come in both 4 IU and 10 IU vials.
In the last years, Jintropin has become a rare and exclusive brand, so it can be hard to find. But if you do, you won't be disappointed in the quality.
Luckily, Jintropin can always be found for sale on WorldHGH.com.
Use code 50OFF to get a 50 $ discount on your first purchase.
Which brands to buy and the best place to buy real HGH online
As mentioned in the introduction, buying real HGH is quite a task. But we did our best to give you all the tools to find reliable vendors and the best HGH injections brands on the market.
We advise sticking with the tried and tested vendors — and recommend WORLDHGH.com as a go-to place for HGH. With over 6 years of brilliant experience, a selection of the highest quality brands, and the lowest prices on the market, it's the perfect vendor to buy your HGH from.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.