Rapper Berner's Cookies dispensary expands to Kalamazoo 

Courtesy of Cookies

Cookies, the dispensary chain founded by California rapper Berner, is getting ready to open a second Michigan location.The new store is located at at 2712 Portage St., Kalamazoo. As with the Detroit Cookies location , which opened in early 2020, the Kalamazoo Cookies storefront is a partnership with Gage Cannabis Co.The Detroit location was Berner's first Cookies dispensary to be located outside of his native California."The Midwest is an important part of Cookies' overall expansion plan, and our partnership with Gage Cannabis has been integral," Berner says in a statement. "We've seen tremendous demand from cannabis consumers in Michigan and the surrounding areas and look forward to continuing to serve them as our partnership grows with this second location."The Kalamazoo store will serve both medical and adult-use customers, and will offer the full line of Cookies products, including Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, Powerzzzup Genetics, Minntz, and Grandiflora lines.The 3,000-square-foot store will hire 30 employees in the Kalamazoo area. Gage has also pledged a $1 million social equity program to award $50,000 to cannabis entrepreneurs.The store will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, with raffles and giveaways. For now, the store is open for curbside delivery only.More information is available at gageusa.com