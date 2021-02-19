February 19, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

'Pot for Shots' campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations with free joints extended through March 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE
  • Courtesy of the Greenhouse of Walled Lake

A promotion to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering free pre-rolled joints from a local cannabis dispensary was so successful that it's now being extended through March.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake says it's given away more than 4,000 pre-rolls through its "Pot for Shots" campaign since launching it in January.



“I wanted to raise awareness of the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccination as our state and our nation battle this devastating pandemic," owner Jerry Millen said in a statement. "'Pot for Shots' is my way of reaching out to both our existing and new customers. I have always supported the safe and responsible use of cannabis and I hope and pray that this is the beginning of the end of this horrible pandemic."

All customers have to do is bring written proof of vaccination to the Walled Lake dispensary to get a free pre-rolled joint. No purchase is necessary.

The promotion is possible through a partnership with Ubaked Cannabis Company.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake; 833-644-7336; greenhousemi.com.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More One Hitters »

Trending

Acquitted
Senate Democrats are more comfortable being prey than predator
The nation’s first Black-owned TV station, founded in Detroit, is now a historic landmark
Savage Love: Pandemic pressures
2 partisan 2 convict
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Weed and chocolate go great together for Valentine's Day — just be careful not to get too high Read More

  2. The number of marijuana jobs in Michigan doubled in 2020, according to Leafly Read More

  3. Black entrepreneurs are underrepresented in Michigan's recreational marijuana industry Read More

  4. Michigan medical marijuana patients can medicate on probation, court rules Read More

  5. Greenhouse of Walled Lake gave 2,000+ joints to people who received COVID-19 vaccine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation