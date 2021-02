'Pot for Shots' campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations with free joints extended through March 

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Greenhouse of Walled Lake

A promotion to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering free pre-rolled joints from a local cannabis dispensary was so successful that it's now being extended through March.The Greenhouse of Walled Lake says it's given away more than 4,000 pre-rolls through its "Pot for Shots" campaign since launching it in January.“I wanted to raise awareness of the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccination as our state and our nation battle this devastating pandemic," owner Jerry Millen said in a statement. "'Pot for Shots' is my way of reaching out to both our existing and new customers. I have always supported the safe and responsible use of cannabis and I hope and pray that this is the beginning of the end of this horrible pandemic."All customers have to do is bring written proof of vaccination to the Walled Lake dispensary to get a free pre-rolled joint. No purchase is necessary.The promotion is possible through a partnership with Ubaked Cannabis Company.The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake; 833-644-7336; greenhousemi.com