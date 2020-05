Pincanna opens medical and adult-use cannabis store in Kalkaska 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pincanna

A new vertically-integrated cannabis company is set to open its doors in Kalkaska.Pincanna will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29 at 786 S. Cedar Street. It's Kalkaska's first cannabis store, offering both medical and adult-use.“We’ve been enthusiastically welcomed by local civic and business leaders throughout the process and we’re excited to not only launch the Pincanna brand here, but to be the first cannabis retail store to open in Kalkaska,” founding partner Robert Nusbaum said in a statement. “We look forward to meeting the needs of the community with our many product varieties and knowledgeable consultants.”Due to the coronavirus, Pincanna is open for curb-side delivery only at this time. Orders are placed on pincanna.com The company says it plans to open other Pincanna stores throughout the state.The store is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.