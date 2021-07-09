July 09, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
NooCube is a nootropic booster that has taken the supplement world by storm.
While taking a natural brain supplement is not a particularly new concept, few cognitive enhancers—often called smart drugs—have achieved the widespread use and acceptance that NooCube has.
What really caught our attention was an interview with an ER doctor who had kicked his caffeine habit and specifically mentioned NooCube as the replacement he was using for increased focus.
With that in mind, we ordered NooCube brain booster and set out to review it for ourselves.
NooCube is a natural nootropic brain booster. Nootropics are substances that enhance cognitive functions. They improve executive functions in particular, such as creativity, memory and motivation.
Nootropic substances occur naturally. The most recognizable example is caffeine, and humans have been drinking coffee for centuries for the energy boost it provides but also the enhanced mental acuity.
There are also synthetic nootropics available. These are often called smart drugs, and they are perhaps most famous for being prescribed to people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.
NooCube is an all-natural brain supplement, which means that it only contains naturally occurring nootropic compounds. It also does not contain caffeine. This means that you can enjoy the heightened mental state without the negatives associated with artificially boosting your energy levels.
A great way to understand how this supplement can benefit you is to examine the active NooCube ingredients. Each of these ingredients has been selected for the proven effects that they cause in the brain.
- Alpha-GPC: L-alpha glycerylphosphorylcholine—often shortened to alpha-GPC—is a compound that naturally occurs in the brain. It has long been studied for its potential to treat Alzheimer’s Disease. It is often prescribed to older people who have experienced some mental decline. You can get alpha-GPC from your diet. Eggs and broccoli are two popular sources. Taking it as a supplement has been shown to improve memory and brain processing and potentially help stave off depression and other mental health issues.
- Bacopa Monnieri: Often called brahmi or water hyssop—is a plant commonly used in traditional medicine. It is abundant with potent antioxidants and may help to curb inflammation. More recently, it has been used as a natural ADHD treatment, and it has gained widespread acceptance as a supplement for its ability to enhance spatial learning and improve the retainment of new information.
- Huperzine A: It is a chemical that naturally occurs in the brain and works in synergy with alpha-GPC. It has also been studied for its potential use in treating AD. It is being studied in the treatment of cocaine use and a wide range of mental disorders and has been shown to improve thinking skills in adults.
- L-Theanine: It is an amino acid—a building block of the human body. It is present in many dietary and general health supplements for a broad range of reasons. It is used here because it reduces stress and anxiety levels, lowers elevated blood pressure and increases focus.
- L-Tyrosine: Like L-theanine, L-tyrosine is an amino acid created naturally by the body. Taken as a supplement, these amino acids work in conjunction to enhance focus and improve mental acuity in other ways.
- Oat Straw: Oat straw is a stem from the unripened Avena sativa plant. It is often used to make tea, and the seeds of the plant are highly nutritional. In NooCube, the extract is used because it enhances blood flow in general, improves mood and boosts various brain functions, including memory and focus.
- Pterostilbene: It is one of the active ingredients in blueberries and a key reason blueberry provide so many health benefits. It is used here because it improves cognition and helps control blood sugar.
- Resveratrol: Resveratrol is the reason drinking red wine is linked with slowing down age-related mental decline. It not only helps protect brain cells from damage but provides many other health benefits as well.
- Uncaria Tomentosa: It is a tropical vine commonly called cat’s claw. It has long been used in traditional medicine and is currently being studied for its potential to treat AD, cancer and other diseases. It is often used in brain boosters because it enhances the immune response and improves blood flow in the brain.
- Vinpocetine: Vinpocetine first became recognized for its brain-boosting effects during an AD treatment trial. It has since gain widespread use for mimicking many of the effects of caffeine without the drawbacks.
Nootropic supplements are generally designed to be taking at the time that is most beneficial to you. It is recommended that you only take one to two NooCube pills at a time and that you not take more than four pills in a 24-hour period. The effects generally last for 8 to 10 hours.
For optimal absorption, the pills should be taken with a glass of water and preferably a meal. I feel the effects with just one pill and take that capsule in the morning prior to eating breakfast. I often take a second pill after work with a water and a light healthy snack to tide me over to dinner. This helped me shake that unmotivated feeling I sometimes get after work where I just want to lie on the couch and do nothing at all.
NooCube does not contain any substances that are known to cause negative side effects in the general population. No one has experienced side effects in clinical testing. No one on our team experienced any negative side effects, and we did not come across any authentic NooCube complaints.
Alpha-GPC and huperzine A are two compounds to note. These substances are both known to cause minor side effects in a small segment of the population. Alpha-GPC can cause heartburn, dizziness and, in rare cases, insomnia. Huperzine A can cause restlessness and digestive distress. If you experience any of these or other effects, stop taking NooCube and consult with your physician before continuing use.
There are no known negative interactions with other health supplements. It is recommended that you be aware of the combined ingredients of the supplements that you take and that you not exceed the recommended upper limits for the various nutrients.
The potential for negative interactions with various medications does exist. That means that you absolutely should consult with your pharmacist and doctors prior to using NooCube while on medication. NooCube is also not recommended for people younger than 18 due to a lack of clinical trials and not recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding women without approval from a physician.
NooCube works on multiple levels. It protects the brain and provides nutrients that help the brain repair itself faster and more efficiently. It fires up the brain not unlike coffee but without the unpleasant side effects. It also enhances the production, availability and efficiency of your neurotransmitters.
1. Improved Blood Flow to the Brain
Within about 30 minutes of taking NooCube, the blood vessels in your brain expand to their natural limits. This allows more blood to enter and leave the brain faster. This results in more essential nutrients getting to the brain. The faster you feed your brain, the quicker and more efficiently it can work.
2. Reduced Inflammation in the Brain
Inflammation of the brain is common but disrupts cognitive performance. Ever have those days when it is just more difficult to focus, think and learn? Inflammation is often the culprit. There are various antioxidants and other substances in this supplement that not only help prevent such inflammation but help to repair damage already done. NooCube literally helps you grow new brain cells.
3. Enhanced Ability to Form New Neural Connections
Your brain is forming new neural connections all the time. This is what is fundamentally occurring when you solve a problem or make a new memory. NooCube not only includes the nutrients your brain needs to do this but also improves acetylcholine levels. Acetylcholine is one of the primary neurotransmitters in the brain, and higher concentrations are linked to higher cognitive performance.
NooCube can result in a wide range of health benefits. Here we will focus on the five benefits that were most common among the many NooCube customer reviews that we vetted.
1. Enhanced Critical Thinking, Creativity and Recall
NooCube not only increases the presence of neurotransmitters in the brain but stimulates them, which results in faster connections. Memory recall is heightened as is your ability to solve problems. I was personally particularly impressed with the creative infusion I experienced, which I had not expected.
2. Better Focus and Concentration
Heightened acetylcholine levels lead to greater focus and easier concentration. You really feel locked in and are not easily distracted by external stimuli. This is the benefit that makes NooCube so popular among college students, and I absolutely recommend all adult students giving it a try.
3. Improved Mood
NooCube puts people in a positive mood. It is not addictive by any stretch, but I definitely look forward to that boost of exuberance that I get each morning when I take my supplement.
4. Boosted Energy Levels
This one surprised us. Minus the caffeine, I did not expect the jolt. But it happens and without any crashing, and this is presumably due to the increased blood flow throughout the body.
5. No Caffeine or Other Stimulants
Many brain boosters have caffeine and other stimulants. This makes some people feel terrible and can be problematic for people who drink coffee and other caffeine-laden drinks. Being this effective without caffeine is a big win for the NooCube team and a big part of its success in our opinion.
1. Clinical Testing
NooCube enhanced brain productivity has been tested multiple times in a clinical environment. In addition, all of the active ingredients have undergone extensive clinical testing and are safe to use.
2. Formulated by Top Scientists
The NooCube team features American neuroscientists who are at the top of their fields in domains such as mental health and nutrition. You can view their credentials on the NooCube website.
3. Many Satisfied Customers
Our team was impressed by the sheer number of positive NooCube reviews from real customers. Check them out for yourself. NooCube must be doing something right to earn all of that praise.
4. Backed by a 60-day Money-Back Guarantee
And to top it all off, there really is no risk. You have 60 days to get a full refund. Better yet, this is not some diet pill that takes months to have an effect. You will feel it in 30 to 45 minutes of taking the first pill.
Our team recommends NooCube for healthy men and women age 18 and up. It is effective for anyone who wants a mental speed boost, enhanced focus, superb multitasking ability and memory, and while it is often marketed toward students and office workers, we take it on the weekend too. Nothing like getting that engine started early on a Saturday morning.
People with preexisting health conditions should avoid NooCube prior to consulting with a physician. It is not recommended for children due to a lack of clinical testing. It is also not recommended for women during pregnancy or when breastfeeding due to some of the core active ingredients.
As mentioned earlier, the overwhelming positivity among NooCube customers is impressive. The approval rate is in the high 90s based on our research, which is rare among best nootropic brain booster supplements. We also tried to find someone who actually requested a refund and were unable.
NooCube is only available through the official NooCube website and is sold at a “discounted” price of $59.99 a bottle. Shipping and handling are included in that price. There are also discounts available for multi-bottle purchases. Buying two bottles earns you one free, which lowers the per-bottle price to $39.99, and buying three gets you three free, which lowers it to $29.99. Each bottle contains 60 capsules. A full refund is available within 60 days of placing your order.
Our NooCube review was a great success.
I have reviewed numerous supplements over the years. It is rare that I continue taken them for my own personal use, but that is the case with NooCube. In fact, this is the case with almost our entire team.
A big part of my job is writing. I used to have a routine in which I would work out, shower, eat breakfast and drink coffee before sitting down to the computer. The workout would have my body feeling great, but I would still go through this hour period where the mental juices were just not flowing yet.
I changed my routine with NooCube. I still enjoy coffee from time to time but I stopped drinking it as a morning ritual. I take my pill with a small, healthy breakfast, and by the time, I sit down to the computer, I am sharp and the ideas and words are just flowing right from the get-go.
1. Is NooCube Legal for Purchase and Use?
Yes. All NooCube products are legal for sale and use in the United States. Be sure to check your local laws, but we were unable to find a country in which NooCube had not been approved for sale and use.
2. Do You Need a Prescription for NooCube?
No. While there are prescription nootropics on the market, NooCube is not one of them. This product would be available over the counter if the manufacturer opted for a more traditional retail approach.
3. How Do You Purchase NooCube?
NooCube products are only available through the NooCube official website. The retail price of the supplement is $74.99 per 60-capsule bottle, but the product is regularly sold at the reduced price of $59.99 per bottle. There are, however, discounts available for purchasing two or more bottles. In addition, at the time of this writing, the site offered a SALE20 coupon code that provided 20 percent off. That offer lowers the cost of a single bottle to just $47.99 and applies to the multi-bottle rates as well.
The NooCube website accepts most major credit cards for payment, including Visa and MasterCard. You can also pay via PayPal, which is a popular digital wallet. A third option is Sezzle, which allows you to pay for your NooCube purchase in four installments over a six-week period without interest.
4. Are There Shipping and Handling Fees?
No. NooCube is shipped throughout the world without any fees or other surcharges. This is true whether you purchase a single bottle or opt to order multiple bottles at a time.
5. Is Shipping Discreet?
Yes. The supplements you take are a personal and private choice. All purchases are shipped in plain, unlabeled packaging that does not announce to the world that you are taking NooCube.
6. Can You Get a Refund?
Yes. NooCube offers a 100-percent money-back guarantee with no questions asked. Furthermore, you can request a full refund within 60 days of placing your order. That is plenty of time to receive the product, use it and determine if you are satisfied with it. To request a refund, email NooCube to receive preauthorization. You then have to ship all opened and unopened bottles to them. Once the company has received the return, your refund will be posted within 48 business hours.
7. What About NooCube Available Through Third-Party Retailers?
NooCube is only sold through the official website. That said, you will find NooCube on websites like Amazon and eBay, but buyer beware. There are two issues here to consider. The first is that many of the products sold on eBay and Amazon are fakes Limitless pills that are packaged and sold by Chinese sellers. The second is that the product is sometimes acquired outside of the official supply chain—either through theft or acquisition of damaged product intended to be discarded—and is therefore unsafe for use.
8. Where Is NooCube Made?
The NooCube supplement is made by Wolfson brands, a Glasgow based company. The factory where the product is manufactured and packaged is FDA-registered facility. Furthermore, it complies with all Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations and has earned and maintained cGMP certification.
9. Is a Full List of Ingredients Available?
No. Be mindful that NooCube does comply with all FDA labeling mandates. All active ingredients are listed, but some items are not disclosed in order to protect the NooCube formula.
10. Does NooCube Cause Side Effects?
Be mindful that there is always some risk of side effects depending on your specific allergies. However, none of the active ingredients used in NooCube are known to cause side effects, and there have been numerous clinical trials involving NooCube specifically that occurred without incident. Nevertheless, if you are concerned about potential side effects, you should consult with a doctor prior to use.
11. Is NooCube Safe to Take With Medications and Other Supplements?
NooCube is safe to use, but it is impossible to say whether there are potential negative interactions with medications. If you are currently taking medication or are prescribed medication, you should consult with your pharmacist in order to ensure that the combination is safe. In cases where there are potential interactions, you can often avoid them by scheduling different times for your various dosages.
NooCube is generally safe for use with other supplements taken for dietary reasons and general health. Nevertheless, you want to be aware of the recommended daily upper limits. It is, for instance, not recommended that you take more than 500 mcg of huperzine A on a daily basis.
12. When Can You Expect Results?
Unlike many other supplements, a brain booster will provide near-immediate results. It should take no longer than an hour, and most people will feel the effects of NooCube within 30 to 45 minutes.
