Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

October 06, 2020 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Newly opened Rair cannabis offers dirt-less weed out of $1.5 million Bay City shop 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF RAIR
  • Courtesy of Rair
No dirt? No problem!

An old laundromat in Bay City is letting it all hang out as it is now an adult recreational and medical marijuana dispensary, offering sticky icky grown in-house and aeroponically — meaning no dirt — just air, and free dangling roots.



Jackson-based Rair, which opened its $1.5 million spot at 3772 Wilder Rd. last month, is the latest to color Michigan's canna-buisness landscape. It has plans for additional locations in Muskegon, and, in 2021, shops in Lowell, Big Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Reed City, MLive reports.

The staff behind Rair believes what they do is, in fact, rare, and could be the only aeroponically-grown herb in the state.

“Obviously we grow aeroponically, so it’s a little bit of a play on words," director of retail operations Molly McFadden told MLive. “But we really did want to focus that we are ‘rare’ … that we do things differently, that we’re focused on being somebody that is above and beyond as well as making other people feel comfortable to be in the store.”

The state-of-the-art growing process, as described by Leafly.com, requires a specific grow setup consisting of a reservoir and planter bed, which allows roots to be suspended in the air. Plants are then misted with water and nutrients regularly to ensure the weed gets everything it needs. At Rair, the entire grow cycle takes about 10 weeks before they're harvested.

Anyway, Rair is doing something else that is considered kind of rare in the weed biz — making a concerted effort to put women in leadership roles within the company, including retail, cultivation, and processing positions.

As of right now, Rair's menu offers a selection of flower, prerolls, concentrates, edibles, and vape cartridges. Items can be ordered in advance for in-store pickup.

Rair is open seven days a week, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More One Hitters »

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lil Wayne's cannabis brand hits Michigan dispensaries this month Read More

  2. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen has never smoked pot, but she would still defend your right to do it in her long shot bid for president Read More

  3. Marijuana arrests decline but still outnumber violent crime arrests, according to FBI data Read More

  4. Michigan recalls numerous varieties of marijuana flower sold at nine dispensaries statewide Read More

  5. Why Michigan's marijuana market is exploding Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit