New 'mental health activity center' in Southfield offers ax-throwing and plate-smashing 

For when you really hate your ex.

Danielle Cato, founder of 1:11 The Collective smashing some plates.

Life is tough, and sometimes you just need to break stuff in the name of mental health. That’s the concept behind 1:11 The Collective, a new break room and ax-throwing facility that’s now open in Southfield.At 1:11 The Collective, located at 15618 W. 10 Mile Rd., one-hour sessions start at $30 and include plate-smashing, ax-throwing, a speed bag, and massage chairs with “virtual reality therapy.” They also have monthly memberships and single sessions available for sound bath therapy, yoga, and, *ahem,* tantra therapy for couples.Danielle Cato, a licensed clinician who founded The Collective, said it’s a safe place to help people disconnect from distractions and release tension.“I have worked in the mental health sector for years while studying various forms of clinical services. From experience, I have adapted a nontraditional framework that includes an immersive opportunity to become mentally healthy,” she said in a press release.You know how it goes when it’s just one of those days where you don’t want to wake up. Everything is fucked and everybody sucks. Okay, those are definitely Limp Bizkit lyrics, but the feels are real. When no amount of meditation or deep breathing seems to help, we guess there’s 1:11 The Collective.Visitors must be 16 or older, and at least 18 to throw axes. More information can be found at 111thecollective.com